ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

New Trump Mar-a-Lago details emerge: What we know (and don't) about these classified docs

By Rick Rouan, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pmwiu_0hJIoakJ00
Supporters of former US President Donald Trump drive past his residence at Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, on August 9, 2022. - Former US President Donald Trump said on August 8, 2022, that his Mar-A-Lago residence in Florida was being "raided" by FBI agents in what he called an act of "prosecutorial misconduct." GIORGIO VIERA, AFP via Getty Images
Supporters of former US President Donald Trump drive past his residence at Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, on August 9, 2022. - Former US President Donald Trump said on August 8, 2022, that his Mar-A-Lago residence in Florida was being "raided" by FBI agents in what he called an act of "prosecutorial misconduct." GIORGIO VIERA, AFP via Getty Images

In the week since the FBI searched former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home, new details have trickled out about the unprecedented investigation into a former president.

The move to make public the search warrant used to seize dozens of boxes of documents and other items from Mar-a-Lago shed new light on the investigation last week, but it also spotlighted how much is still unknown.

Here is what we have learned over the past week and what questions remain unanswered.

Trump took documents to Mar-a-Lago after his term ended in 2021

Trump's management of records had been called into question as early as 2018, when a pair of watchdog groups claimed he was breaking the law by destroying documents.

More than two years later, as Trump left office after the 2020 election, staffers were photographed carrying boxes to Marine One. Some of the boxes taken from the White House contained documents the National Archives said should have been transferred to the agency under federal law. In February, the archives retrieved 15 boxes of documents , including what Trump has called "love letters" from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Responding to a letter from Congress about a deeper investigation, national archivist David Ferriero said that the trove of records contained classified national security documents and that the agency was in contact with the Justice Department.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing. Advisers told The Washington Post in February that there was no "nefarious intent" in taking the documents.

Trump has since claimed that he declassified the information, a notion rejected by experts. He has offered no proof that he declassified the documents.

What we don't know: Why did Trump remove the documents from the White House and take them with him to Mar-a-Lago? Trump has not explained, and investigators have not offered any details about what they believe motivated the former president.

The FBI seized 11 sets of classified documents

The search warrant unsealed Friday by a federal judge at the request of the Justice Department shows that FBI agents seized dozens of boxes of documents from Mar-a-Lago, among assorted other items.

The FBI took a grant of clemency for Trump ally Roger Stone, information about the president of France, binders of photos and a leather-bound box of documents.

The seized cache of papers included 10 sets of documents labeled "secret," "top secret" and "confidential," according to the warrant . It also included a set of documents labeled "classified/TS/SCI documents," an abbreviation for "top secret/sensitive compartmented information."

What makes information 'classified'? Who has the power to declassify it? Answers here.

Congressional committees are seeking more details about the search, and the Democratic heads of the House Intelligence and House Oversight and Reform committees are asking for additional information.

What we don't know: How vast was the collection of classified material at Mar-a-Lago? What were the contents of those documents? The Washington Post reported the FBI was searching for documents related to nuclear weapons, but the search warrant does not provide details about the documents, and the Justice Department, the FBI and Trump have not offered additional information.

The investigation centers on possible violations of the Espionage Act of 1917 and obstruction

The search warrant shows investigators were looking for violations of the Espionage Act along with "any evidence of the knowing alteration, destruction, or concealment of any government and/or Presidential Records, or of any documents with classification markings."

The Espionage Act, a law adopted after the start of World War I , makes it illegal to obtain information, capture photos or copy descriptions of information related to national defense with the intent for that information to be used against the United States or for the gain of any foreign nation.

More: Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul wants Espionage Act repealed

It also is unclear why investigators are considering obstruction. The New York Times reported Friday that a Trump attorney signed a letter saying documents marked classified from a storage area at Mar-a-Lago had been turned over when an investigator visited in June.

What we don't know: What are the specific circumstances under which Trump might be charged? What actions do investigators believe violated the Espionage Act and obstructed an investigation? Some of those answers might be contained in an affidavit in support of the investigation – testimony from a federal agent used to persuade a judge to sign off on a search – but the Justice Department has opposed making the document public . A hearing is scheduled for Thursday in West Palm Beach, Florida, to consider releasing the affidavit.

The latest: DOJ to return Trump's passports as pressure grows about justification for search: live updates

Trump was holding documents in a storage facility at Mar-a-Lago

The search warrant gave agents latitude to search the "45 Office," storage rooms and other areas where Trump and his staff could have stored boxes or documents, but areas occupied by third parties, including guests, were off limits.

Documents were held in a storage facility at Mar-a-Lago. In June, Trump was served with a subpoena seeking the documents, and The New York Times reported that investigators visited the estate.

The FBI also issued subpoenas for surveillance footage outside the storage area, according to The Times, and investigators told Trump's attorneys to put a more secure padlock on the room.

What we don't know: Who had access to the Mar-a-Lago storage facility where Trump allegedly kept classified documents? It remains unclear whether people who did not have security clearance could have accessed those documents.

Contributing: Ella Lee, Anna Kaufman

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: New Trump Mar-a-Lago details emerge: What we know (and don't) about these classified docs

Comments / 187

Charlene Imholt
4d ago

Trump will go down in history as the WORST president ever. He attracts the uneducated people and they believe him. That is really sad.

Reply(35)
68
Charlene Imholt
4d ago

Trump will lie to the American people and claim he is the victim and trumpers will believe him. Mar-a- lago wasn’t “raided”. The FBI searched for the missing DOCUMENTS and returned what trump STOLE.

Reply(21)
44
Nick up North
3d ago

How bad is your life that your one hope you believe will make it better is Donald Trump as president. The fact that he lies is bad enough and it takes very little effort to prove he lies. Trump supporters do not seem to have the ability to complete a very simple task like fact checking Trump. What is most sad is they are not smart enough to realize that their lives did not improve when Trump was President the first time. They also are unable to see that Trump is using their donations to bail out his failing businesses. You can't really get through to Trump supporters - they are in a cult and they are unable to comprehend that all they are doing is bailing out a "billionaire" who has never had a successful business of his own. Trump lies. Period.

Reply(2)
12
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Ivana Trump walked out on ex-husband’s inauguration because she was horrified by poor seat, report says

Ivana Trump walked out on Donald Trump’s inauguration because she was horrified she had been assigned a “very bad seat”, according to a report. The former president’s late ex-wife was “in shock” at the seat she was given at the 2017 ceremony in Washington DC, says New York magazine.Ivana, who married Mr Trump in 1977 and divorced him in 1992, died last month at the age of 73 after falling at her New York City home.Massimo Gargia, who introduced Ivana to her fourth husband, Rossano Rubicondi, told New York magazine’s Intelligencer that she had been less than impressed when...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Salon

No exit: After Mar-a-Lago raid, Trump is trapped — and his fear is palpable

Longtime White House correspondent Brian Karem writes a weekly column for Salon. There is no limit to the depths Donald Trump will explore to beg for money. A day after the FBI executed a search warrant on his home at Mar-a-Lago, the former president sent out emails to his supporters saying the FBI had "raided" his home, "broke into" his safe and possibly planted evidence. Was he upset? Maybe. Was he innocent? Who cares? But he was open about needing money to help battle "the corrupt left," whatever that means. And so, dear friends and neighbors, the preacher in the big pop-up tent is going to pass around the hat, and if you'd very graciously give everything you have, the billionaire who needs your money would much appreciate it. By the way, would you like a new shirt with Donald's portrait? He's got those too.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Palm Beach, FL
Government
State
Florida State
State
Kentucky State
City
Palm Beach, FL
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Jong Un
Person
David Ferriero
Person
Donald Trump
SheKnows

Ivanka Trump's Husband Jared Kushner Kept a Huge Life Event Secret While Working in the White House

Click here to read the full article. There were not many things during the Donald Trump administration that were kept quiet, but one new detail about his special adviser, and son-in-law, Jared Kushner is surprising just about everyone. Ivanka Trump’s husband is revealing in his upcoming book, Breaking History: A White House Memoir, that he was diagnosed with thyroid cancer in 2019. The memoir, which will be out Aug. 23, shares that Kushner learned about his illness while on Air Force One en route to Texas. It was White House physician Sean Conley who delivered the bad news to him. “‘Your...
U.S. POLITICS
AOL Corp

Trump team sent MSNBC's Lawrence O’Donnell an email fundraising off Mar-a-Lago raid

Lawrence O’Donnell kicked off Tuesday’s The Last Word With Lawrence O’Donnell by showing an email he’d received from former President Donald Trump’s fundraising team. On Monday, the FBI raided Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Fla., reportedly searching for classified material that the former president took with him when he left office in violation of the Presidential Records Act. O’Donnell showed the email on the screen as he read it aloud.
PALM BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi Agents#Mar A Lago#Fbi#Afp#Getty Images Supporters
Business Insider

Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine says troops are deliberately shooting themselves in the leg to escape the war and get a $50,000 payout

A Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine wrote a 141-page memoir about his time there. Pavel Filatyev described how soldiers were so depleted that they injured themselves in order to leave. Filatyev, who has since fled Russia, told The Guardian he couldn't "stay quiet any longer." A Russian paratrooper who...
MILITARY
Business Insider

Trump may have hung onto documents at Mar-a-Lago because he saw something 'personally advantageous,' New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman speculates

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, who has covered former President Donald Trump for decades, speculated that documents seized last week by the FBI from Mar-a-Lago could have been "personally advantageous." Haberman, who is a New York Times reporter and a CNN analyst, appeared on Tuesday's episode of the podcast...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
Country
France
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Independent

Former Trump administration adviser says she found classified documents in ladies’ room

As the fallout from the FBI’s Mar-a-Lago raid continues, a former Trump administration staffer-turned-critic has described finding classified documents in a bathroom during the former president’s tenure.Olivia Troye, who served as a counterterrorism adviser in the Department of Homeland Security and in the office of vice president Mike Pence before leaving the administration in 2020, told the story on MSNBC.“I found classified information in the ladies’ room of the White House onetime,” she said, “in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building. And I immediately walked it right up to security and said, ‘I just found this in the bathroom’, I...
POTUS
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

578K+
Followers
62K+
Post
286M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy