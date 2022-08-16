ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Igloo and NFL Announce New Officially Licensed KoolTunes™, the Ultimate Tailgate Cooler With Bluetooth Speakers

KATY, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 16, 2022--

Today, Igloo announced its continued official licensing partnership with the National Football League and revealed the first NFL KoolTunes lineup of Playmate coolers with built-in Bluetooth speakers. Featuring throwback designs for seven fan-favorite teams, this special-edition collection is available now on igloocoolers.com/nfl.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220816005784/en/

Igloo and NFL Announce New Officially Licensed KoolTunes™, the Ultimate Tailgate Cooler With Bluetooth Speakers (Photo: Business Wire)

“We’re incredibly pumped to collaborate with the NFL to release the ultimate game day cooler for the 2022 NFL season and beyond,” said Adrienne Berkes, Vice President of Marketing at Igloo. “Through our fun, team-branded NFL KoolTunes coolers featuring wireless speakers, football superfans can bring the music and the ice-cold drinks to every tailgate while repping their team!”

Igloo’s new collection of NFL KoolTunes features custom throwback artwork for seven fan-favorite teams. The designs pay tribute to each football team’s historic marks and some of the biggest trends in retro NFL athletic wear. The lineup includes a special-edition KoolTunes for the Dallas Cowboys, Green Bay Packers, Las Vegas Raiders, New England Patriots, Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers and San Francisco 49ers.

The NFL KoolTunes Playmate cooler, $174.99, features:

  • Wireless twin speaker stereo design with premium audio and punchy bass
  • Bluetooth 5.0 wireless pairing technology
  • IP56-rated water- and dust-resistant design
  • Up to 10 hours of audio playtime on a single charge
  • Rechargeable internal lithium-ion battery
  • 14-quart capacity that can fit up to 26 standard 12-ounce cans

Fans can shop Igloo’s entire officially licensed NFL Collection of Little Playmates and NFL KoolTunes at igloocoolers.com/nfl.

To keep up with all things Igloo, follow and like:

About Igloo:

Born from a modest metalworking shop back in 1947, Igloo has been instrumental in redefining how we live, work and play. What began with bringing clean water to the worksite quickly moved into super-functional, best-in-class ice chests. Igloo products made the family outdoor recreation movement of the 20th century possible. Suddenly, taking your kids camping on the weekend became easy and cross-country road trips became a summer vacation staple.

As we approach our next century, Igloo is 1,200 employees strong. We are proud to call—a 1.8-million-square-foot, three-building facility in—Katy, Texas home. With more than 500 products sold at thousands of retailers around the globe, we can confidently call ourselves the number one cooler manufacturer in the world.

And through it all we haven’t lost sight of our original goal—to create products that enable the pursuit of happiness (however you define it). That’s why we’re still working hard every day to innovate, create and make it easier for you to get out, work hard and play even harder.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220816005784/en/

CONTACT: Igloo Press Contact:

Master Plan Communications, Inc.

Debs Loomis

714.310.9651

deborah@masterplancommunications.com

KEYWORD: TEXAS UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: MOBILE/WIRELESS TECHNOLOGY LICENSING (SPORTS) SPORTS SPECIALTY FOOTBALL HOME GOODS AUDIO/VIDEO RETAIL CONSUMER ELECTRONICS

SOURCE: Igloo

PUB: 08/16/2022 12:28 PM/DISC: 08/16/2022 12:28 PM

