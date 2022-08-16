ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boynton Beach-PBSO Merger Talks Are Cancelled

By Joel Malkin
NewsRadio WFLA
 4 days ago
Photo: CBS 12

Discussions about a proposed merger between the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office and the Boynton Beach Police Department have been cancelled.

Sheriff Ric Bradshaw released a letter from the city, in which he says Boynton Beach "no longer wishes to go forward with discussions."

He says that on Friday, the city informed the sheriff's office that they had a "substantial pension fund liability" that affects the merger.

The sheriff points out that the city had initially contacted his agency about the merger last spring.

The proposal was sent to city leaders last month, showing that PBSO could handle law enforcement in the city at a cost of $42.4 million.

The sheriff says his agency will assist the city "in anyway if asked to do so."

