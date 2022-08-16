Read full article on original website
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Philadelphia Men Charged With Bribery, Evading Taxes on MillionsTaxBuzzPhiladelphia, PA
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
Bank & Bourbon to Host 6th Annual Bourbon BashMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly ManorTaxBuzzMontgomery County, PA
West Chester-Based IT Edge Unveils New Initiative Program
Local IT consulting firm, IT Edge, has just unveiled a new monthly initiative. Each month, IT Edge will be focusing on different industry services, and what they can provide for clients in that industry.
Two PA Companies With Ties to Downingtown Mix Pretzels, Beer in New Collaboration
A new collaboration between Philadelphia-based Evil Genius Beer Co. and Auntie Anne’s will create a literal mash-up: pretzels in the beer, writes Michael Klein for the Philadelphia Inquirer. The idea came from one of the Evil Genius founders, Luke Bowen. He grew up near Downingtown Farmers Market, where pretzel...
Wall Street Journal: Phoenixville Coach Lays Out Routine That Can Help Keep Runners on Their Feet
Reggie Waller, founder of Waller Endurance Coaching in Phoenixville and a coach with USA Triathlon, has created an exercise routine that helps runners undo the damage of sitting, writes Jen Murphy for the Wall Street Journal.
Telemundo62 Sports Anchor to Appear at 6th Annual Coatesville Vintage Grand Prix
Telemundo62 Sports Anchor Jaime Becerril will make a return appearance at the 6th Annual Coatesville Invitational Vintage Grand Prix as guest emcee on Saturday, Sept.17 between 10:30 AM and noon. Passionate about all Philadelphia sports, Becerril is a longtime avid motorsport fan. He joins hometown professional announcer Bobb Rayner who...
It’s Time to Loosen Those Belts for the 2022 Main Line Today Restaurant Week, Fall Edition
12 Montco restaurants are taking part in the 2022 fall restaurant week, sponsored by Firstrust Bank. The fall 2022 restaurant week — organized by Main Line Today and Today Media and sponsored by Firstrust Bank — invites area foodies to unfold menus across the Phila. suburbs during its Aug. 22 to Sept. 4 run.
Malvern Bank House of the Week: Attractive Traditional on 182 Fantastic Acres in Coatesville
A traditional home on more than 182 fantastic acres with three bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms is available for sale in Coatesville. In addition to the main residence, this property that was once part of the former King Ranch also has an attached bay garage with an apartment above, an eight-stall barn, an additional four-stall barn, a turnout shed, two-bedroom guest house with two-car garage, and a caretaker’s cottage. There is also a pool and man-made pond. All of these structures offer spectacular pastoral views.
Chester County Leadership: Chris Bickel, Main Line Market Leader, Centric Bank
Chris Bickel, Main Line Market Leader at Centric Bank, spoke with VISTA Today about growing up in Berwyn, the competitive spirit he honed through sports, playing in three national lacrosse championships for Syracuse, and his love of the outdoors. Chris described how he found his way into the banking industry,...
Phoenixville Man Unearths Rare Purple Pearl in Clam Dish at Delaware Restaurant
Scott Overland, who is vice president of the Phoenixville School Board, was dining out while on vacation in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware last week with his family when he discovered a purple pearl in his clam dish from the seafood restaurant Salt Air, writes Joseph Lamour, for Today Food. “I was...
Landmark Building in West Chester, Home to Iron Hill Brewery, Sells to Boston-Based Investor
Iron Hill Brewery in West Chester.Image via Iron Hill Brewery. West Chester native John Barry, a real estate investor currently based in Boston, has bought the West Chester building that houses Iron Hill Brewery for $8.25 million, writes Natalie Kostelni for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
September Car Show Designed to Rev the Engines of Thorndale’s HC Opportunity Center
The HCOC Cars for Charity event is Sept. 18 at 60 Three Tun Rd., Malvern.Image via HCOC. West Chester’s HC Opportunity Center (HCOC) — the rebrand of the former Handi-Crafters employment- and disability-focused outreach — will be the benefactor of the largest car show in Malvern next month.
Iconic Greystone Hall in West Chester Preserves a Long-Ago Lifestyle
In a fast-developing area, the iconic Greystone Hall in West Chester stands as a monument to a bygone era, writes Roger Morris for The Hunt magazine. Completed in 1907, the residence was commissioned by Philip M. Sharples, a West Chester manufacturer. It was designed as a 15th-century manor house with a modern inside. For a century, it served as a home for two prominent families.
West Chester TikToker Goes Viral with Pennsylvania-Themed Videos
West Chester’s Cat Janisko has achieved internet fame with Pennsylvania-themed videos she posts on TikTok as @PennsylvaniaJunkie, writes Eric Knopsnyder for the Tribune-Democrat. Janisko has nearly a quarter of a million followers and 2.8 million likes on her videos. “I do what feels good for me on this account,”...
This Chesco Movie Theater Among Best Cinemas in Philadelphia Region
With several multiplexes in the Philadelphia region providing the usual mega-blockbuster fare, there are also plenty of cinemas that offer something more ambitious and esoteric, be it with their atmosphere or programming, writes John Semley for the Philadelphia Inquirer.
Downingtown Native’s Middle-School Hobby Turns Into West Chester Business with $12 Million in Annual Revenue
A Downingtown native’s middle-school hobby has turned into a West Chester-based business that aims to distribute healthy snacks across the country, writes Lisa Dukart for Philadelphia Business Journal. In 2013, Brendan Cawley, who became interested in making jerky when he was 10 years old, founded Righteous Felon, which ships...
Chester County Leadership: Beth Duffy, President and COO of Einstein Medical Center Montgomery
Image via Einstein Medical Center Montgomery. Beth Duffy, President and Chief Operating Officer of Einstein Medical Center Montgomery, spoke with VISTA Today about growing up in Southampton, Bucks County, her early jobs, and why she believes everybody should work in a fast food restaurant at some point in their lives.
2022 VISTA Leadership Megastars Revealed! Part 4
VISTA Leadership Megastars — an initiative that the Chester County Council, Boy Scouts of America launched last year in conjunction with VISTA Today — is ready to unveil its second class of honorees. For years, the Chester County Council hosted its Distinguished Citizen Dinner in honor of a...
Malvern Bank Looking to Hire for Both Part-Time and Full-Time Positions
Are you a college student with some free days in your schedule? Are you considering returning to the workforce on a part-time basis?. Malvern Bank, National Association may have the opportunities you’re looking for. The bank is looking to fill a variety of Financial Center positions, specifically Customer Service...
As ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ Makes Philly Debut, Actress in Hit Musical Fell in Love with Phoenixville
Image via Forrest Theatre. It’s the clash of the counties as both Chester and Montgomery boast talent that shines on stage, more specifically at the Forrest Theatre in Philadelphia where actress Coleen Sexton fell in love with Phoenixville, writes Sabrina Boyd-Surka for KYW Newsradio.
Historic Ship Inn in Exton May Have Found New Owner
After owning and running the historic Ship Inn in Exton for two decades, Michael and Gertie Person may have found the building’s new owner, writes Bill Rettew for the Daily Local News. The couple currently have a deal pending with VK Brewing of Glen Mills for the property with...
Wayne’s Abbi Jacobson Talks ‘A League of Their Own,’ Throws Curve Ball for Next Project
Wayne native Abbi Jacobson has been in the spotlight recently for her role in bringing A League of Their Own show, based on the popular 1992 movie, to life on Amazon Prime, writes Victor Fiorillo for Philadelphia Magazine. Jacobson, who co-created the hit show and stars in it, wanted to...
