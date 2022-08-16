Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of PeaceHope OpehemColumbia, MO
The historical John Augustus Hockaday House still stands on the hill in Fulton, MissouriCJ CoombsFulton, MO
The Graceland Mansion in Mexico, Missouri is also known as the Ross House or Clark House and is over 160 years oldCJ CoombsMexico, MO
Related
University of Missouri offers MU Alert to notify students about possible danger
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The University of Missouri uses the MU Alert system to notify students, faculty, and parents about possible threats on or around campus 24/7. MU Spokesperson Christian Basi says the system includes a variety of alerts. "We have a very robust emergency alert system. It involves a number of different tools," Basi said. The post University of Missouri offers MU Alert to notify students about possible danger appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
William Woods University announces 40% increase of new students this fall
FULTON - William Woods University announced Thursday the university is projecting a 40% increase in new students for the fall semester. The university said 269 new students are set to begin classes on Monday, Aug. 22. This is an increase of 78 students from last year's total. "If you look...
KOMU
Columbia Public Schools dropping the 50% grade floor in secondary schools
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools is changing part of its grading system for middle and high school students before the 2022-2023 school year begins Tuesday. CPS will drop the 50% grade floor for all assignments that were turned in late or missing from students. Students will now receive a '0' for any assignment not turned in.
Two Mid-Missouri counties in ‘high’ community level for COVID-19
Two Mid-Missouri counties are in the "high" community level for COVID-19, while several others remain in the "medium" category, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. The post Two Mid-Missouri counties in ‘high’ community level for COVID-19 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOMU
Columbia Parks and Recreation hosts public input meeting for updates on Recreation and Open Space Master Plan
COLUMBIA- It was a beautiful day at the Columbia Farmers' Market and the perfect time to host a feedback meeting to talk about the bright future for the neighborhood parks and trails plan. Columbia Parks and Recreation hosted a public input meeting for updates on two components of its Parks,...
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Saturday, Aug. 20
Columbia Public Schools dropping the 50% grade floor in secondary schools. Columbia Public Schools is changing part of its grading system for middle and high school students before the 2022-2023 school year begins Tuesday. CPS will drop the 50% grade floor for all assignments that were turned in late or...
kchi.com
Missouri Highway Patrol Captain Named Commanding Officer In Jefferson City
The Missouri Highway Patrol announced on Friday evening that Captain Jason N Crites was being named commanding officer and transferred to Troop F in Jefferson City effective Thursday, September 1st. Crites joined the patrol as a member of the 75th Recruit Class on February 1st, 1998. He grew up in...
KOMU
Missouri schools apply for new Teacher Baseline Salary Grant
HIGBEE — Ahead of his third year with the Higbee R-VIII school district, social studies teacher Ryan Vogelgesang is gearing up for the most important part of the school year: the first week. "That first week, you knock out your relationship-building," Vogelgesang said. "Then you can start tackling curriculum...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kmmo.com
GLASGOW SCHOOL BOARD TAKES SEVERAL ACTIONS
The Glasgow School Board took several actions on Wednesday night at their meeting. The board set the tax rate at 4.775 cents. This is the same rate as last year. The board also approved the 2022-23 school budget and set the school start date at August 23. The Board also...
Concerned Columbia citizens report more car break-ins
Columbia residents have been sharing experiences on social media platforms of getting their cars rummaged through, often while they're sleeping. The post Concerned Columbia citizens report more car break-ins appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Did You Know These Bluffs are Just 5 Minutes from Columbia, MO?
I've been to Columbia, Missouri maybe a million times in my life. Truth is I lived there for a period of time. But, I never knew there were epic bluffs and a creek in a park literally 5 minutes from the city until now. I have to give credit to...
krcu.org
Missouri's new photo-ID law will soon face multiple legal challenges
Missouri’s sweeping elections law will soon face two lawsuits challenging its constitutionality. The law, like many passed by the legislature this year and signed into law by Gov. Mike Parson, is set to go into effect on Aug. 28. Meeting during several days in Jefferson City, a collaboration including...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MU Health Care names new chief financial officer
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) University of Missouri Health Care will soon have a new financial leader. The health care provider announced Thursday that Dustin Thomas will take over as the next chief financial officer. Thomas will join MU Health Care on Sept. 15 after working for the University of Texas Medical Branch. He currently serves as The post MU Health Care names new chief financial officer appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
JCPD participates in national DWI-enforcement campaign
JEFFERSON CITY − Police in Jefferson City will participate in the national Drive Sober or Get Pulled over campaign, which starts Friday and runs through Sept. 5. Jefferson City Police says there will be additional officers on duty looking for those who choose to drive impaired. The additional staffing is made available by grants provided to the police department from the Missouri Department of Transportation's Division of Highway and Traffic Safety, according to a news release.
KOMU
Battle, Hickman and Rock Bridge kick off the football season with a jamboree
Battle, Hickman and Rock Bridge played in a jamboree Friday at Battle High School. Each team had the chance to play against the other two teams. The jamboree started at 7 p.m., with Battle competing against Rock Bridge. The teams will all play their first games of the regular season this coming Friday.
One arrested after chase in east Columbia
Boone County deputies arrested a man after a Friday morning chase in east Columbia. The post One arrested after chase in east Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
$100,000 winning scratcher ticket sold at Conley Road Hy-Vee
COLUMBIA − A winning "200X" scratcher ticket was sold at the Conley Road Hy-Vee and claimed this week, the Missouri Lottery announced Friday. The $100,000 prize was claimed at Aug 17. The "200X" scratcher game currently offers over $37.6 million in unclaimed prizes, including three other $100,00 prizes and one $2 million top prize.
krcgtv.com
Two left with minor injuries after Callaway County crash
CALLAWAY COUNTY — Two men were left with minor injuries after a crash in Callaway County early Saturday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash reports, the crash happened at 12:12 a.m. on I-70 at the 145.4 mile marker. The crash happened when Charles Head, 43,...
KOMU
Missouri Senate hopefuls Schmitt, Valentine campaign at fair
SEDALIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri's Republican and Democratic U.S. Senate nominees are divided over policies backed by President Joe Biden as they begin their campaigns with a visit to the Missouri State Fair. Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine met for the first time at...
lakeexpo.com
821 Winn Road, Osage Beach, Missouri 65065
Great lakefront condo with vaulted ceilings and a relaxing view in the heart of Osage Beach! Top floor but only 12 steps to your unit! This large 2bed/2bath condo has a great layout and nice living space. The second you walk in you'll notice the great natural light coming in from the sky lights, large stone fireplace and you have an amazing lakeview of the Grand Glaize 1MM! Peaceful setting as you can relax and enjoy the views from your lakeside deck. Master suite also has deck access, walk-in closet and a walk-in shower. Refreshing resort like atmosphere with a lakeside pool and large pool deck, playground, beach area, swim platform in the lake to swim to/jump off of, kayaks, water toys, you name it! Even comes with a boat slip just steps away from your unit that also has a lift and dock locker! Incredible location by land and water with many fun things nearby and even boat rentals if you don't have a boat yet! Don't miss out on this TURN-KEY opportunity!
Comments / 0