Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Alex Jones Must Pay Sandy Hook Parents More Than $4 MillionDaniella CressmanNewtown, CT
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Shelton's Summertime Fun At Jones Family FarmsFlorence CarmelaShelton, CT
Bristol Press
Plainville man killed in motorcycle crash
EAST HARTFORD – A Plainville man was killed in a motorcycle crash in East Hartford on Thursday. State police on Friday identified the victim as Glenn Pelletier, of Broad Street in Plainville. He was 51 years old. State police said Pelletier, driving a 2005 Harley Davidson, was driving in...
Bristol Press
Man convicted of taking drugs with runaways from Plainville admits to violating probation
A Bloomfield man convicted of using drugs with two teenagers who ran away from a Plainville group home has admitted to violating his probation. Jose Cosme, 37, took a plea bargain during a hearing on Wednesday in New Britain Superior Court. During the proceeding, he admitted to one count of violation of probation.
Bristol Press
Rachel (Begin) Bernier
Rachel (Begin) Bernier, 61, proud mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully at her home in Bristol on Friday, July 22, 2022. Rachel joined her one true love, her husband, Douglas in the eternal afterlife. Rachel was born in Southington on March 8, 1961 to Theresa (Fortin) and the late Bertrand J. Begin Sr. Rachel was a lover of all animals. She enjoyed watching the Red Sox and Dallas Cowboys play on TV. She especially enjoyed watching her two grandsons play youth football. She leaves behind her daughter and son-in-law Kristin and Robert O'Connor, of Gainesville, FL; her son and daughter-in-law Douglas and Kaitlin Bernier, of East Hampton; her beloved grandson's Karter and Maverick Bernier; her mother Theresa Begin; and many siblings, nieces and nephews. Rachel can now rest easy, free of worry, eternally watching over her family, and enjoying a front row seat to every football game of her grandsons. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, 33 Queen St., Bristol, followed by burial at St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Friends and family are invited to calling hours prior to the mass from 9-10:30 a.m. at O'Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Bristol. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Rachel's memory to The Hundred Club of Connecticut, P.O. Box 419, Glastonbury, CT 06033, or the CT Humane Society, Administrative Office, 701 Russell Road, Newington, CT 06111, or online at www.cthumane.org/ways-to-give/ . Please share a memory of Rachel with her family in the online guestbook at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com .
Bristol Press
Southington man sentenced to prison for role in organized retail theft ring
SOUTHINGTON - A Southington man has been sentenced to probation for his role in an organized retail theft ring. Francisco Martorell, 41, was sentenced on Wednesday in New Britain Superior Court. The jail portion of his sentence was fully suspended – meaning he will not serve any time behind bars.
Bristol Press
Bristol police continues to look for quality canine officers
BRISTOL – In memory of the late Philip Vonella, a Bristol police commissioner, Unico member and Building Code Board of Appeals member, Operation Opioid will be returning as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit to help in funding the Bristol Police Department’s continuing need for quality canine officers. Vonella’s daughter, Kristi...
Bristol Press
Bristol Board of Police Commissioners recognized service that went above and beyond
BRISTOL – The Bristol Board of Police Commissioners recognized service above and beyond the call of duty Tuesday with recognitions presented to a pair of area residents, a pair of officers for their investigative skills and a third officer for their implementation of a unique database. Johnny Cortez and...
Bristol Press
A 13-year-old has been reported missing from Bristol
BRISTOL – A 13-year-old from Bristol has been reported missing. State police on Friday afternoon issued a Silver Alert for Hailey Fernandez. She has been missing since Thursday. The teenager has been described as Black/Hispanic, with black hair and brown eyes. She stands 5 foot, 3 inches tall and...
Bristol Press
Bristol woman accused of illegally discharging gun, shooting self
BRISTOL – A city woman faces felony and misdemeanor charges for firing a gun in May, shooting herself. Karenlynne Gatling, 22, of 20 Landry St., was arrested last week and charged with carrying a pistol without a permit, illegal discharge of a firearm and illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle.
Bristol Press
Boy from Bristol has been missing since Tuesday, police say
BRISTOL -- Bristol police are looking for a missing boy. State police on Thursday issued a Silver Alert for Nazier Oquendo, 14. He has been missing since Tuesday. The teen has been described as white/Hispanic, standing 5 foot, 5 inches tall, weighing 110 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes.
Bristol Press
Doris E. Krulicki
Doris E. Krulicki (nee Martin), 94, of Bristol, beloved wife of the late Henry A. Krulicki passed away after a short illness on Aug. 17, 2022 at UCONN Medical Center in Farmington surrounded by her loving family. Born in Forestville on July 7, 1928, she was the daughter of Jenny Ashline and Howard Martin. Doris and Henry celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on May 6, 2000.
Bristol Press
Residents have been helping to keep Plainville Community Food Pantry stocked
PLAINVILLE – Amid increased costs of living due to inflation, residents have been helping to keep the Plainville Community Food Pantry stocked. Susie Woerz, executive director of the Plainville Community Food Pantry, located at 54 S. Canal St., said that residents have “stepped up to the plate” as more and more people have been turning to the food pantry for help meeting their basic needs.
Bristol Press
Rockwell Park Summer Festival pulls record exhibitor booth numbers
BRISTOL – After a two-year break, the Rockwell Park Summer Festival returned Saturday to serve as a celebration of Bristol communities, and especially the West End, with record exhibitors filling the area. “It’s a lot of work and preparation and hoping that the weather cooperates, which it did,” said...
Bristol Press
Bristol Arts and Innovation Magnet School holding tours, presentation
BRISTOL – Over a thousand individuals have walked through the halls of Bristol Arts and Innovation Magnet School as part of a pair of tours held in the refinished former Bristol High School and Memorial Boulevard School over the last two weeks, estimated Bristol Public Schools officials. “It’s been...
Bristol Press
Hospital for Special Care welcomes Sarah Hardy, PhD
NEW BRITAIN – The Hospital for Special Care has welcomed Sarah Hardy, PhD, to the Autism Team. “We are excited to have Dr. Hardy join the team as we continue to expand our continuum of autism services at the Hospital for Special Care,” said Hassan M. Minhas, MD, chief of autism services.
Bristol Press
Former Rise and Dine has reemerged as Bites and Brew
BRISTOL – With a new name and expanded space, the former Rise and Dine has reemerged as Bites and Brew, looking to serve local hungry customers at 785 Terryville Ave. and beyond. The business held a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday with area economic and city leaders. Rise...
