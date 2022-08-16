ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

WWMT

West Michigan company to help produce vaccines, mitigate monkeypox outbreak

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids pharmaceutical manufacturer is helping to mitigate the monkey pox outbreak. Grand River Aseptic Manufacturing (GRAM) will take a shot at solving the public health emergency. Previous Coverage: Monkeypox declared 'public health emergency': Vaccine available, but in limited supply. GRAM has agreed to...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMT

Public outrage grows over planned sea lion show

ALLEGAN, Mich. — The Allegan County Fair is on the receiving end of large-scale public backlash. The fair has hired traveling "Sea Lion Splash shows" to perform daily when the fair kicks off September 9. The animals perform in pools in front of crowds and pose for photos with...
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Youth, teens show off their talents at Kalamazoo's Lunchtime Live!

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Youth and teens gathered to show off their spectacular talents like singing, dancing, comedy, and more. Kzoo Parks and the Kalamazoo Civic hosted a talent show that took place during Kzoo Parks' Lunchtime Live! event at Bronson Park Friday. Youth and teens, ages 10 to 16,...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Kalamazoo, MI
Kalamazoo, MI
WWMT

El Concilio hosts first-ever Kalamazoo Latin-x Festival.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — On Saturday, a celebration of Kalamazoo’s Latino community takes place at Bronson Park. El Concilio, the Hispanic American Council of Kalamazoo, is hosting its first ever Latin-x festival and the group expecting more than 500 people to attend. “We’ve worked very hard on this, we...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Motorcyclists hurt after crash in Portland Township

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — Two motorcyclists were thrown from a motorcycle that later caught on fire Friday night, according to the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they were dispatched to a crash on East Grand River Avenue near Blossom Drive in Portland Township. A driver was turning...
PORTLAND, MI
WWMT

Man accused of shooting at Kalamazoo police faces 17 charges

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — An attempted robbery suspect who is accused of shooting at a Kalamazoo police officer appeared in front of a judge Thursday. Juan Antonio Alvarado-Lopez, 42, was charged with 17 counts. A judge said he's a high risk to the community and denied bond. It was the...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

One year anniversary of deadly South Haven pier shooting

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — Saturday marks one year since the deadly shooting at the South Haven Pier. One year ago, on Aug. 20, 2021, 19-year-old Aidan Ingalls shot a couple at random before turning the gun on himself. Victims: South Haven police name victims of pier shooting. Ingalls took...
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
WWMT

Grand Rapids man drowns after falling from boat dock

SPRING LAKE, Mich. — A 72-year-old man drowned after falling off a dock and into lake water, according to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. The man was reported missing when investigators arrived to the Holiday Isle Marina at the Holiday Inn in Spring Lake around 8:25 p.m. Friday. The...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMT

Kalamazoo United looking for similar outcome to open new year

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Seven days stand between fans and the start of a new football season on the MHSAA circuit. While everyone starts at 0-0, one nearby team may be tempted to look back. For the fifth time in the last five years, Kalamazoo United is set to play...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Battle Creek celebrates art with Color the Creek festival

Battle Creek’s annual week-long art festival continued Friday with chalk art in downtown. Color the Creek festival has been celebrating art all week with live art installations, local vendors and more. The festival inspired young artists with its youth day on Wednesday, Aug. 17. Creative kids: Color the Creek...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMT

Kalamazoo Growlers take home Northwoods League Championship

DULUTH, Minn. — Talk about saving their best for last. The Kalamazoo Growlers took home the 2022 Northwoods League Championship with an 8-3 win over the Duluth Huskies Thursday night to claim the first title in program history. The win was their ninth straight, including a perfect 4-for-4 in Northwoods League playoff games.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Growlers greeted by fans on return home to Homer Stryker Field

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — There was only one way for the Kalamazoo Growlers to celebrate their Northwoods League championship over Duluth. Return home to the fans that have celebrated them all season long. "These are the people that are here almost every single day," infielder Connor Schuman said. "I remember...
KALAMAZOO, MI

