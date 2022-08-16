ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, WY

A reminder for cyclists: Rules of the road

JACKSON, Wyo. — Stop in the name of the sign!. With summer winding down and the school year about to kick off, it’s time for a quick refresher on the rules of the road. Cyclists in Jackson are asked to follow laws to ensure the safety of others while getting around town. But, cycling laws in town aren’t always clear to riders. Therefore, the Jackson Police Department put it simply by citing Wyoming State Statute 31-5-702, “if you can’t do it in a car, you can’t do it on a bicycle.”
20% off bike tunes and rentals at TVS

JACKSON, Wyo. — There’s no secret about it, Jackson Hole is a cyclist’s paradise. This month, Jackson Hole Mountain Resort (JHMR) is running 20% off bike tunes at Teton Village Sports (TVS). Has a summer of use and abuse made your bike ride not so smooth?. If...
Voting stats in Teton County

JACKSON, Wyo. — the 2022 Wyoming primary election was on Aug. 16. Statewide, 182,142 ballots were cast, the most ever in a primary according to data from the Secretary of State website going back to 1978. A total of 8,491 ballots were cast in Teton County for the primary...
Don’t miss New West’s National Knife Day Sale

JACKSON, Wyo. — For locals who don’t have a New West Knife in their kitchen or hunting kit just yet, the National Knife Day Sale going on through Aug. 31 is the perfect time to take the plunge. The sale includes 20% discounts on chef knives, hunting knives, custom Damascus and pocket knives at their shop on Town Square and at the factory on Lupine Lane in Victor.
Grand Teton Music Festival: Aug. 19 & 20

JACKSON, Wyo. — This Friday and Saturday at Walk Festival Hall, Grand Teton Music Festival (GTMF) presents works by Detlev Glanert, Robert Schumann and Johannes Brahms featuring the Festival Orchestra conducted by Sir Donald Runnicles. Pianist Ingrid Fliter is the guest artist. The names Brahms and Schumann are forever...
