Gov. Pritzker Announces Program Of All-Inclusive Care For Elderly To Expand Choices In Care

Sharon Marie Aultman, 70, of Windsor, IL passed away on Monday, August 15, 2022, in Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, IL. Sharon was born on February 16, 1952, in Urbana, the daughter of Shelda (McGraw) Bowers. She married Gregory Wayne Aultman and he preceded her in death on November 2, 1970. Later in life, she enjoyed many years with her companion and business partner, Harold “Lynnie” Komnick, before his passing on December 17, 2008. Sharon owned and operated Sit-N-Sip in Shelbyville for 20 years. She was a member of A.B.A.T.E., Old River Chapter, a long-time member of the Moose Lodge #1294 and a past member of the American Legion Post 81, all of Shelbyville. Sharon enjoyed bowling, fishing, reading and time shared with family and friends.

