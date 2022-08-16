ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Baltimore Sun

Ryan Mountcastle’s improvements at first base helping fuel Orioles’ defensive turnaround: ‘He’s a huge asset’

For as much pregame defensive work as Ryan Mountcastle gets at first base, Orioles infield coach Tony Mansolino recognizes there’s one area of the game the young slugger receives no preparation for whatsoever. Baltimore’s coaching staff lacks a left-handed hitter, so even as Mountcastle fields groundballs almost daily to improve at his relatively new position, the spin he sees off fungo bats ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Associated Press

Mullins, Rutschman power surging Orioles past Blue Jays 4-2

TORONTO (AP) — Cedric Mullins and Adley Rutschman hit back-to-back home runs, Ramón Urías drove in the tiebreaking run in the sixth inning and the Orioles beat the Toronto Blue Jays 4-2 Tuesday night, giving surging Baltimore its 10th win in 14 August games. Dean Kremer (5-4) matched his career high by pitching seven innings, winning for the second time in three starts. “That was the best pitching performance for him by far,” Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said. “That’s huge for us and huge for him. That shows you the kind of pitcher he can be.” Kremer allowed two runs and seven hits. He walked one and struck out six.
BALTIMORE, MD
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees Prospects: Week 19 minor league review

The minor leagues are heading into the home stretch as the Florida Complex League and Dominican Summer League approach their final full week of action. The Yankees’ FCL team clinched a playoff spot as they have a 34-13 record, and their +121-run differential is the best in the entire league. High-A Hudson Valley and Low-A Tampa have less than a month left with their regular season, and both are battling for a playoff spot if they can win the second-half standings. Double-A Somerset and Triple-A Scranton will stretch a little farther near the end of September and both teams are playing really good baseball.
MLB
numberfire.com

Ryan McKenna in right field for Baltimore on Tuesday

Baltimore Orioles outfielder Ryan McKenna is batting ninth in Tuesday's lineup against the Toronto Blue Jays. McKenna will take over right field after Anthony Santander was announced as Baltimore's designated hitter and Tyler Nevin was benched. numberFire's models project McKenna to score 7.3 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Aberdeen, MD
State
Minnesota State
City
Baltimore, MD
Bowie, MD
Sports
Local
Maryland Sports
City
Bowie, MD
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
FOX Sports

Baty homers first time up in majors, helping Mets beat Braves

Baty homered his first time up in the big leagues, Starling Marte went deep twice and the New York Mets defeated the Braves 9-7 Wednesday night to snap Atlanta’s eight-game winning streak. After being outscored 18-1 in the first two games of the series, the NL East-leading Mets jumped...
ATLANTA, GA
247Sports

How have Maryland basketball's highest-rated recruits fared?

Jamie Kaiser’s commitment to Maryland was a big splash for Kevin Willard and the Maryland staff, which is looking to boost the program's recently-sagging recruiting. Maryland hasn't signed a top-25 class nationally since the 2018 class featuring Eric Ayala and two NBA players in Jalen Smith and Aaron Wiggins. As well know, though, recruiting rankings aren't everything. There are hits and misses, highly rated recruits who don't pan out, and underrated players who make it to the NBA.
COLLEGE PARK, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy