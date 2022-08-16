Read full article on original website
UK FCA OKs Future Fintech’s Purchase of London Money Transfer Firm
FTFT UK Limited (FTFT UK) signed a definitive agreement last September to acquire 100% of Khyber from Rahim Shah for 685,000 euros (roughly $687,300), according to a press release on Friday (Aug. 19). “We believe that money payment services are a high-margin business that will enable us to capitalize upon...
Nigerian B2B eCommerce Firm Omnibiz Raises $15M, Plans to Expand
Nigerian B2B eCommerce company Omnibiz has raised $15 million in a pre-Series A funding round and said it plans to expand further in the region. Already active in a dozen cities in Ghana and Nigeria and serving 65,000 retailers, Omnibiz said they aimed to add more cities in Nigeria that have a growing retail trade and are not currently supported by a B2B platform, according to a report in TechCabal.
Wix Partners With Vyne on A2A Payments for UK Merchants
U.K.-based open banking payments platform Vyne announced Thursday (Aug. 18) that it has partnered with Wix, a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) content management system. The partnership gives Wix’s U.K.-based merchants access to Vyne’s account-to-account (A2A) payments infrastructure. Merchants that have built their online stores with Wix will be able to offer their customers the ability to pay directly from their mobile banking app, per the announcement.
2022 Global Digital Shopping Playbook: Mexico Edition
Merchants’ Digital Shopping Features Losing Fight Against Friction In Mexico. Half of shoppers in mobile-centric Mexico used their smartphones during their most recent retail experience, and nearly all merchants offer many features — so why do local shoppers have a hard time completing purchases? For the 2022 Global Digital Shopping Index: Mexico Edition, a collaboration with Cybersource, PYMNTS surveyed 2,137 consumers to learn what these merchants are missing and how they can streamline shopping experiences to catch up to other nations.
AI Firm G42 Launches $10B Technology Fund
G42, an artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing firm based in the United Arab Emirates, has launched a $10 billion fund to invest in late-stage growth technology companies. The G42 Expansion Fund will focus on technologies that “promise to shape the global economic landscape in the next decades, such as...
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 14 days
Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their first of two September payments in just two weeks.
Target Becomes America’s Worst Retailer
Target just announced disappointing quarterly figures. Is a rebound coming?
3 Cryptos I Would Regret Not Buying on the Dip
The crypto downturn is giving long-term investors another bite of the apple.
Wayfair Clips 5% of Global Workforce After Growth Sputters
A pandemic surge in growth that unexpectedly sputtered post-COVID prompted online home goods retailer Wayfair to lay off 5% of its global staff, affecting 870 employees. Niraj Shah, CEO, co-founder and co-chairman of Wayfair, said in a memo sent to staff on Friday (Aug. 19) that he had pushed for expanding the company’s team as customer growth and sales accelerated during the pandemic. The growth was expected to continue but never materialized, in part due to record-high inflation, according to multiple media reports.
Got $3,000? 3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy That Could Double Your Money
CrowdStrike, AMD, and Meta are still high-quality growth plays.
Adapting Authentication to a ‘Buy’ Button World
As the enemy of conversion, checkout friction is in the crosshairs of players in the sector as more are making moves to apply friction more deftly to comply with regulators and minimize fraud while also growing sales. On Wednesday (Aug. 17), London-based retail technology firm Checkout.com said it is enhancing...
Footlocker's CEO Pick Reflects Retail's Shift to D2C
When your consumers skew digital and your major vendors go direct to consumer (D2C), the store and mall formats that have worked in the past are no longer enough. And for Foot Locker, branching out becomes imperative — especially across digital channels. Friday’s news — through earnings and beyond...
Aero Technologies Raises $65M To Grow Premium Air Travel Offering
Premium air travel provider Aero Technologies has raised $65 million in Series B financing to grow its offering and expand into new markets. As a public charter operator and indirect air carrier, Aero offers premium leisure travelers semi-private air travel with seats on 16-seat aircraft that make direct flights between private terminals, and says it offers a private aviation experience with better cost and efficiency, according to a Thursday (Aug. 18) press release.
Better Semiconductor Stock: Applied Materials vs. ASML
Which semiconductor equipment giant is a better investment?
TikTok Aims to Blend Content and Commerce With ‘Shopping Ads’
TikTok has introduced “Shopping Ads,” which the social media platform said is designed to help brands “meet shoppers wherever they are in the purchase journey” to boost demand and sales. According to a Thursday (Aug. 18) blog post, the solution comes with three offerings brands can...
Mercado Libre’s New Crypto Raises More Questions Than Answers
The Mercado Coin announced Thursday (Aug. 18) by Latin American eCommerce giant Mercado Libre may be a digital currency issued on the Ethereum blockchain, but it’s not really a traditional cryptocurrency. It will be free-floating, with an initial price of $0.10, so it’s not a stablecoin, but it will...
DeFi Platforms Tighten AML to Court Institutional Investors
Despite its potentially huge returns, institutional investors have steered clear of decentralized finance. In part, this is because DeFi is a risky business, but another big part of the equation is the lack of know-your-customer (KYC) checks required for anti-money laundering (AML) compliance that makes it a no-go for institutional investors who do not desire and cannot afford to upset regulators.
