Firefighter injured in apartment fire, MFD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A firefighter was injured while responding to an apartment fire in South Memphis, Memphis Fire Department said.
The apartment fire happened just before 6 a.m. Tuesday morning.
The firefighter was taken to the hospital for back and shoulder second-degree burns. Red Cross assistance was requested for 11 adults and 10 children.
There were no civilian injuries. MFD also said there were around $50,000 in structure and content damages.
In the past weeks, Memphis Fire Department has been involved in other accidents including the death of 32-year veteran David Pleasant who was killed in a crash while driving Ladder Truck 5.
Three days later, a motorcyclist died after being involved in a crash with a fire truck in Whitehaven.
MFD ruled the fire to be accidental.
