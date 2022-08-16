ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goshen, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumlocalnews.com

Nonprofit's diaper giveaways help Hudson Valley parents

If you’re a parent or a grandparent, you know that diapers can be expensive. One organization is working to help families across Sullivan and Orange counties pay for them. The Baby Steps Baby Pantry held a diaper pop-up in Monticello outside of the Sullivan County Federation for the Homeless, where families were able to pick up a week's worth of diapers and wipes for free.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
Chalkbeat

NY begins offering tuition assistance to part-time CUNY, SUNY students

Part-time CUNY and SUNY students can now apply for state tuition assistance, a move that advocates believe could be “transformative” for low-income students eyeing college.  The aid is also available to students attending private, nonprofit colleges.The $150 million initiative will expand the state’s Tuition Assistance Program, or TAP, to reach 75,000 more students who are earning between six to 11 credits per semester, state officials said. The program’s expansion was proposed by Gov....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
spartaindependent.com

Sparta HS teacher named Sussex County’s Teacher of the Year

The New Jersey Department of Education (NJDOE) recently announced the 21 educators who won the state’s 2022-2023 County Teachers of the Year recognition, and for Sussex County, that honor went to Christine O’Brien-Mase, who teaches art and photography at Sparta High School. O’Brien-Mase graduated from Sparta High School....
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Goshen, NY
Education
City
Goshen, NY
City
Belleville, NY
Daily Mail

New Jersey elementary school drops Thomas Jefferson's name and renames it for first black woman to graduate from local high school after student outrage over the slave-owner

An elementary school in New Jersey is changing it's name, dropping that of founding father Thomas Jefferson over the main author of the Declaration of Independence's slave ownership. Jefferson Elementary School in South Orange will instead be renamed to Delia Bolden Elementary School, celebrating the first black woman to graduate...
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
WIBX 950

Here Are the Top 10 Community Colleges In New York State

As inflation has a stranglehold on people in New York, many families are considering community colleges, rather than four-year colleges. In addition to cost, it's important to recognize that not every teen is ready to go to a 4-year college or university. WalletHub took a look at community colleges across the country and ranked them by state.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
theexaminernews.com

Sports Performance, Baseball Facility Launches in Mahopac

GAP2GAP Sports Performance, a baseball player development facility, has announced in Mahopac. GAP2GAP provides highly advanced baseball training as well as a 1,000-square-foot strength and conditioning area for athletes of all ages. In addition to sponsoring the Northern Westchester Outlaws – an organization offering travel, club and showcase baseball teams...
MAHOPAC, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central School#Goshen High School#English
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

5 Excellent Spots to Get Filet Mignon in the Hudson Valley

We've got the Top 5 Best Filet Mignon Spots in the Hudson Valley. If you love steak, you probably are a big fan of Filet mignon. There are many great options around the Hudson Valley to get great Filet mignon. Each year in August, National Filet Mignon Day is celebrated. The day celebrates the specialty cut of beef. We asked the Hudson Valley where their favorite restaurant was to get a good Filet Mignon and have compiled a top 5 list.
TARRYTOWN, NY
westchesterfamily.com

Tickets for the Blaze: Hudson Valley are on Sale Now!

One of the most popular Halloween events in Westchester just announced that tickets are on sale, and you definitely want to make sure the Blaze: Hudson Valley is on your radar. This fun event takes places from September, 16th-November, 20th (that’s 54 nights!) where you and your family can admire...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
Mid-Hudson News Network

Car overturns on Thruway

TOWN OF NEWBURGH – Police are investigating an accident near the Plattekill rest area on the northbound Thruway. The incident occurred around 6 p.m. on Friday. State Police and the Cronomer Valley Fire Department responded with an injured person airlifted to an area hospital. Further details were not immediately...
NEWBURGH, NY
newjerseymonitor.com

New Jersey launches new student loan program

New Jersey students can now apply for a new program that provides loans for up to 300 college students training for careers in information technology, health care, and more. Gov. Phil Murphy announced the official launch of the New Jersey “pay it forward” program at Hudson County Community College in Jersey City on Wednesday. The $12.5 million program, paid for with public and private dollars, will provide zero-interest and zero-fee loans — plus living stipends and other free forms of support — so students can find jobs without the burden of college debt on their shoulders, Murphy said.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
hudsonvalleyone.com

Ryan, Molinaro square off in special election

When Antonio Delgado stepped down from his congressional seat to become New York’s Lieutenant Governor this past May, both Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan, a Democrat, and Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro, a Republican became eager candidates for a special election that would fill the seat. And now, as...
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Newburgh Town Police charge four with manslaughter

TOWN OF NEWBURGH – Four individuals have been charged with manslaughter in connection with the death of a Town of Newburgh man who it was believed fell or jumped from a roof in an attempted suicide, Town Police in Newburgh said Friday evening. It was on August 10 at...
NEWBURGH, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy