Harrison County, OH

WTOV 9

Special police operation logs 34 arrests in Wheeling

WHEELING, W.Va. — After nearly three dozen people were arrested on special operations, the Wheeling Police Department is asking for a change. Thirty-four people were arrested or cited for various criminal activity after two, multi-week special operations. Operations Southern Exposure and Back-to-Basics took place over May and July in...
WHEELING, WV
WTOV 9

Boy struck by motorcycle in Weirton

HANCOCK COUNTY, WV — Hancock County Chief Deputy Todd Murray confirming that a 7-year-old boy was hit by a burgundy/maroon motorcycle on Friday. The accident happened just before 2:45 p.m. on Kings Creek Road in Weirton. The boy was struck while riding his bike before he sustained multiple injuries...
WEIRTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

Police say woman used drugs at public park in Brilliant

BRILLIANT, Ohio (WTRF) – Wells Township Police say they arrested a woman for allegedly using drugs at a local park. Amber Folda from Brilliant was caught on surveillance video using a hypodermic needle at the pavilion at the South End Park Tuesday night around 9:30. Police saw the video this morning and issued a warrant […]
BRILLIANT, OH
WTRF- 7News

3 people in Ohio arrested for trafficking drugs

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office announced that three people were arrested after a drug trafficking investigation. Sheriff Joe Myers says they executed two search warrants at the homes of Leander Brooks IV, age 33, of Cadiz, Ohio, along with Patrick Keels, age 50, and Nikita Bowen, age 36, of New Rumley Ohio. The Sheriff says […]
HARRISON COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia woman allegedly kidnaps her mother

A McMechen woman was arrested after she allegedly kidnapped her mother. McMechen police say Jamie Kotson of McMechen kidnaped her mother, Barbra Livingston, also from McMechen, after Kotson brought Livingston to her boyfriend’s house at Maxell Acres in Moundsville. Livingston told police that Kotson came to her house telling her that she was hiding from […]
MCMECHEN, WV
Your Radio Place

Powhatan Point Man Charged with Attempted Murder and Attempted Burglary

WOODSFIELD, Ohio — A Powhatan Point man has been charged with attempted murder and attempted burglary. 42-year-old Aaron Hulbert was present in Monroe County Court Monday for his pretrial hearing in which he did not enter a plea. According to officials, the charges come from an October 2021 incident where the Woodfield Police Department received a call about a naked man around the area where a suspected arson fire had taken place a day prior. As police searched the area, Hulbert jumped out from where he was hiding and attempted to attack an officer with a handmade spear. Hulbert was shot by an officer and later taken to a hospital for his injury. Hulbert remains in the Monroe County jail. His jury trial is set for September 12th.
POWHATAN POINT, OH
WTRF- 7News

Police reveal more about Thursday’s downtown Wheeling crash

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling Police presented new information on Thursday’s double fatal crash at a press conference Friday morning. Lt. Josh Sanders is part of the investigation and identified the victims as a man and woman. He says they were both middle-aged; however their names are not being released at this time. Witnesses at […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Police looking for suspects in Gabriel Brothers theft

BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) – Richland Township police are asking the public to assist them in identifying two suspects regarding an incident that took place on August 12th, 2022 at Gabriel Brothers at the Ohio Valley Mall. The two suspects are wanted for questioning in the theft of a large amount of items from the […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Double fatal crash in Downtown Wheeling

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that resulted in two fatalities Thursday evening in downtown Wheeling.  Police tell us they were called to the intersection of 16th and Main Streets around 6:20pm after getting a report that a vehicle crashed into a utility pole on the Main Street Bridge.  […]
WHEELING, WV

