WTOV 9
Special police operation logs 34 arrests in Wheeling
WHEELING, W.Va. — After nearly three dozen people were arrested on special operations, the Wheeling Police Department is asking for a change. Thirty-four people were arrested or cited for various criminal activity after two, multi-week special operations. Operations Southern Exposure and Back-to-Basics took place over May and July in...
2 people shot in Beaver County; suspect located and police are prepping charges
CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two people were shot in Center Township and authorities have met with the suspects attorney. According to Center Township Police Chief Barry Kramer, the shooting happened in Cedar Ridge Estates. Both victims were flown to Pittsburgh trauma hospitals. Kramer said the suspect was a Black...
Wheeling Police arrest 34 Ohio and West Virginia residents in special operations
The Wheeling Police Department released a final report in two separate multi-week special operations in the South Wheeling area which led to 34 people being arrested or cited for criminal activity. The two efforts – ‘Operation Southern Exposure’ and ‘Operation Back to Basics’ took place in May and July after Wheeling Police collected and reviewed […]
WTOV 9
Boy struck by motorcycle in Weirton
HANCOCK COUNTY, WV — Hancock County Chief Deputy Todd Murray confirming that a 7-year-old boy was hit by a burgundy/maroon motorcycle on Friday. The accident happened just before 2:45 p.m. on Kings Creek Road in Weirton. The boy was struck while riding his bike before he sustained multiple injuries...
wtae.com
Fayette County man threatened to bomb several places unless he spoke with Dolly Parton, police say
A Fayette County man faces charges for threatening to blow up several places unless he spoke with music icon Dolly Parton. State police said they received a call from James Shroyer on Wednesday saying he placed explosives at a Sheetz in Mount Pleasant, the court house in Greensburg and a parking lot in Pittsburgh.
Police say woman used drugs at public park in Brilliant
BRILLIANT, Ohio (WTRF) – Wells Township Police say they arrested a woman for allegedly using drugs at a local park. Amber Folda from Brilliant was caught on surveillance video using a hypodermic needle at the pavilion at the South End Park Tuesday night around 9:30. Police saw the video this morning and issued a warrant […]
3 people in Ohio arrested for trafficking drugs
The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office announced that three people were arrested after a drug trafficking investigation. Sheriff Joe Myers says they executed two search warrants at the homes of Leander Brooks IV, age 33, of Cadiz, Ohio, along with Patrick Keels, age 50, and Nikita Bowen, age 36, of New Rumley Ohio. The Sheriff says […]
West Virginia woman allegedly kidnaps her mother
A McMechen woman was arrested after she allegedly kidnapped her mother. McMechen police say Jamie Kotson of McMechen kidnaped her mother, Barbra Livingston, also from McMechen, after Kotson brought Livingston to her boyfriend’s house at Maxell Acres in Moundsville. Livingston told police that Kotson came to her house telling her that she was hiding from […]
Local inmate taken to hospital with serious injuries
It happened Thursday around 1:22 a.m.
Your Radio Place
Powhatan Point Man Charged with Attempted Murder and Attempted Burglary
WOODSFIELD, Ohio — A Powhatan Point man has been charged with attempted murder and attempted burglary. 42-year-old Aaron Hulbert was present in Monroe County Court Monday for his pretrial hearing in which he did not enter a plea. According to officials, the charges come from an October 2021 incident where the Woodfield Police Department received a call about a naked man around the area where a suspected arson fire had taken place a day prior. As police searched the area, Hulbert jumped out from where he was hiding and attempted to attack an officer with a handmade spear. Hulbert was shot by an officer and later taken to a hospital for his injury. Hulbert remains in the Monroe County jail. His jury trial is set for September 12th.
YPD arrests 3, finds loaded guns during Youngstown traffic stop
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) -- Police arrested three people Tuesday after reports said officers found three guns in a car they were in during a traffic stop on the South Side.
Officer hospitalized, man arrested after SWAT situation in Beaver County
AMBRIDGE, Pa. — A police officer was hospitalized and a man was arrested after a SWAT situation in Beaver County. The standoff began in the area of Ninth Street and Melrose Avenue in Ambridge at around 3 p.m. Ambridge police said they were contacted by Beaver County detectives to...
WTOV 9
Police, school officials warn drivers as first day nears in Ohio County
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — In just a few days, school busses will be filling the streets in Ohio County, so it’s time to prepare for frequent stopping. Ohio County Schools and the Wheeling Police Department are stressing to people to be aware of school buses that are stopped and letting off children.
Families outraged by drug dealer’s sentence in fentanyl deaths
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — Emotions ran high at the Beaver County courthouse today, where convicted drug dealer Lucas Ropon, 25, learned his punishment for causing the deaths of two young men. Nathan Smith, 19, and Jordan Martin, 21, died within two months of each other because Ropon sold them...
Police reveal more about Thursday’s downtown Wheeling crash
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling Police presented new information on Thursday’s double fatal crash at a press conference Friday morning. Lt. Josh Sanders is part of the investigation and identified the victims as a man and woman. He says they were both middle-aged; however their names are not being released at this time. Witnesses at […]
Police looking for suspects in Gabriel Brothers theft
BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) – Richland Township police are asking the public to assist them in identifying two suspects regarding an incident that took place on August 12th, 2022 at Gabriel Brothers at the Ohio Valley Mall. The two suspects are wanted for questioning in the theft of a large amount of items from the […]
Ohio man sentenced after providing drugs that resulted in friend’s death
Kyle Barry of Zanesville, Ohio, was sentenced to 10 to 15 years in prison after providing a 25-year-old man, who he claimed to be friends with, drugs that later killed him. According to the Muskingum County Prosecutor’s Office, Barry was sentenced in common pleas court after he previously pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and trafficking […]
Double fatal crash in Downtown Wheeling
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that resulted in two fatalities Thursday evening in downtown Wheeling. Police tell us they were called to the intersection of 16th and Main Streets around 6:20pm after getting a report that a vehicle crashed into a utility pole on the Main Street Bridge. […]
Former West Virginia House of Delegates candidate arrested at Wheeling restaurant
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Former House of Delegates District 3 candidate Dalton Haas, 26, was arrested Tuesday and taken to jail on charges of writing a bad check. Wheeling Police Public Information Officer Philip Stahl says Haas was picked up on one charge of ‘felony fraudulent scheme.’ Stahl says the charge was pending for a […]
PSP: $3,200 stolen from local man in identity theft
Troopers from PSP New Castle were called to Jordan Road in Washington Township just before 11 a.m.
