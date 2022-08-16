Read full article on original website
Camp Gladiator’s community workout benefits family of Deputy Bustos
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Several dozen East Texans woke up early Saturday for a workout with a good cause. This morning Camp Gladiator hosted a community workout to benefit the family of fallen Smith County Deputy Lorenzo Bustos. Bustos died after being hit by a drunk driver during a traffic stop on Highway 155 earlier this month. Several dozen attended this morning’s workout at South Spring Baptist Church. The workout involved doing four rounds of 37 reps - 37 being Bustos’ Smith County unit number.
