ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apache Junction, AZ

$44.5M sale approved for apartments in Apache Junction

Surprise Independent
Surprise Independent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iPOl6_0hJItm5Q00
The 176-unit Sonoma Valley Apartments is at 975 S. Royal Palm Road.

Northmarq’s Phoenix investment sales team of Trevor Koskovich, Jesse Hudson, Bill Hahn and Ryan Boyle brokered the $44.5 million sale of Sonoma Valley Apartments in Apache Junction.

The team represented the seller, Scottsdale-based Sonoma Valley LLC, according to a release.

FSO Real Estate Services LLC, a division of FSO Capital Partners, a real estate private equity firm in Phoenix that is focused on acquiring and managing value-add multifamily properties throughout the Southwest, purchased the 176-unit Sonoma Valley at 975 S. Royal Palm Road.

Built in 2001, the 176,000-square-foot garden-style property includes 11 two-story buildings on 9.9 acres just south of the Old West Highway (Apache Trail) and east of State Route 88. The Sonoma Valley complex features an even split of 950-square-foot two-bedroom/two bathroom units and 1,050-square-foot three-bedroom/two bathroom units. The community includes a pool and hot tub, 24-hour fitness center, picnic areas, basketball court and playground.

“Sonoma Valley features original interior finishes, making the property prime for next-generation enhancements,” Hudson said in the release. “The buyer was attracted to the property because of its long-term low-interest fixed-rate assumable debt."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of The Reserves, a New-Home Community in the Popular Desert Oasis Master Plan in Surprise, Arizona

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 19, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of The Reserves, a new, single-family home community situated within the popular Desert Oasis master plan in Surprise, Arizona. Located at North 172nd Drive and West Blue Sky Drive just north of the U.S. Highway 60 and Loop 303 interchange, the new community provides easy access to the Phoenix area’s major employment centers and is close to shopping, dining, entertainment and outdoor recreation, including several golf courses and boating, fishing, camping and hiking at Lake Pleasant Regional Park. The new neighborhood is also close to family friendly fun at the Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium & Safari Park and sports and entertainment venues such as State Farm Stadium, Gila River Arena, Peoria Sports Complex and Surprise Stadium. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220819005062/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of The Reserves, a new-home community in the popular Desert Oasis master plan in Surprise, Arizona. (Photo: Business Wire)
SURPRISE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

5 most affordable Valley cities for 1st-time homebuyers

The affordability of housing in the Valley has been a constant challenge for first-time homebuyers since the start of this decade. The Phoenix metro area continues to be one of the fastest-growing cities as more people migrate from other parts of the United States, so it’s tough to find the most affordable cities for homebuyers. In many cities in the Valley, homes are out of reach for first-time buyers; however, the housing market has cooled down over the last year and some cities have even shifted into a buyers’ market. There are opportunities for first-time home buyers depending on where they want to live.
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

California firm buys 5 acres in QC for $2.8M

A California real estate investment company recently bought 5 acres of land in Queen Creek for $2.8 million. Greenwood & McKenzie of Tustin and Power Marketplace LLC bought the land at S. 187th Place, near Power and Germann roads, from Schwan’s Company, according to Valley real estate tracker vizzda.com.
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Apache Junction, AZ
Local
Arizona Business
City
Scottsdale, AZ
Apache Junction, AZ
Business
Apache Junction, AZ
Real Estate
City
Phoenix, AZ
Local
Arizona Real Estate
scottsdale.org

SugarJam’s popularity expanding rapidly

After SugarJam The Southern Kitchen left its former Scottsdale home in January 2021, the restaurant has grown into much more at its new home near Hayden Road and Raintree Drive. SugarJam opened The Market by SugarJam as well as an ice cream trailer on July 23 and the two locations...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Megawarehouses find a home in Phoenix, according to report

Phoenix megawarehouses are in style – in a big way, according to a new report from CBRE. Warehouse users signed leases for 37 facilities of 1 million sq. ft. or larger in the U.S. in the first half of this year, up from 24 in the first half of 2021. Phoenix ranks as a leading market with four large industrial lease transactions accounting for over 4 million sq. ft. in total.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Priced Out: In most of Arizona, renting a home is cheaper than buying

There are areas in the U.S where it is cheaper to buy a house than it is to rent. Phoenix is not one of them. A report by the real estate company Roofstock crunched numbers together from the US Census, HUD, and Zillow to find where in the US it was cheaper to get a mortgage on a median priced home than it was to rent. Unsurprisingly, the large metros where renters should think about buying are mostly found in the South, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest. In Pittsburgh, a mortgage on a median priced home assuming 20% down and an interest rate of 5.33%, costs around $933. Renting in the same area would cost $1,063. The other top listed metros where a mortgage can be cheaper than renting were Rochester, Detroit, Oklahoma City, and Memphis.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Boyle
KTAR.com

Valley storm knocks down utility poles, takes out power, closes schools

PHOENIX – Thousands of Valley residents were without power Friday morning and multiple schools were closed after a storm blew through and knocked down utility poles and lines the previous night. The Salt River Project reported about 4,700 customers had no electricity because of the storm, but by 5...
PEORIA, AZ
KTAR.com

Peoria Country Fest coming to Lake Pleasant in October

PHOENIX — Lake Pleasant will turn into a country-music mecca with the return of the Peoria Country Fest this October. The festival is set for Oct. 8 from 2 p.m.- 10 p.m. at Pleasant Harbor, the marina on the lake’s southeastern shore, event organizers said in a press release.
PEORIA, AZ
Greyson F

Popular Pizza Chain Opening New Location in Town

A new Chicago-style pizza restaurant is opening.Manvi Mathur/Unsplash. Metro Phoenix is no stranger to the import of pizza restaurants from around the country. Styles from California, Detroit, New York, and Chicago have all found their way into the Valley. This trend looks to only continue, as a popular Chicago-based pizza restaurant has recently announced it will be opening another destination in the heart of Arizona.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

C|303 breaks ground on mile-long Phase 1 along Loop 303

Phoenix-based real estate development firm Merit Partners, along with First Industrial Realty Trust and Diamond Realty Investments, have broken ground on Phase One of C|303, a Class A modern industrial logistics park situated in the heart of metro Phoenix’s Loop 303 industrial corridor. At build-out, the project will occupy one full mile of Loop 303 frontage.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Picnic Areas#Apache#Fitness#Business Industry#Linus Business#Sonoma Valley Apartments#Fso Capital Partners
ABC 15 News

RAINFALL TOTALS: How much rain has fallen in your area? 8-19-22

PHOENIX — Monsoon storms are moving into the Valley Friday afternoon. More storms are expected through the evening. How much rain has fallen in your area? Here are the latest rain gauge measurements from the Flood Control District of Maricopa County: (last updated at 10:22 p.m.) Apache Junction: 0.04"
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
azdot.gov

ADOT closes SR 88 from Roosevelt Dam to Apache Lake Marina

PHOENIX – The Arizona Department of Transportation has closed State Route 88 between Roosevelt Dam and the Apache Lake Marina due to the threat of storms that have the potential to damage the roadway and create hazardous conditions for drivers. The closure began midday Friday, August 19, and is...
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Village at Prasada gets two new restaurants

SimonCRE, a national commercial real estate development and acquisition firm, has released that it has signed two more restaurants, Lou Malnati’s and Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers, to be added to the Street Fare at Alexandria. Located in the upcoming retail center Village at Prasada, this restaurant hub is centrally located to provide Surprise residents with indoor and outdoor eating opportunities with immense walkability, offering the open-air retail experience that many shoppers want today.
SURPRISE, AZ
AZFamily

Rain floods north Phoenix intersection

Peoria police said there are multiple power lines down on 83rd Avenue between Cactus Road and Peoria Avenue and also along 91st Avenue in the same area. Scottsdale firefighters warning people to be careful of rising floodwaters. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Captain Dave Folio from Scottsdale fire says get...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Private Equity
NewsBreak
Real Estate Investment
kjzz.org

Phoenix assures its water users after grim water report

On Tuesday, the Bureau of Reclamation issued its annual report on the condition of the nation’s two largest reservoirs, Lake Powell and Lake Mead. And although the news was grim, the city of Phoenix says water will continue to come out of the taps. The Bureau announced new cutbacks,...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Pinal County farmers hit hard by water supply cuts

Two people were inside an SUV that first hit a parked car before striking a tree and then a house near 59th and Glendale avenues. There's a lot to clean up in areas like Buckeye where storms with strong winds moved through Wednesday afternoon. Plans in place in case of...
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

RAW VIDEO: Chandler school bus involved in crash with van in Gilbert

Scottsdale Fire Captian, Dave Folio shares flood safety tips and what to do during storm flooding. Chances for rain increase even more this evening and tonight. Heavy rainfall and localized flooding are the biggest concerns. A Flood Watch is in effect from 11 a.m. today through Saturday evening. Both today and tomorrow are First Alert weather days.
CHANDLER, AZ
Surprise Independent

Surprise Independent

Surprise, AZ
955
Followers
1K+
Post
87K+
Views
ABOUT

A local site dedicated to the community of Surprise, Arizona, that focuses on the people and places of what is among the fastest-growing cities in the Phoenix area.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/surprise-independent

Comments / 0

Community Policy