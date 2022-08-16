ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona Theatre Company’s London hit show comes to Arizona

 3 days ago
Arizona Theatre Company announces that “The Lion,” a one-man folk musical telling a true story of survival, will open its 55th season after its run at Southwark Playhouse in London.

The show will be directed by Kasser Family Artistic Director Sean Daniels alongside Alex Stenhouse, with actor, singer and musician Max Alexander-Taylor starring in the lead role of Ben. This is the first revival of Benjamin Scheuer’s Drama Desk Award-winning autobiographical show, which was originally directed by Daniels in 2015.

“At ATC, we are committed to bringing the best in the world to our state,” said Daniels. “We are honored to work with such an esteemed co-director and actor, and we’re excited for Arizona audiences to see Benjamin Scheuer’s profound and moving musical about how great things can come from awful things."

With a guitar in hand, Scheuer confronts his turbulent life’s journey from a rift in his childhood to his own brush with mortality. During 70 minutes of songs, monologues and virtuosic guitar playing, Scheuer tells an inspiring story of love, loss, despair, and hope that reminds us how, even in our darkest moments, music, family, and community can help us find our true voice and the strength to ‘Weather the Storm’. Max Alexander-Taylor is appearing with the permission of Actors' Equity Association. The Producers gratefully acknowledge Actors' Equity Association for its assistance with this production.

Scheuer is an American songwriter and recipient of the 2021 Kleban Prize for Lyrics. The Lion won a Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Solo Performance; as well as the Off-West-End Award for Best New Musical. Scheuer’s album “Songs from ‘The Lion’” was released in 2016 (Warner/ADA), along with four music videos (directed by Bafta and Emmy-winner Peter Baynton) which garnered prizes including Best Commissioned Film at the Annecy Film Festival, and two consecutive Public Choice for Best Music Video at the British Animation Awards. Originally from New York, Scheuer lives in London with his wife and daughter.

The show will run Sept. 24 through Oct. 15 at the Temple of Music and Art, 330 S. Scott Ave., in Tucson and Oct. 20 through Nov. 6 at the Herberger Theater Center, 222 E. Monroe St., in Phoenix.

Tickets can be bought at ATC.org.

