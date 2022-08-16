Read full article on original website
kfornow.com
LPD Arrests Motorcyclist That Hit Bike Patrol Officer In Downtown Lincoln
LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 19)–A 19-year-old Lincoln man was arrested late Thursday night at his home for allegedly hitting a bike patrol officer with his motorcycle along the sidewalk of Centennial Mall near “P” Street back on August 11th. Alexander Nelson was arrested on several charges, including 2nd-degree...
klkntv.com
Amtrak train collides with Holdrege woman’s vehicle in south central Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A woman was sent to the hospital with neck injuries after a train collided with her car near Holdredge on Monday. Around 11:00 a.m., an Amtrak train east of Holdredge struck a vehicle driven by Abigail Woosley, who failed to yield at R Road and Highway 6 intersection.
klkntv.com
Man arrested after ramming into officer with motorcycle downtown, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Police have arrested the motorcyclist who rammed into an officer downtown last week. On Aug. 11, a bike patrol officer was struck by a man driving a green motorcycle near P Street and Centennial Mall Park. The officer was then knocked to the ground...
klkntv.com
Nebraska troopers find 20 pounds of meth buried in field near Norfolk
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Troopers uncovered 20 pounds of meth buried in a field near Norfolk on Wednesday, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Around 6:30 a.m., residents of Winside, a village northeast of Norfolk, reported two suspicious people on their property. Troopers arrived and found Oscar Villa, 36, and...
klin.com
Fallen LPD Investigator Honored With Beer Batch Release
Lincoln residents are invited to raise a glass as they honor Investigator Mario Herrera with a beer batch release on Friday. The release of Batch #1205 is taking place at Corn Coast Brewing Company at 1433 Dahlberg Drive until 8 p.m. There will be food trucks on hand as well....
7-year-old Wamego boy dies from injuries in 3-vehicle crash
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY—A 7-year-old Kansas boy injured in a 3-vehicle crash August 10 in Pottawatomie County has died. On Saturday, 7-year-old Korbin Tinkel of Wamego died from injuries in the crash that also took the life of his father, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. Just after 5:30p.m. Wednesday, a...
News Channel Nebraska
LPD: Three different construction site thefts are investigated
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Tools were allegedly taken from three separate construction sites last week in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department said officers responded to three different thefts of tool from construction sites in the 10000 block of South 40th Street and the 7700 block of Isidore Drive on Aug. 15.
1011now.com
Three dead including Lincoln residents in crash near Kansas border
Richardson County, Neb. (KOLN) - In southeastern Nebraska, two Lincoln residents and another Nebraskan were killed in a two-car crash just north of the Kansas border. Around 3 p.m. Wednesday, Richardson County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene on Highway 75, two miles north of the state line. First responders say two cars collided head-on and all three people died at the scene.
WOWT
Community supports family after Cass County Sergeant’s son dies from rare amoeba
CASS COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - The boy who tragically died after being infected by a rare brain-eating amoeba was the son of a Cass County Sheriff’s Sergeant. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the boy, identified by the sheriff’s office as 8-year-old Easton Scott Gray, was the son of Sgt. Amber Gray, who has served with the sheriff’s office for 15 years.
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man allegedly threatens people with a knife
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department arrested a man Wednesday evening for reportedly threatening others with a knife. LPD said officers responded to ta call of a man possibly chasing someone with a knife in the area of 11th and N Streets around 7:00 p.m. Officers said they talked...
1011now.com
Lincoln Police respond to fake-LPD scam
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police responded to a scammer who claimed to be an LPD officer on Thursday. Officers responded to the 400 block of S. 10th Street on the report of a fraud at around 10:24 p.m. LPD contacted a 43-year-old woman who claimed to be the victim of...
News Channel Nebraska
Three Nebraska lakes still under harmful alert
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Warnings continue for Harmful Algal Blooms (HAB) in three Nebraska lakes, with one going back on health alert. The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy (NDEE) said the state has issued a health alert for HAB, also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, and Iron Horse Lake in Pawnee County.
7-year-old dies, days after crash killed his father
WAMEGO (KSNT) – The Kansas Highway Patrol confirmed that 7-year-old Korbin Tinkel died Saturday just days after the crash that killed his father Randy L. Tinkel, 37. Randy L. Tinkel was killed in a crash in Pottawatomie County when his vehicle became part of a three-vehicle collision. Tinkel, 37, of Wamego, died Wednesday, Aug. 10, […]
kfornow.com
One Person Killed in Fiery Truck Crash Sunday West Of Lincoln
(KFOR NEWS August 16, 2022) The driver of a tractor-trailer was killed early Sunday morning in a fiery crash with another tractor-trailer. The following is a statement from the Seward County Sheriff’s Office:. At approximately 3:15 AM, on Sunday, August 14th, the Seward County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to...
klin.com
LPD Reports Increase In Vehicle Vandalism Cases In 2022
The Lincoln Police Department has investigated 102 cases of vandalism to vehicles since the beginning of the year. Most of the damage involves tires being slashed or tire stems being broken. The total damage is estimated at $54,000 and LPS says some of that amount includes paint damage and damage...
WOWT
One person hospitalized after car vs. bicycle crash at 27th & Cornhusker
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Police are investigating a car vs. bicycle crash in north Lincoln Monday night. The crash happened just after 9 p.m. at 27th and Cornhusker. LPD says a southbound vehicle struck a bicyclist in the intersection in the middle of the pouring rain. That rider was transported to a Lincoln hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
News Channel Nebraska
Deshler man sentenced for meth conviction following armed dispute at bar
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A 61-year-old southeast Nebraska man will spend several years behind bars for a meth-related conviction following an armed dispute at a bar. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell announced Friday that Robert D. Dankemeyer, of Deshler, was sentenced to a total of 210 months in prison following his federal conviction for possession of 50 grams or more of actual methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. Dankemeyer pleaded guilty on May 24. After he completes his prison sentence, Dankemeyer will also serve five years on supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.
News Channel Nebraska
Drug distribution, possession...sends Lincoln man to state prison
BEATRICE – A Lincoln man is being sent to prison, after having his five-year Gage County probation sentence revoked, for violations. 22-year-old Chase Lyons has been ordered to serve 6-to-8 years in prison, for drug distribution and possession. He had been on probation since May 6th, of 2021. "He's...
KSNB Local4
One dead after crash on I-80 near Seward
SEWARD, Neb. (Press Release) -The Seward County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a fatal crash involving two tractor-trailers on Interstate 80 near mile marker 379 westbound at around 3:15 a.m. on Sunday. The preliminary investigation shows that the first tractor-trailer was traveling westbound on I-80 and struck the rear...
WOWT
Nebraska inmate dies at Lincoln hospital
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A 59-year-old inmate who had been incarcerated at a state treatment center died this week. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said in a release Wednesday that Jack Talbizter, who had been receiving treatment for “a medical condition,” had died Monday at a Lincoln hospital.
