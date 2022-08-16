Read full article on original website
Related
dailyphew.com
Dog Abandoned In A Parking Lot Does Not Stop Hugging His Rescuers
If there is one thing about the handsome Clarence that stands out, it is that he treats others with a lot of affection in the hopes that they would return the favor. This adorable golden retriever mix who is 4 years old has just one goal in mind: to embrace everyone he encounters and win their hearts.
topdogtips.com
20 Most Expensive Dog Breeds
Some of the most expensive dogs are so costly most of us wouldn’t even look twice into purchasing one. The more obscure and rare dogs can cost upwards of $10,000. The most expensive dog breeds might be worth it to some, but future pet owners on a budget should probably choose low-cost dogs instead or adopt from a shelter.
pethelpful.com
21 Cutest Small and Fluffy Dogs
I like to share information about wildlife, animals, and pets—dogs in particular. Dogs have been our most loyal and devoted friends for centuries. Their affection and unconditional love can be understood from the famous quote of Josh Billings:. “A dog is the only thing on earth that loves you...
IN THIS ARTICLE
These are the five dog breeds a TikTok vet says she would never own
A veterinarian has gone viral on TikTok after naming the five dog breeds she would never own due to the cost of their maintenance or temperaments.Dr Whitney Terrell, who is based in Alabama, sparked controversy on the video sharing app for choosing fan favourite breeds as ones she would not pick for herself.In a video that has been viewed more than 8.4m times, she named Chinese Crested, chihuahuas, any flat-faced breeds such as pugs or Shih Tzus, German Shepherds and Goldendoodle, as dogs she would never own.Explaining why she would not own a Chinese Crested or other hairless breed types,...
akc.org
Why Does My Dog Put His Paw On Me?
Your dog gazes at you with love and longing. Suddenly, you feel your arm or leg gently caressed by their paw. You may be wondering, why does my dog put his paw on me? Is it a sign of hand-holding canine style? Or, perhaps they want a treat, a few pats on the head, some attention, or maybe a trip outside for playtime or a potty break.
petpress.net
10 Dog Breeds That Don’t Shed (A Lot)
If you’re looking for a hypoallergenic dog that doesn’t shed, you’ve come to the right place. In this article, we’ll introduce you to some of the best dog breeds that don’t shed a lot! We’ll also touch on the benefits of keeping a dog that doesn’t shed, so you can decide if one of these pups is right for you.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Aussie animal shelter is overflowing with dumped dogs - as the home offers a discounted adoption fee on the notorious breeds no-one wants
An animal shelter is offering huge discounts on its adoption fees as the pound attempts to find homes for dozens of dumped dogs - especially their 'heavy' ones. The Lost Dogs’ Home in North Melbourne provides shelter for lost and abandoned dogs and cats and is currently overflowing with pups.
dogster.com
Special Behavioral Problems in Small Dog Breeds
Fear-based aggressive dog behavior, resource guarding and barking are common problems seen in small dogs. Imagine living in a world from 8 inches off the ground. That’s what it’s like for small dog breeds. If I were to see the world through a small dog’s perspective, I might feel pretty vulnerable because everyone, every dog and everything is way larger than I am. It can be a pretty daunting place to be. From this perspective of vulnerability, and the inability of many small dog guardians to see the world through their eyes, small dogs are left to fend for themselves.
pethelpful.com
Labrador's Sad Reaction to Saying Goodbye to Grandma Gives Us All the Feels
Grandparents have a special kind of love, different from our parents and different from our siblings. For some of you, your grandparents might have been your first friends, which is why the bond with them is so strong. A bond that you cherish forever. As it is with any best friend, you don't want to leave their side. So after a grandparent visit, saying goodbye is always so hard. And that's no different for grand doggos.
dailyphew.com
Tiny Cat Has Been Best Friends With His Horse Since He Was A Kitten
Sappy the cat and Dakota, the chestnut horse, are adorable if not somewhat unlikely animal friends. 15-year-old Dakota could easily hurt the tiny cute kitten, but he prefers cuddling with him instead. These best friends are always together!. “I got the cat as a kitten last May,” Denice Kinney, their...
dailyphew.com
Dog Reunites With His Favorite Neighbor Who Was Sick For Months
Dogs are incredibly friendly and gregarious creatures, therefore they always make friends everywhere they go. When you first meet a dog, it’s difficult not to fall in love with him since they are such happy, positive animals. People have been turning to their dogs during the current COVID-19 outbreak...
pethelpful.com
Cat Who Insists on Mom Warming Up His Bed Each Day Is a Total Legend
Who says that cats aren't picky? Anyone who's tried in vain to get their cat to eat their food can tell you that's true. But one cat has something else that their very particular about — and TBH when you see what it is we doubt that you could blame blame him. If you ask us, Milo just has taste.
dailypaws.com
Watch This Cat Comfort His Golden Retriever Buddy's Puppy in Heartwarming TikTok
I think every family has that one aunt or uncle who just can't wait to tag in and shower every new baby in the family with love. In Hanna Colson's world, Fig fills that role, and Fig takes his job seriously. But first we meet Olive, Colson's golden retriever. She...
pethelpful.com
German Shepherd's Reaction to Mom Giving Other Animals Attention Deserves an Oscar
Video of a German Shepherd getting into a real tizzy after her owner dared pay the family cat attention is the one thing you need to see today. Sam, of @thatshepherdsam, was clearly thrown by the move, but it was her super over-the-top reaction to the whole thing that has us really laughing.
Perky Indiana Pooch Wants to Smother Humans With Love
I dare you, nay, I challenge you to look at this picture and not smile. I bet you can't do it. This happy little girl is LISA, and she is our Pet of the Week from It Takes a Village. LISA is a young, female Chihuahua mix who is ready...
Seal Enters Home Through Cat Flap Door, Leaves Pet ‘Traumatized’
A family in New Zealand was surprised to find a young seal had broken into their home after following their cat through two cat flap doors. The Ross family of Mt Maunganui said the New Zealand fur seal spent time lounging around on their couch and in their spare room before they were able to usher it out the front door. Marine biologist Phil Ross wasn’t home when the unexpected guest was found in their house around 500 feet from the shoreline. “The big joke is that this is really the only family emergency where it would be useful to have a marine biologist in the house,” he told The Guardian. “I really missed my time to shine.” A Department of Conservation ranger was called to collect the lost seal and take it back to the sea. The family cat, Coco, had fled to a neighbor’s house throughout the incident and refused to go downstairs when it came home after it was left “clearly pretty traumatized.”Read it at The Guardian
pethelpful.com
Golden Retriever's Gentle Love for Baby Girl Is Enough to Make Us Tear Up
We're always so amazed at how gentle our pets can be with the newest babies in the family. We know it's always a concern for parents of how pets will react and adjust to a little human baby coming home. There's no doubt there is some jealousy as the fur babies used to be the center of attention. But a lot of times, they warm up to the newbie, taking them under their wing even. And no matter how many times that may happen, our hearts always melt.
dailyphew.com
This Girl Just Smuggled Her Grandmother’s Dog Into Hospital, And People Can’t Handle It
21-year-old Shelby Hennick’s beloved grandmother was recently admitted to hospital after being left paralysed due to a reaction to her medications. The old lady was clearly upset so her grand-daughter came up with the most brilliant idea of how to cheer her up…. Shelby thought of all the things...
Comments / 0