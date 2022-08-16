ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, ME

Mysterious metal object falls from sky, nearly hitting Maine Capitol Police worker

By Scott Gleeson, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

A metal object believed to be from an airplane fell from the sky and landed right outside the Maine State House, nearly making contact with a Capitol Police worker, authorities said Monday.

The Augusta State Airport and the Federal Aviation Administration were notified by Capitol Police of the incident that took place Friday, according to a news release from the state's public safety department.

“The 6-7 pound sleeve-like object landed at a high velocity approximately 6-8 feet from Capitol Police Screener Craig Donahue who was walking outside the entrance,” the release said, per CNN .

No one was hurt in the incident.

An FAA spokesperson told USA TODAY on Tuesday it is aware of the report and is investigating what the object is.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VggEI_0hJIocVl00
A piece believed to be airplane debris that fell from the sky. Maine Department of Public Safety

"The FAA has launched an investigation while attempting to locate the source of the part which is likely from a large airliner on an international route."

Airlines cut tens of thousands of flight: Here's why travelers shouldn't panic.

Scares them off: Plane lands close to spectators at Greek Airport

The FAA notified airlines Friday that were flying over Augusta at the time. Two other witnesses were in the area and saw the object fall around 12:30 p.m. on Friday. The metal hit with a loud bang on a patch of granite lining over a cobblestone walkway that's often used for rallies, protests and press conferences. The object narrowly missed the security worker and almost hit the building itself.

“It definitely shocked him,” Capitol Police Chief Matthew Clancy said. “He was walking back to the building and got quite a wakeup call.”

Contributing: The Associated Press.

Contributing: Natalie Neysa Alund.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Mysterious metal object falls from sky, nearly hitting Maine Capitol Police worker

Comments / 237

Dean Walker
4d ago

Sounds like a Alien visitors throwing trash 🗑️ out of the spacecraft window 🪟 in the wildlife area called Earth 🌎😁😎

Reply(13)
132
Dean Al. Miller=DAM
4d ago

You'd think that ..that object...hitting Granite, in a such a velocity ...their would be some kind of damage...looks as if it new ! Must be American Made !!!!

Reply(13)
44
Evelena Scott
4d ago

Superman took Wonder Woman's bangle bracelet in a heated lover's quarrel, and dropped it when she used her lasso to reel him back.

Reply(3)
38
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Maine Capitol Police employee narrowly escapes being hit by 7lb plane part that fell from the sky

A large metal object from a trans-Atlantic jet fell just outside Maine’s state house, nearly injuring an employee, officials said on Monday.The cylindrical metal object weighing six to seven pounds crashed to the ground about seven feet away from where Capitol police screener Craig Donahue was standing on Friday afternoon, according to officials.Mr Donahue was walking outside the entrance when the object crash-landed. While there were other witnesses in the area, no one was injured.The federal aviation department was alerted on Friday and officials returned to the state house on Monday to investigate the object, Capitol police chief Matthew...
MAINE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Augusta, ME
Augusta, ME
Accidents
Local
Maine Accidents
Augusta, ME
Crime & Safety
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
The Independent

Former Andrew Cuomo staffer named as man struck and killed after being kicked out of Lyft

A former staffer for ex-New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has been identified as the man who was killed after a Lyft driver allegedly left him and five friends on the side of a busy Delaware highway after an argument between the group broke out, state police said.Sidney Wolf, 43, had reportedly booked the ride-share service to pick up him and five others from Dewey Beach and take them to Bethany Beach just after 1.45am on 24 July.The 11-mile drive, which is estimated to take a little more than 15 minutes, came to an abrupt halt when Delaware State Police...
DELAWARE STATE
Newsweek

Horror Footage Shows Sinkhole Opening in Swimming Pool, Dragging Man In

A man who was sucked into a sinkhole that spontaneously opened in a swimming pool in Israel has been found dead. As reported by The Times of Israel, rescue operations took four hours before emergency services recovered the man's body on July 21 from the 43-foot deep hole. Later identified as 32-year-old Klil Kimhi, the exact cause of his death—whether he drowned, was crushed, or died from the fall—is still unknown.
ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Flight
Person
Sky
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Police dive teams are working on theory that California teen Kiely Rodni, 16, may have accidentally driven into a 760-acre reservoir near campsite where she was last seen

Police searching for missing California teen Kiely Rodni have said they have no evidence to suggest she was abducted and are focusing on a search and rescue investigation instead. More than 100 cops were combing the area near the campground where she was last seen, with police boats and divers...
TRUCKEE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Maine Capitol Police#The Maine State House#The Augusta State Airport#Cnn
Business Insider

Delta sent a passenger's $30,000 wheelchair from her vacation in Florida to California, instead of her home in New York — and it got broken along the way

Delta sent a passenger's $30,000 power wheelchair to California instead of New York. The chair was damaged on both the outward and return journeys. "I can't believe someone would treat a wheelchair the way mine was treated," the passenger said. Delta broke a passenger's $30,000 power wheelchair on a trip...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CNN

Drone pilots run into a problem while trying to spot Russian troops

Hidden under the trees is a Ukrainian drone team, spying on Russian positions. Drones are used to mark the target for artillery strikes, but they are not immune to Russian signal jamming. CNN’s Nic Robertson takes a look at some of the high-tech combat tools being used in the Ukraine-Russia war.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
FAA
Boston

What we know about the fatal incident on ‘Jaws’ bridge in Martha’s Vineyard

Brothers Tavaughn and Tavaris Bulgin jumped off the bridge late Sunday night. One body has been recovered, but a marine search continued Tuesday. Police continued their search Tuesday for 21-year-old Tavaughn Bulgin, who has been missing since jumping off the “Jaws” bridge on Martha’s Vineyard late Sunday night. Officials say he jumped into the waters with Tavaris Bulgin, his 26-year-old brother, and two others. The body of Tavaris was recovered Monday morning. Tavaughn is presumed dead.
OAK BLUFFS, MA
Smithonian

Three Climbers Reported Dead at Glacier National Park

Three men died while climbing mountains in Montana’s Glacier National Park in recent days. On July 25, rescuers recovered the bodies of mountaineers Brian Kennedy and Jack Beard, who had set off together on July 21 to climb Dusty Star Mountain. Kennedy and Beard, who were both 67 and...
MONTANA STATE
The Independent

Two dead after aircraft crashes into lake on Arizona-Utah border

Two people are dead and five more injured after a small aircraft crashed into a lake on the border between Arizona and Utah on Saturday, authorities say.The Cessna 207 carrying a pilot and six passengers reported an engine problem shortly before the plane plunged into Lake Powell National Park near the small Arizona city of Page at around 5.30pm, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement. Two passengers died, three suffered serious injuries and two others had minor injuries, according to authorities.The identities of the victims have not yet been released.The plane became submerged in the lake after...
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

578K+
Followers
62K+
Post
286M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy