Opinion: Sergio Gomez Expected To Be Manchester City's Last Signing

From Erling Haaland to Sergio Gomez, Manchester City have had a summer transfer window to remember from a number of aspects. The Blue's have almost certainly had on paper one of the best windows in the league.

Sergio Gomez is likely to be their last summer signing, barring anything spectacular happening out of the blue.

Erling Haaland has hit the ground running. IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

It is not just the names of the player's Manchester City have brought into the club that makes their signings so good. The profiles of the players brought into the club are key gaps in the squad that needed to be filled.

Erling Haaland fills the main talking point that Manchester City lacked last season in terms of the lack of a centre-forward.

Kalvin Phillips fills in the gap left by Fernandinho aging and leaving the club, and Julian Alvarez comes in as one of the most highly rated young players in world football.

Sergio Gomez is the first actual left-back in the Manchester City squad since Angelino left the club, it became an especially important signing following the departure of Oleksandr Zinchenko, and is another gap filled.

The club will look back on this window as an important one in their history, and they will be hoping it's the transfer window that pushes them to Champions League glory.

