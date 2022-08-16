Read full article on original website
Related
pymnts.com
Wix Partners With Vyne on A2A Payments for UK Merchants
U.K.-based open banking payments platform Vyne announced Thursday (Aug. 18) that it has partnered with Wix, a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) content management system. The partnership gives Wix’s U.K.-based merchants access to Vyne’s account-to-account (A2A) payments infrastructure. Merchants that have built their online stores with Wix will be able to offer their customers the ability to pay directly from their mobile banking app, per the announcement.
pymnts.com
DeFi Platforms Tighten AML to Court Institutional Investors
Despite its potentially huge returns, institutional investors have steered clear of decentralized finance. In part, this is because DeFi is a risky business, but another big part of the equation is the lack of know-your-customer (KYC) checks required for anti-money laundering (AML) compliance that makes it a no-go for institutional investors who do not desire and cannot afford to upset regulators.
pymnts.com
AI Firm G42 Launches $10B Technology Fund
G42, an artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing firm based in the United Arab Emirates, has launched a $10 billion fund to invest in late-stage growth technology companies. The G42 Expansion Fund will focus on technologies that “promise to shape the global economic landscape in the next decades, such as...
pymnts.com
Nigerian B2B eCommerce Firm Omnibiz Raises $15M, Plans to Expand
Nigerian B2B eCommerce company Omnibiz has raised $15 million in a pre-Series A funding round and said it plans to expand further in the region. Already active in a dozen cities in Ghana and Nigeria and serving 65,000 retailers, Omnibiz said they aimed to add more cities in Nigeria that have a growing retail trade and are not currently supported by a B2B platform, according to a report in TechCabal.
IN THIS ARTICLE
pymnts.com
Wayfair Clips 5% of Global Workforce After Growth Sputters
A pandemic surge in growth that unexpectedly sputtered post-COVID prompted online home goods retailer Wayfair to lay off 5% of its global staff, affecting 870 employees. Niraj Shah, CEO, co-founder and co-chairman of Wayfair, said in a memo sent to staff on Friday (Aug. 19) that he had pushed for expanding the company’s team as customer growth and sales accelerated during the pandemic. The growth was expected to continue but never materialized, in part due to record-high inflation, according to multiple media reports.
pymnts.com
Aero Technologies Raises $65M To Grow Premium Air Travel Offering
Premium air travel provider Aero Technologies has raised $65 million in Series B financing to grow its offering and expand into new markets. As a public charter operator and indirect air carrier, Aero offers premium leisure travelers semi-private air travel with seats on 16-seat aircraft that make direct flights between private terminals, and says it offers a private aviation experience with better cost and efficiency, according to a Thursday (Aug. 18) press release.
Strike at biggest shipping port adds to UK industrial chaos
LONDON (AP) — The first day of a planned strike at Britain’s biggest container port started Sunday, joining a series of walkouts by transportation workers that have disrupted economic activity across the country. Almost 2,000 workers at the Port of Felixstowe, located about 150 kilometers (93 miles) northeast...
pymnts.com
Footlocker's CEO Pick Reflects Retail's Shift to D2C
When your consumers skew digital and your major vendors go direct to consumer (D2C), the store and mall formats that have worked in the past are no longer enough. And for Foot Locker, branching out becomes imperative — especially across digital channels. Friday’s news — through earnings and beyond...
NFL・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
pymnts.com
Mercado Libre’s New Crypto Raises More Questions Than Answers
The Mercado Coin announced Thursday (Aug. 18) by Latin American eCommerce giant Mercado Libre may be a digital currency issued on the Ethereum blockchain, but it’s not really a traditional cryptocurrency. It will be free-floating, with an initial price of $0.10, so it’s not a stablecoin, but it will...
pymnts.com
Adapting Authentication to a ‘Buy’ Button World
As the enemy of conversion, checkout friction is in the crosshairs of players in the sector as more are making moves to apply friction more deftly to comply with regulators and minimize fraud while also growing sales. On Wednesday (Aug. 17), London-based retail technology firm Checkout.com said it is enhancing...
pymnts.com
TikTok Aims to Blend Content and Commerce With ‘Shopping Ads’
TikTok has introduced “Shopping Ads,” which the social media platform said is designed to help brands “meet shoppers wherever they are in the purchase journey” to boost demand and sales. According to a Thursday (Aug. 18) blog post, the solution comes with three offerings brands can...
pymnts.com
India Opens Discussion on Payment Fees
Public feedback is being sought from consumers and merchants by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) regarding all aspects of payment system charges across the country. The central bank released a discussion paper Wednesday (Aug. 17) with a request for feedback due no later than Oct. 3. The paper covers all aspects relating to charges in payment systems, including the Immediate Payment Service (IMPS), National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT), the Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS), Unified Payments Interface (UPI), Prepaid Payment Instruments (PPIs), debit cards and credit cards.
pymnts.com
Grubhub Teams Up With BofA, Plays the Field With Membership Partners
Just six weeks after Grubhub announced its commercial agreement with eCommerce giant Amazon, the Chicago-based food delivery company revealed Thursday (Aug. 18) that it has partnered with multinational financial services company Bank of America to offer a year of free Grubhub+ membership to Bank of America cardholders. Grubhub+, the aggregator’s...
Comments / 0