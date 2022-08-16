ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta’s affordable housing strike force wants to fast-track projects

By Collin Kelley
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N5R25_0hJIoZoS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05nUyK_0hJIoZoS00
The restoration of the historic Atlanta Constitution newspaper building at 143 Alabama Street is one of the projects the Atlanta Affordable Housing Strike Force wants to fast-track. (Courtesy Wikipedia)

Mayor Andre Dickens’ Affordable Housing Strike Force introduced projects and funding allocations it wants to fast-track during Monday’s Atlanta City Council meeting.

The city council is expected to begin taking up the strike force’s legislative recommendations during its upcoming committee meetings.

Here’s a breakdown of the projects and funding requests:

143 Alabama Street
Legislation was introduced to authorize the acquisition of two final pieces of the land assemblage to allow Invest Atlanta to enter into a development agreement for 143 Alabama Street. The initial request for proposals (RFP) for this project was initially issued in 2016, however development was delayed due to a number of complications. The legislation places 143 Alabama Street back on track to deliver affordable housing while preserving the historic Atlanta Constitution building.

181 Forsyth Street NW
Legislation was introduced seeking the development of 181 Forsyth Street — a city-owned surface-level parking lot next to the Garnett MARTA Station. Invest Atlanta will solicit a developer to build a transit-oriented development with affordable housing units.

$400,000 in Land Bank Funding
Legislation was introduced to allocate $400,000 from the affordable housing trust fund to Metro Atlanta Land Bank Authority to clear the titles of and redevelop vacant sites for use as affordable housing units.

Funding for Public Land Due Diligence
Legislation was introduced to allocate funds and authorize a contract expansion with a city vendor to conduct due diligence on public land sites, positioning the sites to be quickly developed for affordable housing.

Grove Park Housing
Legislation was introduced to transfer single-family parcels in the Grove Park neighborhood to the Metro Atlanta Land Bank Authority to allow the Land Bank to work with a local community development organization which could become a large-scale multi-family affordable housing development.

Dickens convened the Affordable Housing Strike Force earlier this year with a mission to prioritize development projects on publicly-owned land

“Reaching our Administration’s goal of 20,000 affordable units will require expediting the development of public land,” Dickens said in a statement. “Significant collaboration across public agencies and City departments is necessary for projects of this scale, and I am grateful for the Metro Atlanta Land Bank Authority, MARTA, Invest Atlanta, members of our Housing Strike Force and everyone else for making today’s legislation possible.”

According to the mayor’s office, 1,240 affordable units in Atlanta have been completed. There are an additional 4,044 affordable units currently under construction.

The post Atlanta’s affordable housing strike force wants to fast-track projects appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TheAtlantaVoice

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens introduces five new affordable housing proposals

Tuesday, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens’ Affordable Housing Strike Force unveiled four major initiatives to fast-track affordable housing development, moving further toward the Mayor’s goal to build or preserve 20,000 units of affordable housing. The Mayor convened the Strike Force earlier this year with a mission to prioritize development projects on publicly owned land based on […] The post Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens introduces five new affordable housing proposals appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Atlanta housing market begins swinging in buyers’ favor

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Demand for homes is cooling down in the metro Atlanta housing market. That means buyers are starting to have more negotiating power. Since the pandemic began, it used to be that homes listed for sale wouldn’t stay on the market for very long when the country saw incredibly low mortgage rates. But as interest rates go back to the way they were, the housing market isn’t as hot as it used to be.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Atlanta City Council approves $5.3M settlement with Peoplestown homeowners

Mayor Andre Dickens announced Aug. 16 final agreements have been reached with Peoplestown homeowners that have fought for years to stay in their homes where the city wants to build infrastructure to alleviate chronic flooding and sewer overflows. The Atlanta City Council voted Aug. 15 to approve $5.3 million in settlement agreements negotiated between Dickens […] The post Atlanta City Council approves $5.3M settlement with Peoplestown homeowners appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Government
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Midtown Atlanta’s rainbow crosswalks vandalized with hate symbol

Atlanta’s renowned rainbow crosswalks – installed in 2017 to honor the LGTBQ+ community – in Midtown were vandalized on Wednesday, Aug. 17. Police are investigating. City crews worked late to wash what was apparently a swastika painted on the crosswalks. “Atlanta Police immediately notified the Mayor’s Office of the matter, then ATLDOT scrambled a crew—in the […] The post Midtown Atlanta’s rainbow crosswalks vandalized with hate symbol appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Metro Atlanta#Housing Development#Atlanta Constitution#Atlanta City Council#The Garnett Marta Station
WXIA 11 Alive

Man stabbed to death outside high-end Buckhead condos

ATLANTA — A man was stabbed to death outside a high-end condo complex in Buckhead early Saturday morning, Atlanta Police said. According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded around 5 a.m. to an address on Oak Valley Rd. in Buckhead that corresponds to The Oaks at Buckhead complex, which is composed of a high-rise tower and several townhouses.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Bank of America awards $1.2 million in grants to Atlanta nonprofits

Bank of America has announced it is granting more than $1.2 million to 53 Atlanta nonprofits to “help drive economic opportunity for individuals and families,” a press release stated. The grants are intended for workforce development and education “to help individuals chart a path to employment and better economic futures, as well as basic needs fundamental to building life-long stability.”
ATLANTA, GA
atlantaonthecheap.com

The 2022 Summer Shade Festival returns to Atlanta’s Grant Park!

It’s almost time for the 20th annual Grant Park Summer Shade Festival! This popular festival takes place on Saturday, August 27th and Sunday, August 28th, 2022, in Grant Park. As always, festival admission is FREE. All entertainment is free as well, and you can see the concert schedule below.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

North Decatur cityhood initiative goes ‘dormant’ due to lack of legislative support

The North Decatur cityhood movement in DeKalb County has gone “dormant” due to the lack of support from legislators, according to a press release from the initiative’s board. “After conducting several meetings, reworking maps, and discussing possible political solutions to our local issues, it is now apparent that we do not have the legislative consensus […] The post North Decatur cityhood initiative goes ‘dormant’ due to lack of legislative support appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
WBTV

Rent Comparison: Charlotte vs. Atlanta apartment prices

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios) - Charlotte and Atlanta are constantly being compared. While it’s becoming more expensive to rent in both cities, rents in Charlotte are increasing faster than they are in Atlanta. What’s happening: The national average rent rate rose to $1,706 in July and recent reports show Atlanta...
CHARLOTTE, NC
nationalblackguide.com

Single Mom of 3 Makes History as Newest Black Woman-Owned Supplier to HBCUs and Government Agencies

Jennifer Barbosa, founder and CEO of Atlanta-based International Supply Partners, LLC (ISP), has partnered with OverstockGovernment.com, one of Amazon’s largest competitors, to supply personal protective equipment (PPE) to the U.S. government as well as local state government agencies. She is also a supplier to various HBCUs including Hampton University, and is one of few Black-owned companies supplying respirators and nitrile gloves for the government in accordance with specifications from OSHA and ANSI standards.
ATLANTA, GA
celebsbar.com

James Warren Jackson and An Earlier Atlanta Black Gay Life

The Atlanta Committee, The Rose Room & Morehouse College (Before Loretta’s) This is the third article from “Reclaiming Our Time: A History of Atlanta’s Black LGBTQIA Life,” a series of editorials that presents vivid and personal accounts of one of the city’s most definitive communities. James Warren Jackson is a Black gay man born in Atlanta in 1946.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Atlanta, GA
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
311K+
Views
ABOUT

Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown cover Atlanta, Brookhaven, Buckhead, Dunwoody and Sandy Springs. Subscribe to our newsletter at RoughDraftAtlanta.com

 https://reporternewspapers.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy