Pasadena's South Arroyo NeighborhoodDavid ClarkPasadena, CA
L.A ‘Eastside Playboys’ street gang members hit with federal RICO chargesLashaun TurnerLos Angeles, CA
A Paw-some Spot For a Lazy Brunch In Long Beach That is Dog FriendlyLet's Eat LALong Beach, CA
Unique Restaurant Chains in Greater Los Angeles That You Can Not Find Elsewhere in the CountryLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Man Faces Backlash After Going to McDonald's While Infected with MonkeypoxBriana BelcherLos Angeles, CA
localemagazine.com
Enjoy a Splurge-Worthy Meal at These 9 Michelin-Starred Restaurants in Southern California
These Award-Winning Restaurants Will Leave You Starry-Eyed. Originally a modest, red guidebook put out by the French tire company to encourage motorists to get out and explore the open road, the Michelin Guide has since transformed into a prestigious ranking system for hotels and restaurants across the globe. Fortunately, there’s no need to book a flight for a truly remarkable meal—here are nine Michelin-starred restaurants that continue to elevate SoCal’s culinary scene. Best Michelin Restaurants SoCal.
NBC Los Angeles
‘Lightscape' Tickets Are Now a Go (and Aglow)
Our nearest star is bidding us farewell earlier and earlier these days, er, nights, and longing for longer days is something we'll need to delay for several months, as we look to fall, then winter. But there are ways to brighten our bigger nights, those whimsical routes that add twinkle...
NBC Los Angeles
OC Man Attempts World Record By Pedaling Across the Pacific
A man from Newport Beach will attempt to break a world record Saturday by pedaling across the Pacific. Matthew Thomas will attempt breaking the record while pedaling from Newport Beach to Catalina Island. "There's always doubt because you're going across the ocean, pedaling a bike," Thomas said. "Anything could happen...
SoCal on Sunday to see warm temperatures, chance of thunderstorms in mountains and deserts
Southern California on Sunday will mostly see temperatures in the 80s and 90s, as a chance of thunderstorms continues in the mountains and deserts.
orangecoast.com
Perfect Getaway: Resort Spas In & Around O.C.
Becoming a member at a nearby resort can ensure your commitment to a regular wellness routine. You’ll schedule time for yourself when you know you’ve already paid for it, and we all can use at least a day a month to decompress. There are a few places in Orange County that offer access and more spots within an hour’s drive. Take advantage of five-star spas, award-winning golf courses, dozens of yoga and fitness classes, and many discounts without having to pack more than your swimsuit at one of these five nearby options.
danapointtimes.com
$300 Million Revitalization Begins in Dana Point Harbor
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
5 Amazing Pizza Places in California
When it comes to comfort food, a lot of people would say that nothing compares to a tasty pizza. If you are one of those people that love to have a good pizza from time to time but don't want to make it themselves, I have put together a list of five amazing pizza places in California that you should definitely visit next time you are craving pizza. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and tourists and have excellent online reviews. Also, they are known for using fresh, high-quality ingredients so it comes without saying that the food tastes absolutely delicious. You don't have to take my word for it, though, so make sure to check them out yourself.
Six Flags CEO says parks have become 'cheap daycare center for teenagers'
Six Flags is looking to make changes and raise prices after seeing a decrease in both attendance and revenue this year.
KCRA.com
Disneyland raises prices on Magic Key annual passes, adds surprising perks
ANAHEIM, Calif. — ForDisneyland Magic Key annual passholders, not being able to renew their about-to-expire passes has been a major pain point recently. No new passes have been available for months — at some levels, since last year — and many of the park’s most frequent visitors have been deeply concerned that Disneyland’s current annual pass program would end altogether, like the company ended the previous annual pass program during the park’s pandemic closure.
foxla.com
Ducks found in Orange County with beaks severed
The two ducks were found at Mile Square Park in Fountain Valley and brought to the Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center for treatment. The ducks, one male and one female, were found on July 31st and August 13th.
Unique Restaurant Chains in Greater Los Angeles That You Can Not Find Elsewhere in the Country
LA's Gift to Fast Food Chains is More Than Just In-N-Out. Here Are 3 Great LA Restaurant Chains That You Can't Get Anywhere Else. Los Angeles Restaurant Chains You Won't Find Anywhere Else / Adobe.
Donkeyland marks milestone as Inland Empire burro sanctuary, thanks to Bob Barker
Thanks to Bob Barker, wild donkeys now have a safe place to roam in the Inland Empire.
oc-breeze.com
2ND & PCH announces six new businesses opening this summer
2ND & PCH, Long Beach’s premier outdoor shopping center, has announced six new businesses opening this summer. A hub for best-in-class dining options, the center continues to expand culinary offerings with an array of new restaurants, including regional favorite Beachwood Brewing, plus a farm-to-bowl pet kitchen. The latest restaurants and unique tasting experiences will include:
birchrestaurant.com
17 Best Restaurants in Huntington Beach, CA
Whether you’re a local or just stopping through, Huntington Beach has a lot to offer—including some of the best food in Southern California. With more than its fair share of delicious cuisine, you’ll see a lot of restaurants stating that claim to be one of the best restaurants in Huntington Beach. To make your search a little easier, we’ve put together a list of some of our absolute eateries in Surf City USA.
visitnewportbeach.com
Let’s Go Girls! We’ve Planned an Epic Bachelorette Weekend in Newport Beach
Planning a weekend with your “I do” crew? Newport Beach is the destination for an epic weekend with your girls! Our coastal city is home to a host of places to dine, shop, explore and soak up the SoCal sun. From cruising around town in a pink moke to enjoying a curated picnic on the sand, you’ll never run out of things to do! Here’s the perfect itinerary for a fun-filled bachelorette weekend in Newport Beach.
Local history: The saga of Deadman’s Island
The process of destroying the island in 1928 unearthed several graves, including those of two Spanish soldiers who may have lived in the 17th century, a blonde woman and a man with an arrowhead through his head. The post Local history: The saga of Deadman’s Island appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Eater
It’s War as Americana Signs New Soup Dumpling Restaurant for Din Tai Fung Space
It’s been a summer of dumpling drama in Los Angeles, thanks to a big shake up at outdoor Rick Caruso-owned mall the Americana at Brand in Glendale. Last month, Eater was first to report that Taiwanese behemoth Din Tai Fung would be leaving the development, heading across the street instead to the Glendale Galleria. Now Eater has learned exclusively that none other than Paradise Dynasty, a separate dumpling operator known for its colorful food and booming growth across Asia, will take up at the former Din Tai Fung space. Talk about scandalous.
Ducks with severed bills found starving to death in Orange County park
Animal rescue officials euthanized two ducks found in Fountain Valley park with their bills severed at a Fountain Valley park. Authorities are asking for the public’s help to identify who was responsible.
oc-breeze.com
Southbound I-405 in Costa Mesa to close overnight on August 19-20 and August 26-27
The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) in partnership with the Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA) is continuing work on the NEW I-405/SR-73 Express Lanes connector. This work will require two 12-hour closures of southbound (SB) I-405 in Costa Mesa. The SB I-405/SR-73 on-ramp from Fairview Road will also be closed. Northbound (NB) I-405, the existing SR-73 connector, and Fairview Road bridge will remain open.
smobserved.com
With Homeless Camping Allowed on Private Property, Santa Monica Has Become "Slum By the Sea"
If you shudder, as you pass the infamous, filthy, dangerous, druggie-filled "Boninville" camp under the freeway at Venice and Sepulveda, or the countless homeless vagrant encampments in Hollywood, or, indeed, that horrible homeless mess under the Pico/Centinela bridge as close as Santa Monica's eastern border with West Los Angeles, well, don't take comfort by telling yourself that that can't happen here in Santa Monica. Actually, it can, and IS already happening. And it all seems to be perfectly fine with our city leaders and police, as Santa Monica continues on its path to being The Slum By The Sea.
