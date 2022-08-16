Read full article on original website
actionnews5.com
‘Kiss of Death’: Woman accused of passing drugs to Tenn. inmate
DICKSON, Tenn. (WMC) - A visitor accused of smuggling drugs into a Tennessee Department of Correction facility is now facing murder charges. According to TDOC, Rachel Dollard allegedly passed drugs to inmate Joshua Brown during a kiss while visiting him in the Turney Center Industrial Complex in February. Dollard was...
Metro police find fentanyl, heroin, cocaine at home near airport
A man now has ten charges to his name after police found him with fentanyl and a slew of other drugs.
WBBJ
Woman charged with murder after overdose death of Tennessee inmate
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A woman has been charged with murder after the overdose death of an inmate at a Tennessee Department of Correction facility. A news release states that in February, Rachal Dollard was observed passing drugs to an inmate as the two exchanged a kiss during visitation at the Turney Center Industrial Complex in Hickman County.
130 pounds of marijuana found inside Madison home
A man is facing charges after police allegedly found about 130 pounds of marijuana inside his home while performing a search warrant.
whopam.com
Tennessee man charged with DUI, assault of officer following crash
A Tennessee man sought on warrants is facing several new charges after he allegedly drove impaired and attempted to assault a police officer following an accident. Hopkinsville police responded to a collision at Pembroke Road and Bill Bryan Boulevard just before 3 p.m. and an arrest citation says 44-year old Gregory Thomason of Pegram, Tennessee smelled of alcohol and there was an odor of alcohol coming from his vehicle.
thunderboltradio.com
“Most Wanted” for TennCare Fraud finally arrested in Benton County
A Benton County woman, considered one of the “Most Wanted” for TennCare fraud, has been arrested after more than a year on the run. The Office of Inspector General says 39-year-old Lindsey Horner, of Big Sandy, is charged with TennCare fraud and theft of services. Investigators say Horner...
thunderboltradio.com
Man hospitalized in shooting incident near Gleason
A man is being treated in Nashville following a shooting incident Sunday near Gleason. Weakley County Sheriff’s Captain Marty Plunk says deputies responded just outside the Gleason city limits and found 28-year-old Shane K. Westphal suffering from a gunshot wound. Westphal was flown to Skyline Medical in Nashville. According...
wvlt.tv
Tennessee family remembers 5-year-old killed in accidental shooting
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Murfreesboro family is trying to come to terms with the fact their 5-year-old son will never return home. LaVonte’e Roy Anthony Williams was playing basketball at a park in Smyrna Monday night when he was shot and killed, police said. The 5-year-old’s family and police said the shooting was an accident.
New Tennessee short-barrel gun laws add confusion for gun owners and stores
One Nashville gun shop owner says Tennessee's new short-barrel gun law has probably caused more confusion than clarity.
Nashville family scammed in EBT card skimmer scheme
Some Tennessee families who depend on EBT cards are getting declined for insufficient funds notifications. They are finding out the money was skimmed.
Michelle Branch files for divorce in Davidson County
Michelle Branch citied irreconcilable differences in the divorce complaint, which was filed Friday.
Deer spotted in Tennessee with crossbow bolt protruding from head, photos show
The mature buck was spotted in a Hendersonville neighborhood and photos of the injured animal, with a crossbow bolt protruding from its head, began circulating on social media.
WBBJ
Lexington Utilities issues 24-hour boil water notice for customers
LEXINGTON, Tenn. — Lexington Utilities is issuing a boil water notice. All customers are advised to boil any water before drinking for approximately 24 hours. The utility company announced the issue around 8 a.m. on Thursday, citing a water main break near West Church Street. Customers may experience lower...
mainstreetmaury.com
Maury Regional CEO resigns following administrative leave
For the second time in six months, Maury Regional Medical Center's board is looking to hire a CEO after accepting the resignation of Davin Turner on Tuesday, Aug. 16, board chair Houston Parks confirmed. Main Street Maury learned Turner was placed on administrative leave in July prior to submitting his...
clarksvillenow.com
Fort Campbell updates list of off-limits bars, motels, businesses for soldiers
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Fort Campbell’s newest list of off-limits establishments includes 20 Clarksville operations, from bars and motels to car repair shops. As of Aug. 1, the following are declared off-limits to military personnel, according to information from Fort Campbell. Establishments. In Clarksville:. Darnell Mobile Home...
Lexington Progress
Flat Tire Causes Truck Fire on Interstate 40
The Henderson County Fire Department’s Station Three received a late-night call at the 118 mile-marker of Interstate 40, Tuesday August 9, 2022. According to Henderson County Fire Chief Lynn Murphy, the department responded to the fire at 11:02 p.m. Friction from a flat tire caused the blaze. For this...
Elevated lead levels reported at schools in 19 Middle Tennessee counties
The report, issued this month, says 53 school districts across Tennessee reported at least one elevated result; 44 counties across the state had at least one school with an elevated result; and a total of 794 drinking fixtures were reported to have elevated lead levels.
Tennessee Pastor Calls out "Dangerous, Dishonest" Rhetoric from Sen. Blackburn
Pastor urges Blackburn to heed the call for Christians to tell the truth. A Tennessee pastor affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition issued a video statement in which he said Sen. Marsha Blackburn's "dishonest" rhetoric was dangerous and had far-reaching negative consequences.
These two cities in TN named the best markets for house flipping in the United States
Looking to flip a house? One study says those looking to get into the house flipping business should pay close attention to two cities in Tennessee.
wvlt.tv
Car repos surge as some car owners struggle to make payments
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tow truck drivers said they are seeing a surge of vehicle repossessions amid a trifecta of inflation, gas prices and poor spending habits. In the past month, Andre’s Towing said it’s getting between 10 and 15 repo calls each day. “I was say tax...
