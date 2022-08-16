ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

UK FCA OKs Future Fintech’s Purchase of London Money Transfer Firm

FTFT UK Limited (FTFT UK) signed a definitive agreement last September to acquire 100% of Khyber from Rahim Shah for 685,000 euros (roughly $687,300), according to a press release on Friday (Aug. 19). “We believe that money payment services are a high-margin business that will enable us to capitalize upon...
BUSINESS
Nigerian B2B eCommerce Firm Omnibiz Raises $15M, Plans to Expand

Nigerian B2B eCommerce company Omnibiz has raised $15 million in a pre-Series A funding round and said it plans to expand further in the region. Already active in a dozen cities in Ghana and Nigeria and serving 65,000 retailers, Omnibiz said they aimed to add more cities in Nigeria that have a growing retail trade and are not currently supported by a B2B platform, according to a report in TechCabal.
MARKETS
Wix Partners With Vyne on A2A Payments for UK Merchants

U.K.-based open banking payments platform Vyne announced Thursday (Aug. 18) that it has partnered with Wix, a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) content management system. The partnership gives Wix’s U.K.-based merchants access to Vyne’s account-to-account (A2A) payments infrastructure. Merchants that have built their online stores with Wix will be able to offer their customers the ability to pay directly from their mobile banking app, per the announcement.
ECONOMY
2022 Global Digital Shopping Playbook: Mexico Edition

Merchants’ Digital Shopping Features Losing Fight Against Friction In Mexico. Half of shoppers in mobile-centric Mexico used their smartphones during their most recent retail experience, and nearly all merchants offer many features — so why do local shoppers have a hard time completing purchases? For the 2022 Global Digital Shopping Index: Mexico Edition, a collaboration with Cybersource, PYMNTS surveyed 2,137 consumers to learn what these merchants are missing and how they can streamline shopping experiences to catch up to other nations.
RETAIL
AI Firm G42 Launches $10B Technology Fund

G42, an artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing firm based in the United Arab Emirates, has launched a $10 billion fund to invest in late-stage growth technology companies. The G42 Expansion Fund will focus on technologies that “promise to shape the global economic landscape in the next decades, such as...
BUSINESS
Retail
Economy
Disney
Wayfair Clips 5% of Global Workforce After Growth Sputters

A pandemic surge in growth that unexpectedly sputtered post-COVID prompted online home goods retailer Wayfair to lay off 5% of its global staff, affecting 870 employees. Niraj Shah, CEO, co-founder and co-chairman of Wayfair, said in a memo sent to staff on Friday (Aug. 19) that he had pushed for expanding the company’s team as customer growth and sales accelerated during the pandemic. The growth was expected to continue but never materialized, in part due to record-high inflation, according to multiple media reports.
BUSINESS
Adapting Authentication to a ‘Buy’ Button World

As the enemy of conversion, checkout friction is in the crosshairs of players in the sector as more are making moves to apply friction more deftly to comply with regulators and minimize fraud while also growing sales. On Wednesday (Aug. 17), London-based retail technology firm Checkout.com said it is enhancing...
RETAIL
Footlocker's CEO Pick Reflects Retail's Shift to D2C

When your consumers skew digital and your major vendors go direct to consumer (D2C), the store and mall formats that have worked in the past are no longer enough. And for Foot Locker, branching out becomes imperative — especially across digital channels. Friday’s news — through earnings and beyond...
NFL
Aero Technologies Raises $65M To Grow Premium Air Travel Offering

Premium air travel provider Aero Technologies has raised $65 million in Series B financing to grow its offering and expand into new markets. As a public charter operator and indirect air carrier, Aero offers premium leisure travelers semi-private air travel with seats on 16-seat aircraft that make direct flights between private terminals, and says it offers a private aviation experience with better cost and efficiency, according to a Thursday (Aug. 18) press release.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Mercado Libre’s New Crypto Raises More Questions Than Answers

The Mercado Coin announced Thursday (Aug. 18) by Latin American eCommerce giant Mercado Libre may be a digital currency issued on the Ethereum blockchain, but it’s not really a traditional cryptocurrency. It will be free-floating, with an initial price of $0.10, so it’s not a stablecoin, but it will...
MARKETS
DeFi Platforms Tighten AML to Court Institutional Investors

Despite its potentially huge returns, institutional investors have steered clear of decentralized finance. In part, this is because DeFi is a risky business, but another big part of the equation is the lack of know-your-customer (KYC) checks required for anti-money laundering (AML) compliance that makes it a no-go for institutional investors who do not desire and cannot afford to upset regulators.
ECONOMY

