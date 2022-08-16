ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hickman County, TN

actionnews5.com

‘Kiss of Death’: Woman accused of passing drugs to Tenn. inmate

DICKSON, Tenn. (WMC) - A visitor accused of smuggling drugs into a Tennessee Department of Correction facility is now facing murder charges. According to TDOC, Rachel Dollard allegedly passed drugs to inmate Joshua Brown during a kiss while visiting him in the Turney Center Industrial Complex in February. Dollard was...
DICKSON, TN
WBBJ

Woman charged with murder after overdose death of Tennessee inmate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A woman has been charged with murder after the overdose death of an inmate at a Tennessee Department of Correction facility. A news release states that in February, Rachal Dollard was observed passing drugs to an inmate as the two exchanged a kiss during visitation at the Turney Center Industrial Complex in Hickman County.
HICKMAN COUNTY, TN
whopam.com

Tennessee man charged with DUI, assault of officer following crash

A Tennessee man sought on warrants is facing several new charges after he allegedly drove impaired and attempted to assault a police officer following an accident. Hopkinsville police responded to a collision at Pembroke Road and Bill Bryan Boulevard just before 3 p.m. and an arrest citation says 44-year old Gregory Thomason of Pegram, Tennessee smelled of alcohol and there was an odor of alcohol coming from his vehicle.
PEGRAM, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Man hospitalized in shooting incident near Gleason

A man is being treated in Nashville following a shooting incident Sunday near Gleason. Weakley County Sheriff’s Captain Marty Plunk says deputies responded just outside the Gleason city limits and found 28-year-old Shane K. Westphal suffering from a gunshot wound. Westphal was flown to Skyline Medical in Nashville. According...
GLEASON, TN
wvlt.tv

Tennessee family remembers 5-year-old killed in accidental shooting

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Murfreesboro family is trying to come to terms with the fact their 5-year-old son will never return home. LaVonte’e Roy Anthony Williams was playing basketball at a park in Smyrna Monday night when he was shot and killed, police said. The 5-year-old’s family and police said the shooting was an accident.
MURFREESBORO, TN
#Murder#Drugs#Tdoc#Violent Crime
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBBJ

Lexington Utilities issues 24-hour boil water notice for customers

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — Lexington Utilities is issuing a boil water notice. All customers are advised to boil any water before drinking for approximately 24 hours. The utility company announced the issue around 8 a.m. on Thursday, citing a water main break near West Church Street. Customers may experience lower...
LEXINGTON, TN
mainstreetmaury.com

Maury Regional CEO resigns following administrative leave

For the second time in six months, Maury Regional Medical Center's board is looking to hire a CEO after accepting the resignation of Davin Turner on Tuesday, Aug. 16, board chair Houston Parks confirmed. Main Street Maury learned Turner was placed on administrative leave in July prior to submitting his...
MAURY COUNTY, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Fort Campbell updates list of off-limits bars, motels, businesses for soldiers

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Fort Campbell’s newest list of off-limits establishments includes 20 Clarksville operations, from bars and motels to car repair shops. As of Aug. 1, the following are declared off-limits to military personnel, according to information from Fort Campbell. Establishments. In Clarksville:. Darnell Mobile Home...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Lexington Progress

Flat Tire Causes Truck Fire on Interstate 40

The Henderson County Fire Department’s Station Three received a late-night call at the 118 mile-marker of Interstate 40, Tuesday August 9, 2022. According to Henderson County Fire Chief Lynn Murphy, the department responded to the fire at 11:02 p.m. Friction from a flat tire caused the blaze. For this...
HENDERSON COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Car repos surge as some car owners struggle to make payments

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tow truck drivers said they are seeing a surge of vehicle repossessions amid a trifecta of inflation, gas prices and poor spending habits. In the past month, Andre’s Towing said it’s getting between 10 and 15 repo calls each day. “I was say tax...
NASHVILLE, TN

