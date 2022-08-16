ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Firefighter injured in apartment fire, MFD says

By Destinee Hannah
 4 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A firefighter was injured while responding to an apartment fire in South Memphis, Memphis Fire Department said.

The apartment fire happened just before 6 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The firefighter was taken to the hospital for back and shoulder second-degree burns. Red Cross assistance was requested for 11 adults and 10 children.

There were no civilian injuries. MFD also said there were around $50,000 in structure and content damages.

In the past weeks, Memphis Fire Department has been involved in other accidents including the death of 32-year veteran David Pleasant who was killed in a crash while driving Ladder Truck 5.

Three days later, a motorcyclist died after being involved in a crash with a fire truck in Whitehaven.

MFD ruled the fire to be accidental.

