3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Popular retail cannabis dispensary chain opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersKalamazoo, MI
Major retail chain opening two new store locations in Michigan on August 5thKristen WaltersMuskegon, MI
5 Things to Know About Skyy MooreChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
WWMT
West Michigan company to help produce vaccines, mitigate monkeypox outbreak
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids pharmaceutical manufacturer is helping to mitigate the monkey pox outbreak. Grand River Aseptic Manufacturing (GRAM) will take a shot at solving the public health emergency. Previous Coverage: Monkeypox declared 'public health emergency': Vaccine available, but in limited supply. GRAM has agreed to...
WWMT
Public outrage grows over planned sea lion show
ALLEGAN, Mich. — The Allegan County Fair is on the receiving end of large-scale public backlash. The fair has hired traveling "Sea Lion Splash shows" to perform daily when the fair kicks off September 9. The animals perform in pools in front of crowds and pose for photos with...
WWMT
Ascension Michigan announces new Southwest region president and chief executive officer
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Ascension Michigan announced Thomas Rohs, MD, as the southwest region's president and chief executive officer Thursday. "I am incredibly honored and grateful for the opportunity to lead this exceptional organization of dedicated, talented healthcare professionals,” Rohs said. Rohs has provided leadership as chief medical officer...
WWMT
Youth, teens show off their talents at Kalamazoo's Lunchtime Live!
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Youth and teens gathered to show off their spectacular talents like singing, dancing, comedy, and more. Kzoo Parks and the Kalamazoo Civic hosted a talent show that took place during Kzoo Parks' Lunchtime Live! event at Bronson Park Friday. Youth and teens, ages 10 to 16,...
WWMT
Florida driver with beer in hand lead West Michigan deputies on chase
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — A Florida man leads Van Buren County Sheriff deputies on a wild chase, ending with the driver exiting his vehicle with a beer in hand. The 27-year-old's blood alcohol content was almost four times over the legal limit, according to Van Buren County Sheriff Daniel Abbott.
WWMT
El Concilio hosts first-ever Kalamazoo Latin-x Festival.
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — On Saturday, a celebration of Kalamazoo’s Latino community takes place at Bronson Park. El Concilio, the Hispanic American Council of Kalamazoo, is hosting its first ever Latin-x festival and the group expecting more than 500 people to attend. “We’ve worked very hard on this, we...
WWMT
Judge delays hearing for former Grand Rapids police officer in Lyoya case
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Kent County judge agreed to delay the preliminary examination hearing for Christopher Schurr yet again Friday. Schurr was charged with second degree murder in April 4 killing of Patrick Lyoya. Officer Schurr shot and killed Lyoya during a struggle that stemmed from a traffic...
WWMT
Motorcyclists hurt after crash in Portland Township
IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — Two motorcyclists were thrown from a motorcycle that later caught on fire Friday night, according to the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they were dispatched to a crash on East Grand River Avenue near Blossom Drive in Portland Township. A driver was turning...
WWMT
Man accused of shooting at Kalamazoo police faces 17 charges
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — An attempted robbery suspect who is accused of shooting at a Kalamazoo police officer appeared in front of a judge Thursday. Juan Antonio Alvarado-Lopez, 42, was charged with 17 counts. A judge said he's a high risk to the community and denied bond. It was the...
WWMT
One year anniversary of deadly South Haven pier shooting
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — Saturday marks one year since the deadly shooting at the South Haven Pier. One year ago, on Aug. 20, 2021, 19-year-old Aidan Ingalls shot a couple at random before turning the gun on himself. Victims: South Haven police name victims of pier shooting. Ingalls took...
WWMT
'Let them free,' man acquitted in Gov. Whitmer trial tells jurors in second case
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WWMT) — A man found not guilty of plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer this spring said his former co-defendants should be acquitted too. Brandon Caserta, of Canton Township, spent the week watching the second trial in the same federal courtroom where he appeared as a defendant months ago.
WWMT
Police arrest man accused of shooting another driver, Wyoming police say
WYOMING, Mich. — A 23-year-old man was shot in the back by another driver on Byron Center Avenue Wednesday, according to Wyoming police. Officers arrived on scene around 5 p.m. and attended to the man's injuries, police said. The man told police two vehicles were following and tailgating him...
WWMT
Grand Rapids man drowns after falling from boat dock
SPRING LAKE, Mich. — A 72-year-old man drowned after falling off a dock and into lake water, according to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. The man was reported missing when investigators arrived to the Holiday Isle Marina at the Holiday Inn in Spring Lake around 8:25 p.m. Friday. The...
WWMT
Whitmer kidnapping suspects excited to get explosives, government rests case
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WWMT) — The two suspects accused of plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer lit up with excitement watching videos of explosions, according to an undercover FBI agent who testified Thursday. Six FBI agents, including explosive experts, testified before federal prosecutors rested their case against Adam Fox...
WWMT
Kalamazoo United looking for similar outcome to open new year
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Seven days stand between fans and the start of a new football season on the MHSAA circuit. While everyone starts at 0-0, one nearby team may be tempted to look back. For the fifth time in the last five years, Kalamazoo United is set to play...
WWMT
Battle Creek celebrates art with Color the Creek festival
Battle Creek’s annual week-long art festival continued Friday with chalk art in downtown. Color the Creek festival has been celebrating art all week with live art installations, local vendors and more. The festival inspired young artists with its youth day on Wednesday, Aug. 17. Creative kids: Color the Creek...
WWMT
Kalamazoo Growlers take home Northwoods League Championship
DULUTH, Minn. — Talk about saving their best for last. The Kalamazoo Growlers took home the 2022 Northwoods League Championship with an 8-3 win over the Duluth Huskies Thursday night to claim the first title in program history. The win was their ninth straight, including a perfect 4-for-4 in Northwoods League playoff games.
WWMT
Growlers greeted by fans on return home to Homer Stryker Field
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — There was only one way for the Kalamazoo Growlers to celebrate their Northwoods League championship over Duluth. Return home to the fans that have celebrated them all season long. "These are the people that are here almost every single day," infielder Connor Schuman said. "I remember...
