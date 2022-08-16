ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Springs, NE

LPD Arrests Motorcyclist That Hit Bike Patrol Officer In Downtown Lincoln

LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 19)–A 19-year-old Lincoln man was arrested late Thursday night at his home for allegedly hitting a bike patrol officer with his motorcycle along the sidewalk of Centennial Mall near “P” Street back on August 11th. Alexander Nelson was arrested on several charges, including 2nd-degree...
LINCOLN, NE
Nebraska troopers find 20 pounds of meth buried in field near Norfolk

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Troopers uncovered 20 pounds of meth buried in a field near Norfolk on Wednesday, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Around 6:30 a.m., residents of Winside, a village northeast of Norfolk, reported two suspicious people on their property. Troopers arrived and found Oscar Villa, 36, and...
LINCOLN, NE
Fallen LPD Investigator Honored With Beer Batch Release

Lincoln residents are invited to raise a glass as they honor Investigator Mario Herrera with a beer batch release on Friday. The release of Batch #1205 is taking place at Corn Coast Brewing Company at 1433 Dahlberg Drive until 8 p.m. There will be food trucks on hand as well....
LINCOLN, NE
LPD: Three different construction site thefts are investigated

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Tools were allegedly taken from three separate construction sites last week in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department said officers responded to three different thefts of tool from construction sites in the 10000 block of South 40th Street and the 7700 block of Isidore Drive on Aug. 15.
LINCOLN, NE
Three dead including Lincoln residents in crash near Kansas border

Richardson County, Neb. (KOLN) - In southeastern Nebraska, two Lincoln residents and another Nebraskan were killed in a two-car crash just north of the Kansas border. Around 3 p.m. Wednesday, Richardson County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene on Highway 75, two miles north of the state line. First responders say two cars collided head-on and all three people died at the scene.
LINCOLN, NE
Community supports family after Cass County Sergeant’s son dies from rare amoeba

CASS COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - The boy who tragically died after being infected by a rare brain-eating amoeba was the son of a Cass County Sheriff’s Sergeant. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the boy, identified by the sheriff’s office as 8-year-old Easton Scott Gray, was the son of Sgt. Amber Gray, who has served with the sheriff’s office for 15 years.
CASS COUNTY, NE
Lincoln man allegedly threatens people with a knife

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department arrested a man Wednesday evening for reportedly threatening others with a knife. LPD said officers responded to ta call of a man possibly chasing someone with a knife in the area of 11th and N Streets around 7:00 p.m. Officers said they talked...
LINCOLN, NE
Lincoln Police respond to fake-LPD scam

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police responded to a scammer who claimed to be an LPD officer on Thursday. Officers responded to the 400 block of S. 10th Street on the report of a fraud at around 10:24 p.m. LPD contacted a 43-year-old woman who claimed to be the victim of...
LINCOLN, NE
Three Nebraska lakes still under harmful alert

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Warnings continue for Harmful Algal Blooms (HAB) in three Nebraska lakes, with one going back on health alert. The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy (NDEE) said the state has issued a health alert for HAB, also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, and Iron Horse Lake in Pawnee County.
PAWNEE COUNTY, NE
7-year-old dies, days after crash killed his father

WAMEGO (KSNT) – The Kansas Highway Patrol confirmed that 7-year-old Korbin Tinkel died Saturday just days after the crash that killed his father Randy L. Tinkel, 37. Randy L. Tinkel was killed in a crash in Pottawatomie County when his vehicle became part of a three-vehicle collision. Tinkel, 37, of Wamego, died Wednesday, Aug. 10, […]
WAMEGO, KS
One Person Killed in Fiery Truck Crash Sunday West Of Lincoln

(KFOR NEWS August 16, 2022) The driver of a tractor-trailer was killed early Sunday morning in a fiery crash with another tractor-trailer. The following is a statement from the Seward County Sheriff’s Office:. At approximately 3:15 AM, on Sunday, August 14th, the Seward County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to...
LINCOLN, NE
LPD Reports Increase In Vehicle Vandalism Cases In 2022

The Lincoln Police Department has investigated 102 cases of vandalism to vehicles since the beginning of the year. Most of the damage involves tires being slashed or tire stems being broken. The total damage is estimated at $54,000 and LPS says some of that amount includes paint damage and damage...
LINCOLN, NE
One person hospitalized after car vs. bicycle crash at 27th & Cornhusker

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Police are investigating a car vs. bicycle crash in north Lincoln Monday night. The crash happened just after 9 p.m. at 27th and Cornhusker. LPD says a southbound vehicle struck a bicyclist in the intersection in the middle of the pouring rain. That rider was transported to a Lincoln hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
LINCOLN, NE
Deshler man sentenced for meth conviction following armed dispute at bar

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A 61-year-old southeast Nebraska man will spend several years behind bars for a meth-related conviction following an armed dispute at a bar. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell announced Friday that Robert D. Dankemeyer, of Deshler, was sentenced to a total of 210 months in prison following his federal conviction for possession of 50 grams or more of actual methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. Dankemeyer pleaded guilty on May 24. After he completes his prison sentence, Dankemeyer will also serve five years on supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.
DESHLER, NE
Drug distribution, possession...sends Lincoln man to state prison

BEATRICE – A Lincoln man is being sent to prison, after having his five-year Gage County probation sentence revoked, for violations. 22-year-old Chase Lyons has been ordered to serve 6-to-8 years in prison, for drug distribution and possession. He had been on probation since May 6th, of 2021. "He's...
LINCOLN, NE
One dead after crash on I-80 near Seward

SEWARD, Neb. (Press Release) -The Seward County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a fatal crash involving two tractor-trailers on Interstate 80 near mile marker 379 westbound at around 3:15 a.m. on Sunday. The preliminary investigation shows that the first tractor-trailer was traveling westbound on I-80 and struck the rear...
Nebraska inmate dies at Lincoln hospital

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A 59-year-old inmate who had been incarcerated at a state treatment center died this week. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said in a release Wednesday that Jack Talbizter, who had been receiving treatment for “a medical condition,” had died Monday at a Lincoln hospital.
LINCOLN, NE

