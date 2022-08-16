ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brad Pitt all smiles as Angelina Jolie’s alleged bruise photos emerge

Brad Pitt appeared to have a great time at a promotional event for his new movie, “Bullet Train,” as his feud with ex-wife Angelina Jolie worsens. The Oscar-winning actor appeared onstage at a news conference in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, ahead of the film’s release in the country. Pitt, who plays an assassin named Ladybug in the movie, was joined by his co-star Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who portrays Tangerine. As such, they were greeted with ladybug- and tangerine-inspired cakes. The “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” star’s promotional appearance came as photos of bruises that Jolie allegedly sustained during a September 2016 fight on...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Linda Evangelista reveals her face, jaw and neck were taped on cover of British Vogue: ‘Creating dreams’

Linda Evangelista has revealed that her face, jaw and neck were taped for her British Vogue cover shoot while opening up about the lasting physical and mental impacts of the CoolSculpting procedure that she says left her “permanently disformed”.The supermodel, 57, who appears on the September issue of British Vogue, discussed the editing, retouching and makeup artistry tricks that went into the photo shoot in the accompanying interview.“That’s not my jaw and neck in real life - and I can’t walk around with tape and elastics everywhere,” Evangelista said of the photos, which see her face taped by makeup...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Nicki Minaj Brings Out Roman For Extended Version Of "Super Freaky Girl"

It seems like Nicki Minaj is fully committed to dropping her new album this year. Since the top of 2022, she's blessed fans with a slew of new music including two collabs with Lil Baby and the Fivio Foreign-assisted, "We Goin Up." Over the past few months, she's ramped up the anticipation for the Rick James-sampled, "Super Freaky Girl," which arrived on Friday. Today, she blessed fans with an extended version including a new verse from her famed alter ego, Roman. "Super Freaky Girl (Roman Remix)" brings a fiery double-timed verse from Nicki as she brags about her mixtape sales and shouts out the YMCMB dynasty.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Nappy Roots MC Fish Scale Kidnapped, Robbed & Shot In Atlanta: Report

Fish Scale of the Nappy Roots, who celebrated 20 years of Water, Chicken & Gritz earlier this year, is in recovery following a frightening incident outside of an Atlanta brewery that he co-owns. According to TMZ, the rapper was kidnapped, robbed, and shot during an altercation outside of Atlantucky brewery.
ATLANTA, GA
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Durk Emerges For The First Time Since His Eye Injury

It's been one hell of a year for Lil Durk. He's remained one of the hottest rappers in the game following the release of 7220but he was forced to take a short break from his scheduled plans following an incident at Lollapalooza. During the rapper's homecoming show, he was hit in the eye with an explosive in the midst of his performance. Though he continued his performance, he told fans that he'd be reeling back for a bit to recover.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 7 "Afro Beats" Rumored Release Date Revealed

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the Air Jordan 7. As a result, we have seen some nice retros make their way back to the market, all while new colorways have also been shown off. This should be exciting for all sneakerheads who are fans of the early 90s sneaker, as the Jordan 7 has oftentimes been forgotten about by the brand.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Movies#Fall Of 2022#Saw#Twisted Pictures#Lionsgate
hotnewhiphop.com

"Bodies Bodies Bodies" Star Amandla Stenberg Addresses Cleavage Argument With NYT Writer

Amandla Stenberg, who stars in A24’s new comedy/slasher film, Bodies Bodies Bodies, has apologized to New York Times critic Lena Wilson, after going to her DMs where Stenberg called her out for focusing on her cleavage. Wilson had written a piece for the Times arguing that the film is an example of A24 sexualizing young girls' bodies and referring to it as a “95-minute advertisement for cleavage.”
MOVIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 9 "Fire Red" Release Date Delayed: Details

One of the more forgotten 90s Jumpman silhouettes is the Air Jordan 9. It is a sneaker that came out while Michael Jordan was out playing baseball, and as a result, we never truly got to see it on the court. With that being said, Jumpman still comes out with some new colorways from time to time, including the "Fire Red" model below.
BEAUTY & FASHION
hotnewhiphop.com

Nicki Minaj Refuses To Listen To "Super Freaky Girl" Acapella

If there's one thing about Nicki, it's that nothing goes through the door without her approval. That is, except, for the newly-released acapella version of "Super Freaky Girl." The latest single from Nicki, which samples Rick James, arrived exactly a week ago but she's been ramping up the efforts before the numbers on the chart come out. Chances are, Nicki will debut at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 next week, especially since she released the "Roman Remix" days after the original.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

The Game Details How Dr. Dre Made "How We Do" Happen With 50 Cent

The song remains one of The Game's most beloved classics and he recently shared just how the track materialized. The Los Angeles rapper is continuing to share moments from his career as he promotes his latest album Drillmatic: Heart vs. Mind, and recently, he caught up with Carl Lamarre for The Debut Live. During the chat, Game revisited "How We Do," his The Documentary hit that featured 50 Cent, and shared how Dr. Dre was instrumental in making that collaboration come to pass.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Kodak Black Delivers Surprise 4-Track "Closure" EP Exclusively On YouTube

After dropping off his Back For Everything LP to much success in the earlier half of 2021, Kodak Black has returned with a surprise EP for his fans, available exclusively on YouTube. The 4-track pack, called Closure, consists of emotionally driven songs and finds the Florida rapper doing what he...
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Offset Drops "54321" Produced By Baby Keem, Mike Dean & More

They're family members who were able to amass tremendous success with one another, but there have been murmurs about the Migos within the last few months. Because Takeoff, Quavo, and Offset have often worked outside of their trio, it isn't surprising to see them pursuing solo efforts. However, when Quavo and Takeoff appeared on a single together without Offset during a time when there were rumors about a breakup, their fans intensified the gossip.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Steve Lacy Explains Matching Tattoos With Lil Uzi Vert & Ye

Kanye West, Steve Lacy, and Lil Uzi Vert immortalized their friendship last week with matching tattoos. The three artists got "We here forever technically" tattooed on their upper arms, though they didn't necessarily explain the meaning behind the ink. TMZ recently caught up with Steve Lacy who provided a bit...
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Kehlani Ends Show After Multiple Fans Pass Out: "This Is Not Okay"

After the tragedy at Travis Scott's Astroworld last year, artists have been hyper-vigilant to ensure concert safety. Billie Eilish famously threw shade at Scott when she paused her show to make sure a fan could breath. Playboi Carti's tour, which is known to get pretty rowdy, issued conduct warnings. Now, Kehlani is the most recent addition to musicians looking out for their live audience.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
hotnewhiphop.com

Hitmaka Is Done With Diddy Questioning R&B: "Lost His Whole Damn Mind"

The internet is ripe with conversations about R&B thanks to Diddy, and not everyone is happy with how the mogul has initiated these discussions. Yesterday, Diddy emerged on Twitter to ask if R&B was dead, and later, he hopped on Instagram Live to chat further. In an exchange with longtime friend Mary J. Blige, the singer stated that R&B is alive and thriving, however, it is often repackaged and given another title when artists like Justin Timberlake or Adele enter the conversation.
CELEBRITIES

