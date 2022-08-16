Read full article on original website
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau authorities searching for hit-and-run suspect
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Police Department is searching for the suspect in a recent hit-and-run. CGPD Corporal Ryan Droege says the incident occurred at 7:22 p.m. on Friday, August 19. A child was hit by a vehicle at the intersection of Ranney and Elm Street. The...
wpsdlocal6.com
Lawsuit accuses McCracken County deputy of excessive use of force during arrest of pregnant woman
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A McCracken County Sheriff's Office deputy is at the center of a lawsuit involving two Black women claiming excessive use of force. Local 6 was set bodycam video of the incident, which happened on Feb. 1. The lawsuit filed by Elayshia Boey and Vanessa Jenkins...
KFVS12
Perryville Police: Woman charged after allegedly assaulting officer at police station
PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A woman was arrested by the Perryville Police Department for her involvement in a vehicle accident and then further charged for allegedly assaulting a female officer back at the police station. According to the police department, Starla Balsom, from Sparta, Ill., was taken into custody at...
KFVS12
Missing person search ends as Johnson County man found dead
MADISON COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Authorities in Madison County have confirmed a southern Illinois man who went missing last night has been found dead. The Madison County dispatch tells KFVS that 43-year-old Jason Blair, from Johnson County, Ill., was found dead. Blair reportedly left Johnson County, Ill. on Wednesday. Authorities...
wpsdlocal6.com
Bodycam video in MCSO lawsuit
Lawsuit accuses McCracken County deputy of excessive use of force during arrest of pregnant woman. The legal complaint claims the deputy grabbed the woman "by the arms and hurled her head-first into his service vehicle,” while she was six months pregnant. It goes on to claim the impact caused a "severe wound" on her forehead, which left a scar.
KFVS12
ISP investigating motorcycle crash on Route 146
Here are some signs that you may have a gas leak at your home. Cape Girardeau organization looking for homeless solutions. An organization in Cape Girardeau is looking for solutions to combat homelessness. Woman arrested in Cape Co. vehicle assault. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. A woman was arrested in...
KFVS12
McCracken County student charged after threatening to bring weapons to school
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A student at McCracken County High School has been charged after allegedly threatening to bring a knife and gun to school. According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), the male student was in an argument with another student on the bus when he threatened to bring the weapons.
mymoinfo.com
Search is Underway for Missing Madison County Man
(Madison County) A search is underway this Friday for a missing person. Here’s Kyle Rogers, he’s a dispatcher for Madison County 9-1-1. Rogers says there is a possibility Blair may have some type of medical condition.
kbsi23.com
Glenallen man faces charges after vehicle stolen
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – A Glenallen man faces charges after the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office investigated a stolen vehicle. Thomas W. Womack Jr., 37, faces a Class D felony of burglary and a Class C felony of stealing. On Aug. 4 the sheriff’s office received...
KFVS12
Missing southern Illinois man found dead in Madison County
Trigg County Coroner: Texas man drowned in Lake Barkley. Anna-Jonesboro soccer field renamed to honor coach killed in crash. Reward of $5,000 offered in case of missing Sikeston woman. Updated: Aug. 19, 2022 at 10:00 PM CDT. |. A missing Sikeston woman's family is offering a $5,000 reward in the...
wpsdlocal6.com
Sheriff's office confirms name of victim killed in Wyatt, Missouri, house explosion
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, KY — Authorities have released the name of the man killed in a Monday morning propane gas explosion in Wyatt, Missouri. Mississippi County Sheriff’s Capt. Barry Morgan says 23-year-old Corey Coleman Sr. died because of his injuries Monday. Morgan says Coleman had burns on 100% of his body.
KFVS12
Man arrested after chase in Ballard County, Ky.
BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A LaCenter man accused of driving at a high-rate of speed and endangering others on a Kevil road was arrested Wednesday night, August 18. According to the Ballard County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy attempted to stop Joe Ed Scott around 8:45 p.m. after observing him allegedly driving at a high-rate of speed.
KFVS12
Family offering cash reward for missing Sikeston woman
Students at Southeast Missouri State are providing businesses with more employees. Marshall Co. names baseball field in honor of Preston Cope. Marshall County High School named its baseball field after Preston Cope, who was killed in the 2018 shooting. Third death confirmed in Wyatt, Mo. house explosion. Updated: 5 hours...
wish989.com
Carbondale Police Need Help Identifying Theft Suspect
CARBONDALE – Carbondale Police need your help identifying a suspect allegedly involved in a theft captured on a surveillance camera. Police say around 11:40 a.m. on Aug. 12, two suspects came on to the property of a home in the 300 block of South Glenview Drive. One suspect stole property from the porch and walked away while the other suspect walked eastbound across South Glenview Drive.
tncontentexchange.com
Pipe bomb causes $40,000 in damage
Last month, a piece of equipment belonging to Madison County was destroyed by an alleged pipe bomb. The damage totaled the tractor and an official says it is going to cost upwards of $40,000 to replace it. The Madison County Sheriff's Department reports, on July 18, Madison County Road &...
westkentuckystar.com
Incidents at McCracken County schools being investigated
Two incidents at schools in McCracken County are under investigation by the McCracken County Sheriff's Office. On Wednesday morning a man described as behaving suspiciously tried to get in the main doors at Lone Oak Intermediate School. Staff recognized the man as a former student. The man allegedly claimed to be seeking employment and wanted to meet with former teachers. The school staff called 911 and the man left before police arrived.
KFVS12
Woman has $35,000 stolen through phone fraud
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - A Williamson County woman had $35,000 stolen through phone fraud. The arrested, Samir Mehta, posted bond and is not in jail currently. Marion Police Department Chief David Fitts described the scam:. “He gave her all these instructions, he would not let her get off the phone....
kbsi23.com
Woman arrested in connection to Cape Girardeau robbery
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Cape Girardeau police arrested a woman in connection with a robbery that happened on August 9. Emma E Stroup, 20, faces a class B felony charge of robbery in the first degree. Stroup is one of the suspects identified after a robbery on Hillcrest...
KFVS12
Coroner: Another victim in Wyatt, Mo. house explosion dies
WYATT, Mo. (KFVS) - A third person has died as a result of Monday’s house explosion in Mississippi County, Mo. Coroner Terry Parker says the victim is 22-year-old Myranda Gale Golden. She is the mother of the 3-year-old. Officials say a 23-year-old man and his 3-year-old daughter lost their...
KFVS12
Firefighters train on former bank building in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Firefighters with the Cape Girardeau Fire Department were taking advantage of an opportunity to get in some training over this weekend. They were able to train on various scenarios utilizing an empty structure within the City of Cape Girardeau. Fire crews were able to train...
