Harry Potter Attraction Comes to FDR Park in Yorktown Heights this FallSuzanne RothbergYorktown Heights, NY
NY Superintendent's Murder Still Unsolved For Over 25 YearsJeffery MacOrange County, NY
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in New York state this monthKristen WaltersMiddletown, NY
Major grocery store chain just opened another location in New JerseyKristen WaltersWoodcliff Lake, NJ
Popular restaurant in New York state closes abruptly after 31 yearsKristen WaltersGoshen, NY
Nonprofit's diaper giveaways help Hudson Valley parents
If you’re a parent or a grandparent, you know that diapers can be expensive. One organization is working to help families across Sullivan and Orange counties pay for them. The Baby Steps Baby Pantry held a diaper pop-up in Monticello outside of the Sullivan County Federation for the Homeless, where families were able to pick up a week's worth of diapers and wipes for free.
NY begins offering tuition assistance to part-time CUNY, SUNY students
Part-time CUNY and SUNY students can now apply for state tuition assistance, a move that advocates believe could be “transformative” for low-income students eyeing college. The aid is also available to students attending private, nonprofit colleges.The $150 million initiative will expand the state’s Tuition Assistance Program, or TAP, to reach 75,000 more students who are earning between six to 11 credits per semester, state officials said. The program’s expansion was proposed by Gov....
spartaindependent.com
Sparta HS teacher named Sussex County’s Teacher of the Year
The New Jersey Department of Education (NJDOE) recently announced the 21 educators who won the state’s 2022-2023 County Teachers of the Year recognition, and for Sussex County, that honor went to Christine O’Brien-Mase, who teaches art and photography at Sparta High School. O’Brien-Mase graduated from Sparta High School....
Thornwood family says paratransit bus left son with autism stranded in West Harrison
A Thornwood family says a paratransit bus refused to take their son with autism to his designated destination and stranded him in a strange place.
New Jersey elementary school drops Thomas Jefferson's name and renames it for first black woman to graduate from local high school after student outrage over the slave-owner
An elementary school in New Jersey is changing it's name, dropping that of founding father Thomas Jefferson over the main author of the Declaration of Independence's slave ownership. Jefferson Elementary School in South Orange will instead be renamed to Delia Bolden Elementary School, celebrating the first black woman to graduate...
Here Are the Top 10 Community Colleges In New York State
As inflation has a stranglehold on people in New York, many families are considering community colleges, rather than four-year colleges. In addition to cost, it's important to recognize that not every teen is ready to go to a 4-year college or university. WalletHub took a look at community colleges across the country and ranked them by state.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Orange County IDA approves incentives for Royal Wines to build Goshen facility
GOSHEN – The Orange County Industrial Development Agency Wednesday evening paved the way for Royal Wine Corporation to build a 623,000 square foot manufacturing and production facility along Route 17M and 6 ½ Station Road in the Town of Goshen by approving a financial incentive package. That includes...
theexaminernews.com
Sports Performance, Baseball Facility Launches in Mahopac
GAP2GAP Sports Performance, a baseball player development facility, has announced in Mahopac. GAP2GAP provides highly advanced baseball training as well as a 1,000-square-foot strength and conditioning area for athletes of all ages. In addition to sponsoring the Northern Westchester Outlaws – an organization offering travel, club and showcase baseball teams...
5 Excellent Spots to Get Filet Mignon in the Hudson Valley
We've got the Top 5 Best Filet Mignon Spots in the Hudson Valley. If you love steak, you probably are a big fan of Filet mignon. There are many great options around the Hudson Valley to get great Filet mignon. Each year in August, National Filet Mignon Day is celebrated. The day celebrates the specialty cut of beef. We asked the Hudson Valley where their favorite restaurant was to get a good Filet Mignon and have compiled a top 5 list.
Patients Concerned After Major Hudson Valley Healthcare Service Provider Announcement
More than ever, patients have been more concerned about healthcare, their coverage, and staying healthy. However, Hudson Valley residents are wondering what the future will hold. A major Hudson Valley healthcare provider made an important announcement. The formerly known Orange Regional Medical Center is now Garnet Health Medical Center. This...
How Hudson Valley Counties are Handling Drought Conditions
In Kingston, NY, residents have been aware of the current drought alert. A press release provided information in regards to why this is happening in Ulster County. The City of Kingston has now declared a drought emergency and raised it to stage II. However, according to the map from the...
westchesterfamily.com
Tickets for the Blaze: Hudson Valley are on Sale Now!
One of the most popular Halloween events in Westchester just announced that tickets are on sale, and you definitely want to make sure the Blaze: Hudson Valley is on your radar. This fun event takes places from September, 16th-November, 20th (that’s 54 nights!) where you and your family can admire...
Two New Businesses Set to Freshen Up Newburgh, NY Storefronts
The Hudson Valley has had numerous new businesses open within the past year. Some of these local businesses have been restaurants, boutiques, coffee shops and more. The Galleria at Crystal Run in Middletown, NY has had new businesses open. J's Seafood Kitchen, Selfie Galore, and Codigo Fama are some of...
Body of Missing Orange County Woman Found in Wallkill, NY
A woman from the Hudson Valley who went missing in early July of 2022 has died. It's a tragic update from the New York State Police regarding 21-year-old Brittany Hendershot. Back on July 15th, 2022, Hendershot was reported missing on the Port Jervis Police Department Facebook page. According to the...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Car overturns on Thruway
TOWN OF NEWBURGH – Police are investigating an accident near the Plattekill rest area on the northbound Thruway. The incident occurred around 6 p.m. on Friday. State Police and the Cronomer Valley Fire Department responded with an injured person airlifted to an area hospital. Further details were not immediately...
3 Fires Started At New York State Parks in Hudson Valley
Fire officials had to deal with three fires inside state parks in three different counties in the Hudson Valley. On Tuesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation released its weekly DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review. Officials confirmed forest rangers battled wildfires in Orange, Putnam and Rockland counties.
newjerseymonitor.com
New Jersey launches new student loan program
New Jersey students can now apply for a new program that provides loans for up to 300 college students training for careers in information technology, health care, and more. Gov. Phil Murphy announced the official launch of the New Jersey “pay it forward” program at Hudson County Community College in Jersey City on Wednesday. The $12.5 million program, paid for with public and private dollars, will provide zero-interest and zero-fee loans — plus living stipends and other free forms of support — so students can find jobs without the burden of college debt on their shoulders, Murphy said.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Ryan, Molinaro square off in special election
When Antonio Delgado stepped down from his congressional seat to become New York’s Lieutenant Governor this past May, both Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan, a Democrat, and Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro, a Republican became eager candidates for a special election that would fill the seat. And now, as...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Newburgh Town Police charge four with manslaughter
TOWN OF NEWBURGH – Four individuals have been charged with manslaughter in connection with the death of a Town of Newburgh man who it was believed fell or jumped from a roof in an attempted suicide, Town Police in Newburgh said Friday evening. It was on August 10 at...
rcbizjournal.com
Ed Day Admonishes Town Supervisors For Inaction On Finding Alternative Site For Animal Shelter Rebuild
County Executive Says Deadline For Construction Bid Expires Mid-Sept.; Taxpayers Have Already Spent More Than $500,000 On Design For New Shelter In Pomona. Clover Stadium Says It Plans To Switch To Quieter Fireworks. By Tina Traster. County Executive Ed Day is mad and he’s not mincing his words. In...
