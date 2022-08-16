Read full article on original website
Indian Digital Payments Startup Razorpay Acquires Ezetap to Access Offline Market
India’s digital payments startup Razorpay picked up its biggest acquisition to date in a move to tap the offline, in-person payments market, which still accounts for the majority of electronic money movement in the country. The Bangalore company bought offline payments firm Ezetap, which enables point-of-sale (POS) and on-delivery...
AI Firm G42 Launches $10B Technology Fund
G42, an artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing firm based in the United Arab Emirates, has launched a $10 billion fund to invest in late-stage growth technology companies. The G42 Expansion Fund will focus on technologies that “promise to shape the global economic landscape in the next decades, such as...
Nigerian B2B eCommerce Firm Omnibiz Raises $15M, Plans to Expand
Nigerian B2B eCommerce company Omnibiz has raised $15 million in a pre-Series A funding round and said it plans to expand further in the region. Already active in a dozen cities in Ghana and Nigeria and serving 65,000 retailers, Omnibiz said they aimed to add more cities in Nigeria that have a growing retail trade and are not currently supported by a B2B platform, according to a report in TechCabal.
UK FCA OKs Future Fintech’s Purchase of London Money Transfer Firm
FTFT UK Limited (FTFT UK) signed a definitive agreement last September to acquire 100% of Khyber from Rahim Shah for 685,000 euros (roughly $687,300), according to a press release on Friday (Aug. 19). “We believe that money payment services are a high-margin business that will enable us to capitalize upon...
Adapting Authentication to a ‘Buy’ Button World
As the enemy of conversion, checkout friction is in the crosshairs of players in the sector as more are making moves to apply friction more deftly to comply with regulators and minimize fraud while also growing sales. On Wednesday (Aug. 17), London-based retail technology firm Checkout.com said it is enhancing...
TikTok Aims to Blend Content and Commerce With ‘Shopping Ads’
TikTok has introduced “Shopping Ads,” which the social media platform said is designed to help brands “meet shoppers wherever they are in the purchase journey” to boost demand and sales. According to a Thursday (Aug. 18) blog post, the solution comes with three offerings brands can...
2022 Global Digital Shopping Playbook: Mexico Edition
Merchants’ Digital Shopping Features Losing Fight Against Friction In Mexico. Half of shoppers in mobile-centric Mexico used their smartphones during their most recent retail experience, and nearly all merchants offer many features — so why do local shoppers have a hard time completing purchases? For the 2022 Global Digital Shopping Index: Mexico Edition, a collaboration with Cybersource, PYMNTS surveyed 2,137 consumers to learn what these merchants are missing and how they can streamline shopping experiences to catch up to other nations.
Wayfair Clips 5% of Global Workforce After Growth Sputters
A pandemic surge in growth that unexpectedly sputtered post-COVID prompted online home goods retailer Wayfair to lay off 5% of its global staff, affecting 870 employees. Niraj Shah, CEO, co-founder and co-chairman of Wayfair, said in a memo sent to staff on Friday (Aug. 19) that he had pushed for expanding the company’s team as customer growth and sales accelerated during the pandemic. The growth was expected to continue but never materialized, in part due to record-high inflation, according to multiple media reports.
DeFi Platforms Tighten AML to Court Institutional Investors
Despite its potentially huge returns, institutional investors have steered clear of decentralized finance. In part, this is because DeFi is a risky business, but another big part of the equation is the lack of know-your-customer (KYC) checks required for anti-money laundering (AML) compliance that makes it a no-go for institutional investors who do not desire and cannot afford to upset regulators.
India Opens Discussion on Payment Fees
Public feedback is being sought from consumers and merchants by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) regarding all aspects of payment system charges across the country. The central bank released a discussion paper Wednesday (Aug. 17) with a request for feedback due no later than Oct. 3. The paper covers all aspects relating to charges in payment systems, including the Immediate Payment Service (IMPS), National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT), the Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS), Unified Payments Interface (UPI), Prepaid Payment Instruments (PPIs), debit cards and credit cards.
Mercado Libre’s New Crypto Raises More Questions Than Answers
The Mercado Coin announced Thursday (Aug. 18) by Latin American eCommerce giant Mercado Libre may be a digital currency issued on the Ethereum blockchain, but it’s not really a traditional cryptocurrency. It will be free-floating, with an initial price of $0.10, so it’s not a stablecoin, but it will...
Grubhub Teams Up With BofA, Plays the Field With Membership Partners
Just six weeks after Grubhub announced its commercial agreement with eCommerce giant Amazon, the Chicago-based food delivery company revealed Thursday (Aug. 18) that it has partnered with multinational financial services company Bank of America to offer a year of free Grubhub+ membership to Bank of America cardholders. Grubhub+, the aggregator’s...
Footlocker's CEO Pick Reflects Retail's Shift to D2C
When your consumers skew digital and your major vendors go direct to consumer (D2C), the store and mall formats that have worked in the past are no longer enough. And for Foot Locker, branching out becomes imperative — especially across digital channels. Friday’s news — through earnings and beyond...
