Read full article on original website
Related
laurenscountysports.com
Paladins blank Blue Hose, 3-0
GREENVILLE -- Furman scored 3 1st-half goals and made them stand in a 3-0 women’s soccer match against Presbyterian on Friday night at Stone Stadium. “It was a solid start to the season, and we had great support from the student body tonight, especially the freshman class,” said Paladin head coach Andrew Burr. “Stella Garcia scored her 1st collegiate goal, and we really took care of our business in the 1st half. That allowed us to play a lot of people tonight.”
laurenscountysports.com
Crusaders polish off Augusta Eagles
The Augusta Eagles had a long flight back to Martinez, Ga., where the home-school club nests. Laurens Academy opened its season of 8-man football with a 56-38 victory in the opening game at Todd Kirk Field on Friday night. Clarence Bertoli caught 10 passes for 113 yards and Andrew Codington...
laurenscountysports.com
Against all odds ... again
I tried to figure out a way to get out of these pick’ems this year. It wasn’t my idea last year. Folks liked them. Or, at least, they liked to dislike them. Occasionally, I am reminded that, a season minus one ago, I predicted Laurens would defeat Clinton. I smile and say, “Well, it worked, didn’t it?”
WYFF4.com
Friday Night Hits high school football scores, highlights
GREENVILLE, S.C. — High school football teams around our area took to the field Friday night for the first week of the 2022 high school football season. To see scores on the app, click here.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLTX.com
Latest earthquake in South Carolina not in Kershaw County
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — The ground under South Carolina has once again come to life with a seismic rumble but it wasn't in Lugoff or Elgin. Kershaw County is seeing a slight break from the earthquakes with the latest occurring just under 4 miles southeast of the Homeland Park community in Anderson County. For reference, that's about 110 miles northwest of the earthquake swarm that has rattled parts of the Columbia area since late December.
iheart.com
Greenwood School District Creates New Safety Protocols After Fights
(Greenwood, SC)-- Greenwood's school district is announcing new safety procedures after fights broke out at an event Friday night. Several people were injured at Greenwood High School's Football Jamboree. Monday night, the Board of Trustees responded by creating new protocols. They include requiring spectators to find a seat in the...
Student hit while walking home in Spartanburg Co.
A high school student was hit while walking home from school Wednesday afternoon in Spartanburg County.
Another earthquake rocks South Carolina
An earthquake was reported early Thursday morning in Anderson County.
IN THIS ARTICLE
laurenscountysports.com
James leads Red Devil rush, 55-20
Clinton’s football opener was not without its flaws. When the Red Devils review the video, they will find chinks in the armor. Too many penalties. Special-teams breakdowns. A kickoff return. A pick-6. But the Red Devils ran past Batesburg-Leesville so quickly, it was hard to pick out the numbers...
Duncan Mayor Clyde ‘Rog’ Rogers passes away
Duncan Mayor Clyde "Rog" Rogers passed away late Monday, the town announced. He was 64.
Car collides with motorcycle in Aiken County, injuries reported
First responders are on the scene of a crash in Aiken County.
FOX Carolina
Deputies locate missing endangered woman in Anderson Co.
PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said they have safely located a missing endangered woman. Amanda Cheryl Spence was last seen along Tripp Road in Piedmont Wednesday morning, according to deputies. Spence was believed to be in a 2001 silver Ford Taurus with a license...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Unity Park damaged by ‘makeshift sleds’, city says
"Slide, scoot and roll, but keep the cardboard at home," the City of Greenville said.
SLED: Upstate man arrested for obstructing justice
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested a Greenville man for obstructing justice. According to SLED, Brian Joseph Stoltie, 42, was extradited from the Pennslyvania Department of Corrections to face this charge in South Carolina. We previously reported that in 2019, Stoltie was charged with attempted murder following a deputy-involved […]
New stimulus proposal would give South Carolina families thousands of dollars
money in rubber bandsPictures of money (Creative Commons) A new stimulus proposal, called the Family Security Act 2.0., has been introduced by Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. Under this proposal, families would receive $350 per month for each qualifying child ages five years old and under. For any families with children ages six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 a month for each qualifying child.
FOX Carolina
Judson Mill Shooting Investigation
Restaurant Week in Greenville kicks off on August 18. A man named Michael Suber has been arrested and is accused of shooting at a police car in Ware Shoals. James Dotter was killed in a car crash after recently moving back to New York to be closer to his 3-year-old son.
Teen hit by car in Upstate high school parking lot
A teenager was hurt after being hit by a car in the parking lot of Wren High School in Anderson County.
Colorado man dead after breaking into sister’s house in Lexington, South Carolina
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WJBF) – One man is dead after breaking into his sister and brother-in-law’s home. According to the Lexington Police Department, officers were dispatched to a home on the 100 block of Widgeon Drive for a home invasion in progress at around 5 A.M. Officers say they when they arrived, a man, who had […]
FOX Carolina
Upstate residents among those charged in multi-million dollar fraud scheme
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Eight people were indicted by a federal grand jury in Tennessee on charges involving an alleged Medicare and Medicaid fraud conspiracy, including several people from the Upstate of South Carolina. Mark H. Wildasin, the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee, announced the indictments...
Body found along Greenville Co. road
A body was found Wednesday afternoon near a Greenville County road.
Comments / 0