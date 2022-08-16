JACKSON, Wyo. — Stop in the name of the sign!. With summer winding down and the school year about to kick off, it’s time for a quick refresher on the rules of the road. Cyclists in Jackson are asked to follow laws to ensure the safety of others while getting around town. But, cycling laws in town aren’t always clear to riders. Therefore, the Jackson Police Department put it simply by citing Wyoming State Statute 31-5-702, “if you can’t do it in a car, you can’t do it on a bicycle.”

