ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Gov. Pritzker Announces Program Of All-Inclusive Care For Elderly To Expand Choices In Care

By Effingham, IL / Effingham Radio
Effingham Radio
 3 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Effingham Radio

Back-To-School Expenses Could Bring Tax Benefits

The Illinois Department of Revenue is reminding parents, guardians, and educators that they may be able to claim school expenses for K through 12 students on their 2022 Illinois income tax returns. The Illinois Education Expense Credit allows parents or legal guardians of a full-time K through 12 student under...
ILLINOIS STATE
Effingham Radio

Weekly Illinois Crop Progress and Condition

There were 5.6 days suitable for field work during the week ending August 14, 2022. Topsoil moisture supply was rated 7 percent very short, 16 percent short, 64 percent adequate, and 13 percent surplus. Subsoil moisture supply was rated 9 percent very short, 12 percent short, 71 percent adequate and 8 percent surplus. Corn dough.
ILLINOIS STATE
Effingham Radio

Before More Gun Control Is Considered, Lawmaker Wants FOID Card Fixed

State lawmakers grilled the Illinois State Police over the lapse of considering a 2019 clear and present danger report issued for the suspect in last month’s Highland Park mass shooting. Robert Crimo III faces dozens of charges in the Independence Day shooting that left seven dead and dozens injured....
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Peoria, IL
City
West Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Health
Local
Illinois Government
Effingham Radio

State of the Region Webinar Presented by Business Navigators Alliance

The August 25 webinar will focus on the economic state of the region. Attendees will hear presentations on economic indicators and the real estate market from a national to regional level as well as a review of grants awarded throughout the region over the past 18 months. The webinar will...
ILLINOIS STATE
Effingham Radio

Sharon Marie Aultman, 70

Sharon Marie Aultman, 70, of Windsor, IL passed away on Monday, August 15, 2022, in Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, IL. Sharon was born on February 16, 1952, in Urbana, the daughter of Shelda (McGraw) Bowers. She married Gregory Wayne Aultman and he preceded her in death on November 2, 1970. Later in life, she enjoyed many years with her companion and business partner, Harold “Lynnie” Komnick, before his passing on December 17, 2008. Sharon owned and operated Sit-N-Sip in Shelbyville for 20 years. She was a member of A.B.A.T.E., Old River Chapter, a long-time member of the Moose Lodge #1294 and a past member of the American Legion Post 81, all of Shelbyville. Sharon enjoyed bowling, fishing, reading and time shared with family and friends.
WINDSOR, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy