ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dyersburg, TN

Comments / 0

Related
WBBJ

Suspects sought after burglary of Jackson convenience store

JACKSON, Tenn. — Authorities are searching for suspects after the burglary of a convenience store in Jackson. According to Crime Stoppers, the BP located on East Chester Street was broken into around 1 a.m. on Friday. Officers with the Jackson Police Department arrived to find the front door broken...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Jackson police investigate theft in east Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department confirmed over Facebook around 3:40 p.m. that a suspect was identified and contact was made by the department. Jackson police say the incident is classified as a theft and is under investigation. EARLIER STORY:. JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is...
JACKSON, TN
Kait 8

Reward offered in missing Sikeston woman investigation

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Thousands of dollars are being offered for information in the case of a missing Sikeston woman. According to the Sikeston Department of Public Safety (DPS), The Friends of Shyann Morrison have raised a $5,000 reward for information which leads police to the whereabouts of Morrison or verifiable information as to exactly what has happened to her.
SIKESTON, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dyersburg, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Dyersburg, TN
Crime & Safety
Dresden Enterprise

SHOOTING INCIDENT IN GLEASON

The following is from a press release from August 18, 2022, by Capt. Marty Plunk with the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office and reads:. “On August 14, 2022, there was a shooting incident that took place just outside of the Gleason City Limits. Deputies responded and located a Shane K. Westphal, 28, that was suffering a gunshot wound. Emergency Services responded and Westphal was flown to Skyline Medical in Nashville.
GLEASON, TN
kbsi23.com

Man, teen face firearms charges in Dyersburg

DYERSBURG, Tenn. (KBSI) – A man and a teenager face charges after a disturbance call led to illegal weapon possession arrests. Dyersburg police responded to Sellers Drive on Aug. 14 around 2:15 a.m. An officer who was traveling on Upper Finley Road saw a vehicle leaving the area with...
DYERSBURG, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Criminal Investigation
KFVS12

2 arrested in ATV theft in Caruthersville, Mo

Business owners in Cape Girardeau are raising concerns involving the community center. Herrin School District adds school resource officer. House explosion ruled an accident remains under investigation. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. House explosion ruled an accident remains under investigation. The Breakfast Show headlines 8/17. Updated: 13 hours ago. |
CARUTHERSVILLE, MO
radionwtn.com

Greenfield Player Recovering After Medical Emergency

Greenfield, Tennessee–A Greenfield football player is recovering at Vanderbilt Medical Center, where he was airlifted from Friday night’s football game against South Fulton. Blake Rodehaver, a senior for the Greenfield Yellowjackets, began feeling ill as he came off the field with 2:05 remaining in the game. Rodehaver lay...
GREENFIELD, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
WBBJ

Henderson police create new line of communication with community

HENDERSON, Tenn.– Local law enforcement created a new line of communication where crime tips can stay anonymous. “Success to crime fighting and solving crime, you have got to have community support. That is paramount to have the backing of the community,” said Henderson Police Assistant Chief Tim Crowe.
HENDERSON, TN
WBBJ

Family, friends remember Chaqita Stanley in Bolivar

BOLIVAR, Tenn. — Family and friends gathered at a local park to remember the life of a loved one. “They were just all my babies. We used to stay all night with each other, and now it’s just so hard that’s she’s gone,” one family member said.
BOLIVAR, TN
Kait 8

Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A Rector man suffered serious injuries Saturday in a motorcycle crash. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash occurred at 9:10 p.m. Aug. 13 on West Outer Road, two miles south of Poplar Bluff in Butler County. According to the crash report, 18-year-old Carter...
BUTLER COUNTY, MO
Kait 8

Residents speak out about block party ordinance

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A city ordinance in Blytheville is being discussed after block parties cause issues for law enforcement. One party in particular sparked concerns from residents. A block party and loud music with explicit lyrics took to the streets of Walls and Knowles this summer, leading to 20...
BLYTHEVILLE, AR
radionwtn.com

Tornadoes Make Statement In Opening Romp

Union City, Tenn.–Union City sent a direct message to the remainder of its opponents in a season-opening romp over Lake County. “This was a statement game,” Tornado head coach Nick Markle said after the Tornadoes whipped LC 62-14 Friday night in Tiptonville to begin the 2022 campaign. “We wanted everyone to know we’re the real deal, and we’re going to be a problem for some folks this season.”
UNION CITY, TN
WBBJ

Jackson’s LANA community hosts yard sale

JACKSON, Tenn. — Local residents have gotten together in the LANA area to shop and build community. Diana Cotten is a new resident of the community and the business owner of the Jackson Pride Commercial and Residential Cleaning. She decided to have a yard sale and invited other members...
JACKSON, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy