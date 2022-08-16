Read full article on original website
Related
Does Prince Harry Want to Return Home? Rumor Says He Couldn't Have 'a Quieter Life' in Montecito Because of Meghan
Prince Harry wants nothing more than to return home and reunite with the royal family. Us Weekly recently claimed that Prince Harry agreed to quit his royal duties and relocate to the United States after Meghan Markle promised that they would have a quieter and more peaceful life there.
Biographer Details Why Meghan Markle Was Described as ‘Meanest Person I’ve Ever Met’ After Difficult Behavior on Commercial Shoot
Meghan Markle was reportedly difficult on the set of a TV commercial shoot, according to biographer Tom Bower. A director called her 'the meanest person I've ever met.'
Why Prince William Won’t Have a Problem Breaking Queen Elizabeth II’s Cardinal Rule to Handle Prince Harry
Here's why Prince William will do something Queen Elizabeth II rarely ever does if he needs to in order to handle Prince Harry.
Serena Williams Confirms Her Relationship With Meghan Markle Is As Strong As Ever
Serena Williams has shocked the world by deciding to step away from tennis, saying she has reached a "crossroads" in her life. "I'm not ready for it to be over, but I'm ready for what's next," she opened up about her decision in Vogue. The tennis titan also talked about her friends and family taking priority over her tennis career. It's hard to imagine Williams not dominating the tennis court, but she wants her next chapter to be about balancing the relationships with those she cares about.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ohmymag.co.uk
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle told to lock down their $14 million house
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been living in a $14.6 million mansion in Montecito, however, the couple has reportedly been ordered to lock down their mansion. This comes after they were warned about a mountain lion stalking in the neighborhood that could spell disaster for the couple. Running loose.
Meghan & Harry's California Home Has Reportedly Been Hit With a Series of Intruders
Click here to read the full article. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s idyllic life in Montecito has been met with some challenges. The couple, who moved to the United States just a few years ago, settled with their two children in Santa Barbara, and have since hired their own security detail to ensure their safety. However, a new report claims the couple’s California home was the target of quite a few intruders. Over the course of a two-week period in May, Harry and Meghan’s home had two security breaches, and the couple has dealt with six security alerts in the last...
Princess Diana’s Net Worth When She Died Reveals How Much Money She Left William & Harry
Since her death, there’s been a interest in Princess Diana‘s net worth and how much she left her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, after her divorce from Prince Charles. Diana, whose full name is Diana Frances Spencer, married Prince Charles in July 1981. The two separated in 1992 before officially divorcing in August 1996. On August 31, 1997, Diana was killed after her car crashed in the Pont de l’Alma tunnel in Paris, France, following a chase from the paparazzi. She was 36 years old. Her rumored boyfriend, Egyptian businessman Emad “Dodi” Fayed, and the driver of the Mercedes-Benz W140,...
Princess Diana’s Cause of Death Was So ‘Rare’ Doctors Hadn’t Seen It Before—Here’s How She Died
More than two decades after her death, there are still a lot of questions about how Princess Diana died and what her cause of death was. Princess Diana, the mother of Prince William and Prince Harry and the ex-wife of Prince Charles, died on August 31, 1997. Since her death, the Princess of Wales has been mourned by millions of people around the world, with many blaming the paparazzi and the British media for their part in how she died. In an interview on CBS’ Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special in March 2021, Harry opened up about...
RELATED PEOPLE
Eye-Opening New Details About Prince Harry's Birth Are Emerging
It's no secret that the marriage of the late Princess Diana and Prince Charles was extremely tumultuous. Following their eventual divorce in 1996, and Diana's tragic death in 1997, the pair's two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, experienced a period of tremendous pain. Now, decades later, some heartbreaking new details about Harry's birth have emerged.
Kate Middleton Can’t Stop Wearing Dresses That the Designer Says Include a ‘Naughty’ Detail
If anyone can make sexy and "naughty" look regal and appropriate it's Kate Middleton. Here's the detail you may not have noticed about her polka dots dresses.
The Nickname For Prince Harry That Princess Diana Was Reportedly Troubled By
There's one, crucial way Prince Harry wants to be distinguished from Prince William and Prince Charles, and it involves his late mother, Princess Diana. According to Newsweek, in his book "Diana: Remembering the Princess," Ken Wharfe asserts that the Duke of Sussex "wants to be trusted as Diana was." The wide-ranging biography was written by the princess's former bodyguard and friend, who worked for her from 1987 to 1993. Wharfe was also previously employed by Kensington Palace.
I ate like Meghan Markle for 10 days, and I could easily keep it up forever
From waking up with lemon water to dining on tacos and sushi, here's what it was like to eat like the former member of the royal family.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Meghan Markle's Friend Gives A Stark Warning About Her Safety
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry experienced a run of unexpected problems when they decided to step down as senior working royals. According to People, the Duke of Sussex claimed he was left without fiscal support from his family and relied on money that his late mother, Princess Diana, had left him. He told Oprah Winfrey during a sit-down interview that the "family literally cut me off financially." While the couple eventually made lucrative deals with Netflix and Spotify, the Sussexes found themselves seeking additional security. As full-time royals, they were privy to police protection in the U.K., but that changed when they moved to the U.S.
womansday.com
Here’s What’s Really Going On With Those Prince William and Kate Middleton Affair Rumors
Everything that will change when Prince William becomes King Everything that will change when Prince William becomes King. Welp, here we go again! The internet has once again been inundated with (likely false) rumors that Prince William is having an affair and cheating on Kate Middleton. Last time we dealt with this whole thing was in 2019, when tabloids became obsessed with a “falling out” involving Kate, William, and a family friend named Rose Hanbury, who is the Marchioness of Cholmondeley (which is somehow pronounced like “Chumley”). The Cambridges have never commented publicly on the ordeal, but if you’re confused about these rumors, the phrase “rural rival,” and a new @Deuxmoi tip that has #princeofpegging trending on Twitter, we've got you.
How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Fighting Back After Their Names Were Dragged Through the Mud, According to Author
A big announcement about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is part of their plan to fight back following bombshell allegations about them, an author claims.
marthastewart.com
Prince William Didn't Watch Kate Middleton Walk Down the Aisle at Their Wedding—Here's Why He Missed This Moment
It's safe to say that a lot goes into planning a royal wedding. From asking permission from the reigning monarch to snapping an official portrait alongside other members of the family in Buckingham Palace, there are certain wedding traditions that the British royals have followed for generations—and that includes Prince William and Kate Middleton.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Harry Wouldn't 'Have Married Meghan' if Diana Was Alive—Ex Royal Aide
A former palace press secretary who worked closely with Diana has said that if she were alive today "we would not be going through this" referring to Harry.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle aren't destroying the monarchy. They're ensuring its survival.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have faced criticism for speaking about the issues they faced while working royals.
Meghan Markle news – Vile duchess-obsessed trolls hijack pal’s sweet 41st birthday message with bizarre abuse
VILE trolls took aim at Meghan Markle last week, after Tyler Perry shared a heartfelt messaged for her 41st birthday. As Meghan celebrated her 41st birthday, the Hollywood a-lister took to Instagram with a truly touching message. In the heartwarming post, he said: “I’ve had a front row seat in...
Royal Author Claims Prince William Will Be ‘Furious’ When Prince Harry’s Tell-All Memoir Comes Out
Prince Harry's memoir could take aim at the royal family and one expert believes Prince William would be 'furious' when the book comes out, if that's the case.
The List
56K+
Followers
37K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.https://www.thelist.com/
Comments / 3