Hermann pastor suspended from church pending criminal investigation for child sex crimes

KOMU
Man charged in MU hazing case will have a Greene County jury
COLUMBIA − A former MU fraternity member charged with felony hazing in the Danny Santulli case will see a Greene County jury if criminal proceedings against Thomas Shultz go to trial. Jury selection for Shultz's trial will take place in Greene County. Shultz's pretrial hearings and trial will still...
KOMU
Homicide incident occurs outside of Moser's Grocery Store
COLUMBIA - Outside of the Moser's Grocery Store on N. Keene St., a confirmed homicide took place in the parking lot. Around 4:20 p.m. Columbia Police responded to a report of shots fired. CPD set up a perimeter for the crime scene and made sure the scene was safe, the...
KOMU
Detainee accused of sneaking fentanyl inside Pettis County Jail, leading to another detainee's overdose
PETTIS COUNTY − A Sedalia woman accused of bringing a syringe filled with fentanyl inside the Pettis County Jail has been charged with multiple felonies. Crystal Thomas, 32, is charged with delivery of a controlled substance, delivery or possession of a weapon at a jail/correctional center and delivery or possession of a controlled substance at a jail/correctional center.
KOMU
Jefferson City man charged after allegedly pointing gun at driver and children in road rage incident
CALLWAY COUNTY - A Callaway County prosecutor has charged a Jefferson City man after he allegedly pointed a gun at a victim and her children during a road rage incident. Keenan Reeves, 20, is charged with fourth-degree assault, two counts of armed criminal action, two counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child and unlawful use of a weapon.
KOMU
JCPD participates in national DWI-enforcement campaign
JEFFERSON CITY − Police in Jefferson City will participate in the national Drive Sober or Get Pulled over campaign, which starts Friday and runs through Sept. 5. Jefferson City Police says there will be additional officers on duty looking for those who choose to drive impaired. The additional staffing is made available by grants provided to the police department from the Missouri Department of Transportation's Division of Highway and Traffic Safety, according to a news release.
KOMU
Columbia Public Schools dropping the 50% grade floor in secondary schools
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools is changing part of its grading system for middle and high school students before the 2022-2023 school year begins Tuesday. CPS will drop the 50% grade floor for all assignments that were turned in late or missing from students. Students will now receive a '0' for any assignment not turned in.
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Saturday, Aug. 20
KOMU
Hazing concerns still loom as MU fraternity recruitment begins
COLUMBIA - Hazing concerns remain a big issue for MU as classes are set to start up again. Students are returning to campus, and that means many will become members of sororities and fraternities. Sorority recruitment started this week, and next week is the first Interfraternity Council (IFC) formal rush...
KOMU
Missouri Senate hopefuls Schmitt, Valentine campaign at fair
SEDALIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri's Republican and Democratic U.S. Senate nominees are divided over policies backed by President Joe Biden as they begin their campaigns with a visit to the Missouri State Fair. Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine met for the first time at...
KOMU
William Woods University announces 40% increase of new students this fall
FULTON - William Woods University announced Thursday the university is projecting a 40% increase in new students for the fall semester. The university said 269 new students are set to begin classes on Monday, Aug. 22. This is an increase of 78 students from last year's total. "If you look...
KOMU
MU Health Care announces Dustin Thomas as chief financial officer
COLUMBIA - MU Health Care announced on Thursday Dustin Thomas as the new chief financial officer. MU Health Care said Thomas will start his new position on Sept. 15. Thomas currently serves as the chief analytics officer and health system chief financial officer at the University of Texas Medical Branch.
KOMU
$100,000 winning scratcher ticket sold at Conley Road Hy-Vee
COLUMBIA − A winning "200X" scratcher ticket was sold at the Conley Road Hy-Vee and claimed this week, the Missouri Lottery announced Friday. The $100,000 prize was claimed at Aug 17. The "200X" scratcher game currently offers over $37.6 million in unclaimed prizes, including three other $100,00 prizes and one $2 million top prize.
KOMU
Columbia Parks and Recreation hosts public input meeting for updates on Recreation and Open Space Master Plan
COLUMBIA- It was a beautiful day at the Columbia Farmers' Market and the perfect time to host a feedback meeting to talk about the bright future for the neighborhood parks and trails plan. Columbia Parks and Recreation hosted a public input meeting for updates on two components of its Parks,...
KOMU
Mizzou MBB announces non-conference basketball schedule for 2022-2023 season
COLUMBIA - The Missouri Tigers Men's basketball program revealed its non-conference schedule for the upcoming 2022-2023 basketball season with the season opener being against Southern Indiana at home on Nov. 7. Full non-conference schedule:. Nov. 7 vs. Southern Indiana. Nov. 11 vs. Penn. Nov. 13 vs. Lindenwood. Nov. 15 vs....
KOMU
Battle, Hickman and Rock Bridge kick off the football season with a jamboree
Battle, Hickman and Rock Bridge played in a jamboree Friday at Battle High School. Each team had the chance to play against the other two teams. The jamboree started at 7 p.m., with Battle competing against Rock Bridge. The teams will all play their first games of the regular season this coming Friday.
