ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainville, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bristol Press

Plainville man killed in motorcycle crash

EAST HARTFORD – A Plainville man was killed in a motorcycle crash in East Hartford on Thursday. State police on Friday identified the victim as Glenn Pelletier, of Broad Street in Plainville. He was 51 years old. State police said Pelletier, driving a 2005 Harley Davidson, was driving in...
PLAINVILLE, CT
Bristol Press

Rachel (Begin) Bernier

Rachel (Begin) Bernier, 61, proud mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully at her home in Bristol on Friday, July 22, 2022. Rachel joined her one true love, her husband, Douglas in the eternal afterlife. Rachel was born in Southington on March 8, 1961 to Theresa (Fortin) and the late Bertrand J. Begin Sr. Rachel was a lover of all animals. She enjoyed watching the Red Sox and Dallas Cowboys play on TV. She especially enjoyed watching her two grandsons play youth football. She leaves behind her daughter and son-in-law Kristin and Robert O'Connor, of Gainesville, FL; her son and daughter-in-law Douglas and Kaitlin Bernier, of East Hampton; her beloved grandson's Karter and Maverick Bernier; her mother Theresa Begin; and many siblings, nieces and nephews. Rachel can now rest easy, free of worry, eternally watching over her family, and enjoying a front row seat to every football game of her grandsons. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, 33 Queen St., Bristol, followed by burial at St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Friends and family are invited to calling hours prior to the mass from 9-10:30 a.m. at O'Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Bristol. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Rachel's memory to The Hundred Club of Connecticut, P.O. Box 419, Glastonbury, CT 06033, or the CT Humane Society, Administrative Office, 701 Russell Road, Newington, CT 06111, or online at www.cthumane.org/ways-to-give/ . Please share a memory of Rachel with her family in the online guestbook at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com .
BRISTOL, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Plainville, CT
City
Berlin, CT
City
Wethersfield, CT
Plainville, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Bristol Press

Bristol police continues to look for quality canine officers

BRISTOL – In memory of the late Philip Vonella, a Bristol police commissioner, Unico member and Building Code Board of Appeals member, Operation Opioid will be returning as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit to help in funding the Bristol Police Department’s continuing need for quality canine officers. Vonella’s daughter, Kristi...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

A 13-year-old has been reported missing from Bristol

BRISTOL – A 13-year-old from Bristol has been reported missing. State police on Friday afternoon issued a Silver Alert for Hailey Fernandez. She has been missing since Thursday. The teenager has been described as Black/Hispanic, with black hair and brown eyes. She stands 5 foot, 3 inches tall and...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol woman accused of illegally discharging gun, shooting self

BRISTOL – A city woman faces felony and misdemeanor charges for firing a gun in May, shooting herself. Karenlynne Gatling, 22, of 20 Landry St., was arrested last week and charged with carrying a pistol without a permit, illegal discharge of a firearm and illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle.
BRISTOL, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Blotter#Wainwright
Bristol Press

Boy from Bristol has been missing since Tuesday, police say

BRISTOL -- Bristol police are looking for a missing boy. State police on Thursday issued a Silver Alert for Nazier Oquendo, 14. He has been missing since Tuesday. The teen has been described as white/Hispanic, standing 5 foot, 5 inches tall, weighing 110 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Doris E. Krulicki

Doris E. Krulicki (nee Martin), 94, of Bristol, beloved wife of the late Henry A. Krulicki passed away after a short illness on Aug. 17, 2022 at UCONN Medical Center in Farmington surrounded by her loving family. Born in Forestville on July 7, 1928, she was the daughter of Jenny Ashline and Howard Martin. Doris and Henry celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on May 6, 2000.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Residents have been helping to keep Plainville Community Food Pantry stocked

PLAINVILLE – Amid increased costs of living due to inflation, residents have been helping to keep the Plainville Community Food Pantry stocked. Susie Woerz, executive director of the Plainville Community Food Pantry, located at 54 S. Canal St., said that residents have “stepped up to the plate” as more and more people have been turning to the food pantry for help meeting their basic needs.
PLAINVILLE, CT
Bristol Press

Rockwell Park Summer Festival pulls record exhibitor booth numbers

BRISTOL – After a two-year break, the Rockwell Park Summer Festival returned Saturday to serve as a celebration of Bristol communities, and especially the West End, with record exhibitors filling the area. “It’s a lot of work and preparation and hoping that the weather cooperates, which it did,” said...
BRISTOL, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Bristol Press

Bristol Arts and Innovation Magnet School holding tours, presentation

BRISTOL – Over a thousand individuals have walked through the halls of Bristol Arts and Innovation Magnet School as part of a pair of tours held in the refinished former Bristol High School and Memorial Boulevard School over the last two weeks, estimated Bristol Public Schools officials. “It’s been...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Hospital for Special Care welcomes Sarah Hardy, PhD

NEW BRITAIN – The Hospital for Special Care has welcomed Sarah Hardy, PhD, to the Autism Team. “We are excited to have Dr. Hardy join the team as we continue to expand our continuum of autism services at the Hospital for Special Care,” said Hassan M. Minhas, MD, chief of autism services.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Bristol Press

Former Rise and Dine has reemerged as Bites and Brew

BRISTOL – With a new name and expanded space, the former Rise and Dine has reemerged as Bites and Brew, looking to serve local hungry customers at 785 Terryville Ave. and beyond. The business held a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday with area economic and city leaders. Rise...
BRISTOL, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy