Malvern, PA

VISTA.Today

Malvern Bank House of the Week: Attractive Traditional on 182 Fantastic Acres in Coatesville

A traditional home on more than 182 fantastic acres with three bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms is available for sale in Coatesville. In addition to the main residence, this property that was once part of the former King Ranch also has an attached bay garage with an apartment above, an eight-stall barn, an additional four-stall barn, a turnout shed, two-bedroom guest house with two-car garage, and a caretaker’s cottage. There is also a pool and man-made pond. All of these structures offer spectacular pastoral views.
COATESVILLE, PA
VISTA.Today

Iconic Greystone Hall in West Chester Preserves a Long-Ago Lifestyle

In a fast-developing area, the iconic Greystone Hall in West Chester stands as a monument to a bygone era, writes Roger Morris for The Hunt magazine. Completed in 1907, the residence was commissioned by Philip M. Sharples, a West Chester manufacturer. It was designed as a 15th-century manor house with a modern inside. For a century, it served as a home for two prominent families.
WEST CHESTER, PA
VISTA.Today

2022 VISTA Leadership Megastars Revealed! Part 4

VISTA Leadership Megastars — an initiative that the Chester County Council, Boy Scouts of America launched last year in conjunction with VISTA Today — is ready to unveil its second class of honorees. For years, the Chester County Council hosted its Distinguished Citizen Dinner in honor of a...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

Historic Ship Inn in Exton May Have Found New Owner

After owning and running the historic Ship Inn in Exton for two decades, Michael and Gertie Person may have found the building’s new owner, writes Bill Rettew for the Daily Local News. The couple currently have a deal pending with VK Brewing of Glen Mills for the property with...
EXTON, PA
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

Chester County, PA
ABOUT

VISTA.Today celebrates Chester County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of VISTA.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and DELCO.Today (Delaware County).

 https://vista.today/

