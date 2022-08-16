ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park Hill Plaza Looks to Be Getting a Wingstop

By Neil Cooney
What Now Miami
What Now Miami
 4 days ago
Wingstop , the popular aviation-themed chicken wing chain from Texas, appears to have another location in store for Miami. A recent plan review filing describes a Wingstop that would open at 9457A W Flagler St , in a retail center called Park Hill Plaza .

Florida Wingmen, LLC , which operates a number of Wingstop franchises in the area, appears to be behind the new location. What Now reached out to partners Sergio Balsinde and Eddie Rodriguez last week. Balsinde and Rodriguez were unavailable for comment.

Wingstop’s menu features fried chicken in the form of buffalo wings, thighs, and tenders, topped with a wide variety of sauces. Those sauces include Hawaiian, Atomic, Spicy Korean Q, Mango Habanero. Nonspicy varieties like Mild, Garlic Parmesan, and Lemon Pepper may be milder on the heat, but they don’t skimp on flavor.

Situated northeast of where NW 97 th Ave and W Flagler St meet, Park Hill Plaza is home to a Dollar Tree , grocery store Fresco y Más , and eateries like Papa Johns Pizza and Nicaraguan restaurant Cerro Negro .

No information is currently available on a Flagler St Wingstop location’s construction and opening timeline.



