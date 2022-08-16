ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Multiple fights break out at Panthers, Patriots joint practice

By Anthony Rizzuti
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qjnDi_0hJIsXlC00

The Carolina Panthers got quite combative last summer in their contentious joint practices against both the Indianapolis Colts and the Baltimore Ravens. It seemed almost with every outing came at least a scuffle, scrap or skirmish.

Well, this year may be no different for these pugnacious Panthers.

One heck of a brawl broke out in the first of two practice meetings this week between Carolina and the New England Patriots. The big brouhaha resulted in the ejection of three players—Panthers safety Kenny Robinson and Patriots wide receivers Kristian Wilkerson and Kendrick Borune.

Ethan Hurwtiz of Patriots Country caught a bit of the action.

Multiple accounts from various reporters depicted a scene in which players were squaring up, throwing punches and falling to the ground. It has also been noted that the Panthers have been more “juiced up” than their counterparts this morning.

Oh, and if that wasn’t enough, Round No. 2 commenced shortly thereafter. That dustup resulted in two more ejections—one of Panthers defensive tackle Phil Hoskins and the other of Patriots offensive lineman James Ferentz.

Ding ding.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Jerry Jones Announces Cowboys' Decision On Antonio Brown

When speaking to TMZ Sports last week, retired NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown was asked about a potential return to the gridiron. "Tell Jerry Jones to call me!" On Thursday, TMZ Sports followed up with Jones. The longtime Dallas Cowboys owner quickly brushed off the idea, saying he wants to give some younger wideouts a chance to show their stuff.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Someone has a theory about where Tom Brady is

As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepare for their second game of the 2022 NFL preseason, the team’s biggest story is about the quarterback who isn’t there. While the Bucs are in Nashville for Saturday night’s exhibition matchup against the Tennessee Titans, Tom Brady has been away from the team, taking an extended absence for personal reasons.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Football
Charlotte, NC
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers game recap: Everything we know

The New Orleans Saints came up short against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, losing their second preseason game by a final score of 20-10. There weren’t many minutes played by the starters, with second-year quarterback Ian Book leading the offense for most of the evening without his best playmakers in the lineup. Still, we learned a lot with many position battles playing out in each phase of the game on offense, defense, and special teams. Here’s everything you need to know:
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Ferentz
FanSided

How much money is Deshaun Watson losing over suspension?

The Deshaun Watson suspension has officially been handed down with the Browns QB out for 11 games, but how much money will he lose while suspended?. Deshaun Watson has been suspended for 11 games in the 2022 season and will be assessed a $5 million fine following a settlement between the Cleveland Browns quarterback, the NFLPA and the NFL.
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Texas commit Arch Manning shines in scrimmage, tosses 53-yard pass

Five-star quarterback Arch Manning continues to showcase why he’s rated the No. 1 prospect in the country for the 2023 recruiting class. Steve Sarkisian and his staff were impressively able to secure a commitment from Manning in June. Shortly after, the recruiting flood gates opened for the Longhorns and they now currently have the No. 2 class in the country for the 2023 cycle, according to 247Sports composite rankings.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ravens#Colts#The New England Patriots#American Football#The Carolina Panthers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Studs and duds from Rams' 24-20 loss to Texans: Durant, Williams stand out for LA

The Rams changed things up a bit on offense in their second preseason game, giving John Wolford an opportunity to play – his first extended game action since 2020. He started the night against the Texans and played the first half before giving way to Bryce Perkins for the second half. They combined for 265 yards passing, but neither had a touchdown pass.
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

141K+
Followers
187K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy