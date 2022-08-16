Rachel (Begin) Bernier, 61, proud mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully at her home in Bristol on Friday, July 22, 2022. Rachel joined her one true love, her husband, Douglas in the eternal afterlife. Rachel was born in Southington on March 8, 1961 to Theresa (Fortin) and the late Bertrand J. Begin Sr. Rachel was a lover of all animals. She enjoyed watching the Red Sox and Dallas Cowboys play on TV. She especially enjoyed watching her two grandsons play youth football. She leaves behind her daughter and son-in-law Kristin and Robert O'Connor, of Gainesville, FL; her son and daughter-in-law Douglas and Kaitlin Bernier, of East Hampton; her beloved grandson's Karter and Maverick Bernier; her mother Theresa Begin; and many siblings, nieces and nephews. Rachel can now rest easy, free of worry, eternally watching over her family, and enjoying a front row seat to every football game of her grandsons. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, 33 Queen St., Bristol, followed by burial at St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Friends and family are invited to calling hours prior to the mass from 9-10:30 a.m. at O'Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Bristol. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Rachel's memory to The Hundred Club of Connecticut, P.O. Box 419, Glastonbury, CT 06033, or the CT Humane Society, Administrative Office, 701 Russell Road, Newington, CT 06111, or online at www.cthumane.org/ways-to-give/ . Please share a memory of Rachel with her family in the online guestbook at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com .

BRISTOL, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO