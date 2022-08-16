ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obesity

I was weight-shamed during a smear test

By Letters
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07xobE_0hJIkyXf00
‘I wasn’t asked any questions about my diet or health, and felt so humiliated by the whole experience that I could barely speak.’

Your article (Obese patients ‘being weight-shamed by doctors and nurses’, 10 August). reminded me of an occasion years ago when going for a smear test. I was puzzled to be weighed by the nurse, who then announced: “I’m afraid you weigh 17 stone.” Following the procedure, the doctor advised me to “stop eating so many chips”. I wasn’t asked any questions about my diet or health, and felt so humiliated by the whole experience that I could barely speak.

It’s sad to hear that weight-shaming is still occurring. Situations like this can so easily put people off accessing essential screening programmes and medical appointments. It seems fair to hypothesise that some deaths of people who live with obesity may be due to this unequal access to medical care.

Comments / 6

Related
The Guardian

I am sleeping with my housemate. This was a bad idea, but I am very attracted to him

Due to a combination of shyness, insecurity and finding intimacy painful, I am far less experienced when it comes to relationships than my age (early 30s) would suggest. I have only had one serious, long-term relationship. A few months after it ended, I started a casual relationship with one of my housemates. I knew from the start that this was a bad idea, but I was (still am) very attracted to him.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Guardian

After 350 years, sea gives up lost jewels of Spanish shipwreck

It was a Spanish galleon laden with treasures so sumptuous that its sinking in the Bahamas in 1656 sparked repeated salvage attempts over the next 350 years. So when another expedition was launched recently, few thought that there could be anything left – but exquisite, jewel-encrusted pendants and gold chains are among spectacular finds that have now been recovered, having lain untouched on the seabed for hundreds of years.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
The Independent

Woman diagnosed with ‘really bad anxiety’ actually had cancer

A mother of three discovered she had a cancerous brain tumour after doctors initially diagnosed her with vertigo and a case of “really bad anxiety”.Police officer Emma Capper, 39, had been finding it hard to turn her head and felt “unsteady” on her feet for weeks.She was initially prescribed beta blockers for high blood pressure and anti-sickness medication for dizziness over the phone. A later scan of her head showed a “large growth” that turned out to be cancerous. The tumour was found after Capper’s symptoms worsened and she began throwing up. She bypassed her GP and visited a...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fat People
LADbible

Toddler bites and kills snake after it bit her

It's often said when a child hits the 'terrible twos' they can become much more of a handful to deal with, so spare a thought for the parents of one girl who killed a snake with her bare teeth. Yes, you read that right - a two-year-old in Bingol, Turkey...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obesity
The US Sun

I can no longer hug my wife & kids after being struck with a devastating disease – the slightest thing can trigger it

A DAD says he can no longer hug his wife and kids after he was struck down with a devastating disease – and even the slightest thing can set it off. Up until 16-months-ago, Dominic Alderson lived a normal and healthy life with his wife and two kids until out of the blue he developed horrific spasms that would make his body go stiff for up to half an hour repeatedly throughout the day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The US Sun

Three ways to reduce the risk of dementia and the seven warning signs to look out for

DEMENTIA is now the biggest killer and the most feared health condition in the UK. But there are ways you can keep your brain healthy and reduce the risk of contracting it. Around one million people currently live with dementia and more than half the population admits they would put off seeking a diagnosis for up to a year or more because they are terrified about the results.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Maya Devi

Goat gives birth to offspring with 'human-like' features

A goat gave birth to a baby with a rare "humanoid" appearance in the Cachar district of the north-eastern state of Assam in India. This incident took place in Gangapur village in Dholai Vidhan Sabha Constituency in December 2021. Shankar Das, who owns the goat, was left stunned by the turn of events.
The Independent

‘No shower, cooker or freezer’: Thousands of older women face stark choices in ‘apocalyptic’ cost crisis

Hundreds of thousands of women aged over 65 are struggling as soaring prices cripple their finances, with many forced to turn off fans, cookers and even lights to save money.Campaigners told The Independent women women are among those hit hardest by the “apocalyptic” cost of living crisis as they warned their physical and mental health are suffering.Researchers found 55 per cent of women in the over-65 age group are being forced to cut spending on everyday expenses, substantially more than the 44 per cent of men who said the same.One in three women over 65 in England – about...
HEALTH
The Guardian

The Guardian

408K+
Followers
94K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy