Brad Pitt all smiles as Angelina Jolie’s alleged bruise photos emerge
Brad Pitt appeared to have a great time at a promotional event for his new movie, “Bullet Train,” as his feud with ex-wife Angelina Jolie worsens. The Oscar-winning actor appeared onstage at a news conference in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, ahead of the film’s release in the country. Pitt, who plays an assassin named Ladybug in the movie, was joined by his co-star Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who portrays Tangerine. As such, they were greeted with ladybug- and tangerine-inspired cakes. The “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” star’s promotional appearance came as photos of bruises that Jolie allegedly sustained during a September 2016 fight on...
Chilling twist in mystery of family who vanished with daughter, 2, on camping trip following visit to Walmart
A MISSING dad quit his job just days before vanishing on a camping trip with his ex-girlfriend and their daughter, his family has revealed. Nicholas Hansen, 38, Jill Sidebotham, 28, and Lydia, two, supposedly left on June 27 and were last seen in a Walmart store in Mexico, Maine days later.
Linda Evangelista reveals her face, jaw and neck were taped on cover of British Vogue: ‘Creating dreams’
Linda Evangelista has revealed that her face, jaw and neck were taped for her British Vogue cover shoot while opening up about the lasting physical and mental impacts of the CoolSculpting procedure that she says left her “permanently disformed”.The supermodel, 57, who appears on the September issue of British Vogue, discussed the editing, retouching and makeup artistry tricks that went into the photo shoot in the accompanying interview.“That’s not my jaw and neck in real life - and I can’t walk around with tape and elastics everywhere,” Evangelista said of the photos, which see her face taped by makeup...
Quando Rondo Shooting Update: Video Shows Rapper In Distress After L.A. Incident
After Quando Rondo was involved in a Los Angeles shooting on Friday (August 19) night, fans feared for the 23-year-old rapper's fate. Initial reports speculated that he may have lost his life in the incident, but it was later confirmed that he survived, although all the members of his entourage weren't so lucky.
Nicki Minaj Brings Out Roman For Extended Version Of "Super Freaky Girl"
It seems like Nicki Minaj is fully committed to dropping her new album this year. Since the top of 2022, she's blessed fans with a slew of new music including two collabs with Lil Baby and the Fivio Foreign-assisted, "We Goin Up." Over the past few months, she's ramped up the anticipation for the Rick James-sampled, "Super Freaky Girl," which arrived on Friday. Today, she blessed fans with an extended version including a new verse from her famed alter ego, Roman. "Super Freaky Girl (Roman Remix)" brings a fiery double-timed verse from Nicki as she brags about her mixtape sales and shouts out the YMCMB dynasty.
Nappy Roots MC Fish Scale Kidnapped, Robbed & Shot In Atlanta: Report
Fish Scale of the Nappy Roots, who celebrated 20 years of Water, Chicken & Gritz earlier this year, is in recovery following a frightening incident outside of an Atlanta brewery that he co-owns. According to TMZ, the rapper was kidnapped, robbed, and shot during an altercation outside of Atlantucky brewery.
Lil Durk Emerges For The First Time Since His Eye Injury
It's been one hell of a year for Lil Durk. He's remained one of the hottest rappers in the game following the release of 7220but he was forced to take a short break from his scheduled plans following an incident at Lollapalooza. During the rapper's homecoming show, he was hit in the eye with an explosive in the midst of his performance. Though he continued his performance, he told fans that he'd be reeling back for a bit to recover.
Air Jordan 7 "Afro Beats" Rumored Release Date Revealed
This year marks the 30th anniversary of the Air Jordan 7. As a result, we have seen some nice retros make their way back to the market, all while new colorways have also been shown off. This should be exciting for all sneakerheads who are fans of the early 90s sneaker, as the Jordan 7 has oftentimes been forgotten about by the brand.
Kanye West Responds To Backlash Of Selling Yeezy Gap Clothing In "Trash Bags"
Kanye West faced backlash this week following a viral photo of the in-store display of his Yeezy Gap collection. Fans immediately noted how the Balenciaga-engineered items weren't placed on hangers or display tables but rather, in massive bags that customers had to dig through. Today, Kanye responded to the criticism...
"Bodies Bodies Bodies" Star Amandla Stenberg Addresses Cleavage Argument With NYT Writer
Amandla Stenberg, who stars in A24’s new comedy/slasher film, Bodies Bodies Bodies, has apologized to New York Times critic Lena Wilson, after going to her DMs where Stenberg called her out for focusing on her cleavage. Wilson had written a piece for the Times arguing that the film is an example of A24 sexualizing young girls' bodies and referring to it as a “95-minute advertisement for cleavage.”
Air Jordan 9 "Fire Red" Release Date Delayed: Details
One of the more forgotten 90s Jumpman silhouettes is the Air Jordan 9. It is a sneaker that came out while Michael Jordan was out playing baseball, and as a result, we never truly got to see it on the court. With that being said, Jumpman still comes out with some new colorways from time to time, including the "Fire Red" model below.
Casey Affleck Unlikely To Attend Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez' Wedding: Report
Casey Affleck appears unlikely to be attending his brother, Ben Affleck, and Jennifer Lopez’s wedding, after the actor was spotted in Los Angeles picking up coffee from a Starbucks on Saturday morning. Ben and Jennifer Lopez’s wedding is scheduled to be held in Georgia over the weekend. “Why...
Nicki Minaj Refuses To Listen To "Super Freaky Girl" Acapella
If there's one thing about Nicki, it's that nothing goes through the door without her approval. That is, except, for the newly-released acapella version of "Super Freaky Girl." The latest single from Nicki, which samples Rick James, arrived exactly a week ago but she's been ramping up the efforts before the numbers on the chart come out. Chances are, Nicki will debut at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 next week, especially since she released the "Roman Remix" days after the original.
The Game Details How Dr. Dre Made "How We Do" Happen With 50 Cent
The song remains one of The Game's most beloved classics and he recently shared just how the track materialized. The Los Angeles rapper is continuing to share moments from his career as he promotes his latest album Drillmatic: Heart vs. Mind, and recently, he caught up with Carl Lamarre for The Debut Live. During the chat, Game revisited "How We Do," his The Documentary hit that featured 50 Cent, and shared how Dr. Dre was instrumental in making that collaboration come to pass.
Kodak Black Delivers Surprise 4-Track "Closure" EP Exclusively On YouTube
After dropping off his Back For Everything LP to much success in the earlier half of 2021, Kodak Black has returned with a surprise EP for his fans, available exclusively on YouTube. The 4-track pack, called Closure, consists of emotionally driven songs and finds the Florida rapper doing what he...
Offset Drops "54321" Produced By Baby Keem, Mike Dean & More
They're family members who were able to amass tremendous success with one another, but there have been murmurs about the Migos within the last few months. Because Takeoff, Quavo, and Offset have often worked outside of their trio, it isn't surprising to see them pursuing solo efforts. However, when Quavo and Takeoff appeared on a single together without Offset during a time when there were rumors about a breakup, their fans intensified the gossip.
Steve Lacy Explains Matching Tattoos With Lil Uzi Vert & Ye
Kanye West, Steve Lacy, and Lil Uzi Vert immortalized their friendship last week with matching tattoos. The three artists got "We here forever technically" tattooed on their upper arms, though they didn't necessarily explain the meaning behind the ink. TMZ recently caught up with Steve Lacy who provided a bit...
Kehlani Ends Show After Multiple Fans Pass Out: "This Is Not Okay"
After the tragedy at Travis Scott's Astroworld last year, artists have been hyper-vigilant to ensure concert safety. Billie Eilish famously threw shade at Scott when she paused her show to make sure a fan could breath. Playboi Carti's tour, which is known to get pretty rowdy, issued conduct warnings. Now, Kehlani is the most recent addition to musicians looking out for their live audience.
Hitmaka Is Done With Diddy Questioning R&B: "Lost His Whole Damn Mind"
The internet is ripe with conversations about R&B thanks to Diddy, and not everyone is happy with how the mogul has initiated these discussions. Yesterday, Diddy emerged on Twitter to ask if R&B was dead, and later, he hopped on Instagram Live to chat further. In an exchange with longtime friend Mary J. Blige, the singer stated that R&B is alive and thriving, however, it is often repackaged and given another title when artists like Justin Timberlake or Adele enter the conversation.
Anne Heche's Cause Of Death Revealed To Be "Inhalation & Thermal Injuries"
Anne Heche died of inhalation and thermal injuries, the Los Angeles County's department of the medical examiner-coroner has confirmed. The late actress died after crashing her car into a house in the Mar Vista neighborhood of Los Angeles. Heche remained in a coma for a week before it was announced...
