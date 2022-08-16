ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMIZ ABC 17 News

University of Missouri offers MU Alert to notify students about possible danger

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The University of Missouri uses the MU Alert system to notify students, faculty, and parents about possible threats on or around campus 24/7. MU Spokesperson Christian Basi says the system includes a variety of alerts. "We have a very robust emergency alert system. It involves a number of different tools," Basi said. The post University of Missouri offers MU Alert to notify students about possible danger appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Columbia Public Schools dropping the 50% grade floor in secondary schools

COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools is changing part of its grading system for middle and high school students before the 2022-2023 school year begins Tuesday. CPS will drop the 50% grade floor for all assignments that were turned in late or missing from students. Students will now receive a '0' for any assignment not turned in.
COLUMBIA, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, MO
Education
Local
Missouri Entertainment
Local
Missouri Education
City
Columbia, MO
Columbia, MO
Entertainment
KOMU

Here's what you need to know: Saturday, Aug. 20

Columbia Public Schools dropping the 50% grade floor in secondary schools. Columbia Public Schools is changing part of its grading system for middle and high school students before the 2022-2023 school year begins Tuesday. CPS will drop the 50% grade floor for all assignments that were turned in late or...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Missouri schools apply for new Teacher Baseline Salary Grant

HIGBEE — Ahead of his third year with the Higbee R-VIII school district, social studies teacher Ryan Vogelgesang is gearing up for the most important part of the school year: the first week. "That first week, you knock out your relationship-building," Vogelgesang said. "Then you can start tackling curriculum...
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stephens College#College Student#Mental Health Issues#Suicide#The Burrell Foundation#Burrell Behavioral Health
kmmo.com

GLASGOW SCHOOL BOARD TAKES SEVERAL ACTIONS

The Glasgow School Board took several actions on Wednesday night at their meeting. The board set the tax rate at 4.775 cents. This is the same rate as last year. The board also approved the 2022-23 school budget and set the school start date at August 23. The Board also...
GLASGOW, MO
krcu.org

Missouri's new photo-ID law will soon face multiple legal challenges

Missouri’s sweeping elections law will soon face two lawsuits challenging its constitutionality. The law, like many passed by the legislature this year and signed into law by Gov. Mike Parson, is set to go into effect on Aug. 28. Meeting during several days in Jefferson City, a collaboration including...
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Facebook
KMIZ ABC 17 News

MU Health Care names new chief financial officer

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) University of Missouri Health Care will soon have a new financial leader. The health care provider announced Thursday that Dustin Thomas will take over as the next chief financial officer. Thomas will join MU Health Care on Sept. 15 after working for the University of Texas Medical Branch. He currently serves as The post MU Health Care names new chief financial officer appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

JCPD participates in national DWI-enforcement campaign

JEFFERSON CITY − Police in Jefferson City will participate in the national Drive Sober or Get Pulled over campaign, which starts Friday and runs through Sept. 5. Jefferson City Police says there will be additional officers on duty looking for those who choose to drive impaired. The additional staffing is made available by grants provided to the police department from the Missouri Department of Transportation's Division of Highway and Traffic Safety, according to a news release.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

$100,000 winning scratcher ticket sold at Conley Road Hy-Vee

COLUMBIA − A winning "200X" scratcher ticket was sold at the Conley Road Hy-Vee and claimed this week, the Missouri Lottery announced Friday. The $100,000 prize was claimed at Aug 17. The "200X" scratcher game currently offers over $37.6 million in unclaimed prizes, including three other $100,00 prizes and one $2 million top prize.
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Two left with minor injuries after Callaway County crash

CALLAWAY COUNTY — Two men were left with minor injuries after a crash in Callaway County early Saturday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash reports, the crash happened at 12:12 a.m. on I-70 at the 145.4 mile marker. The crash happened when Charles Head, 43,...
CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Missouri Senate hopefuls Schmitt, Valentine campaign at fair

SEDALIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri's Republican and Democratic U.S. Senate nominees are divided over policies backed by President Joe Biden as they begin their campaigns with a visit to the Missouri State Fair. Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine met for the first time at...
SEDALIA, MO
lakeexpo.com

821 Winn Road, Osage Beach, Missouri 65065

Great lakefront condo with vaulted ceilings and a relaxing view in the heart of Osage Beach! Top floor but only 12 steps to your unit! This large 2bed/2bath condo has a great layout and nice living space. The second you walk in you'll notice the great natural light coming in from the sky lights, large stone fireplace and you have an amazing lakeview of the Grand Glaize 1MM! Peaceful setting as you can relax and enjoy the views from your lakeside deck. Master suite also has deck access, walk-in closet and a walk-in shower. Refreshing resort like atmosphere with a lakeside pool and large pool deck, playground, beach area, swim platform in the lake to swim to/jump off of, kayaks, water toys, you name it! Even comes with a boat slip just steps away from your unit that also has a lift and dock locker! Incredible location by land and water with many fun things nearby and even boat rentals if you don't have a boat yet! Don't miss out on this TURN-KEY opportunity!
OSAGE BEACH, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy