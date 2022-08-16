Multiple fights break out during Pats-Panthers joint practice

Patriots training camp report: Pats and Panthers fight at joint practice in Foxboro 03:30

BOSTON -- Training camp took on a new feel in Foxboro on Tuesday, with the Patriots welcoming in the Carolina Panthers for the first of two joint practice sessions.

Head coach Bill Belichick reiterated before the practice session began that joint practices can often be more useful than preseason games, as coaches can better create situations to test their teams in ways that might not arise in the course of a game.

With that in mind, here's a look at how the Patriots looked against the Panthers on Tuesday.

There was a big fight

Apparently, the novelty of being able to hit people from a different team wore off quickly, as a large fight broke out late in the practice session.

The skirmish began after Kristian Wilkerson caught a pass near the Panthers' sideline. Kendrick Bourne ended up running into the mix while throwing punches.

Phil Perry indicated that a Panthers coach may have actually been to blame for the blowup.

As is always the case with Patriots practices, the players who fought were sent off the field. That included Wilkerson and Bourne for the Patriots, and Kenny Robinson for the Panthers.

You may recall the Panthers and Patriots having some beef last year , after Mac Jones grabbed Brian Burns' leg last year during their regular-season meeting. This didn't appear to be related to that in any way, but it perhaps provides some context to emotional levels from the Carolina side ... even if the two involved parties have apparently buried the hatchet.

Emotions remained high

Immediately after the fight, Trent Brown and Brian Burns had a little bit of an encounter.

Shortly thereafter, James Ferentz and Phil Hoskins were booted for partaking in another scuffle.

At that point, the coaches had to step in to calm things down.

That worked ... for a while. Yet another brouhaha almost erupted late in the practice session ... but cooler heads prevailed.

Run stuffers

When 11-on-11 activities started up, the Patriots' run defense showed up in a big way.

The defense once again showed up later in 11-on-11's, too.

But the Pats' defense did give up a late deep shot.

Solid start on offense

The Patriots' offense is, of course, under a microscope this summer. It was notable, then, that the unit came out looking pretty solid in 11-on-11's.

The showing was "less crisp" in 7-on-7's, though.

And when 11-on-11's picked back up, Mac Jones completed all of his passes ... with the benefit of the defense not being allowed to sack him.

In the final set of 11-on-11's, Jones and the offense pushed the issue and worked on some downfield passing -- with success.

Great day for Mills

Jalen Mills has really solidified himself as the team's top corner this summer, and Tuesday was a chance for him to show it against an opponent.

Mills helped the defense stop the Panthers from getting into the end zone during the two-minute drill at the end of practice.

The Panthers' defense also came away with a win in the two-minute drill, though.

The Panthers got another turn at the two-minute drill -- this time with Sam Darnold at QB instead of Baker Mayfield -- and Shaun Wade ended that one with an interception. The Patriots ended the day on a positive note, with Brian Hoyer hitting Devin Asiasi for a touchdown to end the final two-minute drill.

A good day for Mac

Put it all together and it was a solid day for Mac Jones.

The running game, though, appears to still be an issue.

Tyquan turned some heads

The Patriots may need a strong season from their rookie receiver, and he certainly showed up on Tuesday.

A temporary Judon scare



Matthew Judon may be the most important member of the Patriots' defense, so fans in attendance (and on Twitter) likely held their breath when they saw that Judon was heading to the locker room in the middle of practice. Fortunately for all involved, though, he returned in a jiffy.

His return was ... noticeable.

Ball security an issue

The Panthers made it a point to poke at the football on Tuesday, and the Patriots were happy to oblige them with some questionable ball security.

Malcolm still missing

For the second straight day, cornerback Malcolm Butler wasn't present.

Late flag

Thursday night's preseason game featured a lot of intervention on behalf of the officiating crew. Tuesday's practice saw the zebras get involved late ... and the Patriots weren't happy about it.

Patrick Chung helping out

Retired safety Patrick Chung was back on the practice field, involved in coaching during some of the defensive back drills. He hasn't played since 2019, but he was always a favorite of Bill Belichick, so his presence and guidance is likely welcomed by the head coach.

Nate Ebner -- also a Belichick favorite -- was present as a guest as well.

Up next

The teams will take the practice field again on Wednesday, leading up to their preseason game on Friday night.