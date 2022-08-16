Merchants’ Digital Shopping Features Losing Fight Against Friction In Mexico. Half of shoppers in mobile-centric Mexico used their smartphones during their most recent retail experience, and nearly all merchants offer many features — so why do local shoppers have a hard time completing purchases? For the 2022 Global Digital Shopping Index: Mexico Edition, a collaboration with Cybersource, PYMNTS surveyed 2,137 consumers to learn what these merchants are missing and how they can streamline shopping experiences to catch up to other nations.

RETAIL ・ 2 DAYS AGO