Read full article on original website
Related
WBBJ
Suspects sought after burglary of Jackson convenience store
JACKSON, Tenn. — Authorities are searching for suspects after the burglary of a convenience store in Jackson. According to Crime Stoppers, the BP located on East Chester Street was broken into around 1 a.m. on Friday. Officers with the Jackson Police Department arrived to find the front door broken...
KFVS12
Graves Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for man wanted in lumber theft, Tenn. fraud investigation
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted in connection to a lumber theft investigation. According to the sheriff’s office, 42-year-old Jason Scott is a suspect in the investigation of $7,800 dollars worth of lumber that was stolen from a Graves Co. business.
WBBJ
Jackson police investigate theft in east Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department confirmed over Facebook around 3:40 p.m. that a suspect was identified and contact was made by the department. Jackson police say the incident is classified as a theft and is under investigation. EARLIER STORY:. JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is...
Kait 8
Reward offered in missing Sikeston woman investigation
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Thousands of dollars are being offered for information in the case of a missing Sikeston woman. According to the Sikeston Department of Public Safety (DPS), The Friends of Shyann Morrison have raised a $5,000 reward for information which leads police to the whereabouts of Morrison or verifiable information as to exactly what has happened to her.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thunderboltradio.com
South Fulton Police Arrest Fulton Man on Outstanding Warrant and Assault Charges
South Fulton police made an arrest of an individual wanted on an outstanding warrant. Police Chief Mitchell Maynard said officers arrested 25 year old Dequan Coleman Green, of Fulton, at a residence on Stovall Street. Green was wanted on a warrant in Obion County for probation violations. Chief Maynard said...
Dresden Enterprise
SHOOTING INCIDENT IN GLEASON
The following is from a press release from August 18, 2022, by Capt. Marty Plunk with the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office and reads:. “On August 14, 2022, there was a shooting incident that took place just outside of the Gleason City Limits. Deputies responded and located a Shane K. Westphal, 28, that was suffering a gunshot wound. Emergency Services responded and Westphal was flown to Skyline Medical in Nashville.
19-year-old critical after crashing into tree in Arlington
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said a 19-year-old woman is in critical condition after a crash Wednesday in Arlington. Traffic investigators were called to the scene of a single car crash about noon on Larry Anderson Ln. near I-40. They said a vehicle had struck a tree.
kbsi23.com
Man, teen face firearms charges in Dyersburg
DYERSBURG, Tenn. (KBSI) – A man and a teenager face charges after a disturbance call led to illegal weapon possession arrests. Dyersburg police responded to Sellers Drive on Aug. 14 around 2:15 a.m. An officer who was traveling on Upper Finley Road saw a vehicle leaving the area with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBBJ
Details emerge on arrest of Madison Co. Judge Harvey, court date set
JACKSON, Tenn. — A court date has been set for a local judge. Madison County General Sessions Court Judge Hugh Harvey, Jr. has been arrested on two charges. The first being driving under the influence, and the second being possession of a handgun while under the influence. According to...
KFVS12
2 arrested in ATV theft in Caruthersville, Mo
Business owners in Cape Girardeau are raising concerns involving the community center. Herrin School District adds school resource officer. House explosion ruled an accident remains under investigation. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. House explosion ruled an accident remains under investigation. The Breakfast Show headlines 8/17. Updated: 13 hours ago. |
radionwtn.com
Greenfield Player Recovering After Medical Emergency
Greenfield, Tennessee–A Greenfield football player is recovering at Vanderbilt Medical Center, where he was airlifted from Friday night’s football game against South Fulton. Blake Rodehaver, a senior for the Greenfield Yellowjackets, began feeling ill as he came off the field with 2:05 remaining in the game. Rodehaver lay...
Fugitive wanted in Dyersburg rape case arrested in Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man who has been on the run in connection with a rape case in Dyersburg was arrested Tuesday by U.S. Marshals in Jacksonville, Florida. Investigators said Robert Galler, 50, was wanted by Dyersburg police on four counts of rape of a child. Police issued a warrant for his arrest on August 8.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WBBJ
Madison County General Sessions judge arrested on DUI, firearm charges
JACKSON, Tenn. — Madison County General Sessions Court Judge Hugh Harvey, Jr. has been arrested on two charges. The first being driving under the influence, with the second being possession of a handgun while under the influence. Harvey was arrested by Tennessee Highway Patrol and booked into the Madison...
WBBJ
Henderson police create new line of communication with community
HENDERSON, Tenn.– Local law enforcement created a new line of communication where crime tips can stay anonymous. “Success to crime fighting and solving crime, you have got to have community support. That is paramount to have the backing of the community,” said Henderson Police Assistant Chief Tim Crowe.
WBBJ
Family, friends remember Chaqita Stanley in Bolivar
BOLIVAR, Tenn. — Family and friends gathered at a local park to remember the life of a loved one. “They were just all my babies. We used to stay all night with each other, and now it’s just so hard that’s she’s gone,” one family member said.
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 08/18/22 – 08/19/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 08/18/22 and 7 a.m. on 08/19/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
Kait 8
Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash
BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A Rector man suffered serious injuries Saturday in a motorcycle crash. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash occurred at 9:10 p.m. Aug. 13 on West Outer Road, two miles south of Poplar Bluff in Butler County. According to the crash report, 18-year-old Carter...
Kait 8
Residents speak out about block party ordinance
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A city ordinance in Blytheville is being discussed after block parties cause issues for law enforcement. One party in particular sparked concerns from residents. A block party and loud music with explicit lyrics took to the streets of Walls and Knowles this summer, leading to 20...
radionwtn.com
Tornadoes Make Statement In Opening Romp
Union City, Tenn.–Union City sent a direct message to the remainder of its opponents in a season-opening romp over Lake County. “This was a statement game,” Tornado head coach Nick Markle said after the Tornadoes whipped LC 62-14 Friday night in Tiptonville to begin the 2022 campaign. “We wanted everyone to know we’re the real deal, and we’re going to be a problem for some folks this season.”
WBBJ
Jackson’s LANA community hosts yard sale
JACKSON, Tenn. — Local residents have gotten together in the LANA area to shop and build community. Diana Cotten is a new resident of the community and the business owner of the Jackson Pride Commercial and Residential Cleaning. She decided to have a yard sale and invited other members...
Comments / 0