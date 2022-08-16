ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Government
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Lifestyle
WCNC

I-85 crash causes major backup near Belmont

BELMONT, N.C. — A crash on I-85 southbound near Exit 27 in Gaston County caused a major buildup around the area. The crash caused travel delays for motorists in Gaston County. Even after I-85 southbound lanes reopened, the area continued to see heavy congestion due to a car wreck.
WFAE

Fixing the 'hole' in Charlotte's weather radar

The Charlotte area does not have a dedicated National Weather Service radar unit. The nearest one is in Greer, South Carolina almost 100 miles away. That’s led to long-running concern over whether Charlotte is at risk of having too little warning before storms because of inadequate radar coverage. Now one TV station is trying to fill in that radar gap. That’s according to the Charlotte Ledger Business Newsletter. For more, WFAE's Woody Cain talks to the Ledger’s Tony Mecia.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

York Summerfest is here!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by:. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. The end of August is just around the corner and that can only mean one thing in the city of York....It's time for Summerfest presented by Comporium.
YORK, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Hotelresort#Linus Travel#Design Hotels#Even Hotels#Luxury Hotel#Ac Hotels#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Noda#Southern#American#Italian
WCNC

1 killed following early morning homicide in Steele Creek

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man died after being found shot in front of a convenience store in southwest Charlotte early Thursday morning, police said. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were called to the 7-Eleven near the interchange of South Tryon Street and Interstate 485 around 2 a.m. When officers got to the scene, they found a 26-year-old man in a vehicle parked in front of the store. The victim, who hasn't been identified, was rushed to a hospital where he died from his injuries.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

Annual festival featuring art, music and food returns to Freedom Park

Festival in the Park runs from Friday, Sept. 16, through Sunday, Sept. 18, in Freedom Park. Why it matters: It’s one of Charlotte’s longest-standing traditions, featuring art, music, food and family activities. The festival is still run by the same family who came up with the idea in 1964. Flashback: The idea originated when John […] The post Annual festival featuring art, music and food returns to Freedom Park appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
power98fm.com

List: Fall Festivals to Enjoy in the Charlotte Area for 2022

Are you a fan of fall like me? From the cooler weather, cute sweaters, pumpkin patch visits, Halloween, and more! Fall is honestly my favorite season of the year. I enjoy being able to go outside and not be too hot or too cold and enjoying all the cute fall activities that happen around the city. But, there are some other things that happen around the fall. Festivals! That’s right. If you need something else to do this fall, then there are some great fall festivals happening in the Charlotte area this year.
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBC 29 News

American Airlines cutting flights out of Charlotte, impacting CHO

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Delays and cancellations are all too familiar words now in the travel world. Now, American Airlines is cutting more than 1000 flights out of Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLS). The Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport (CHO) uses the route to Charlotte quite a bit, and while there will be...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Spain
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
Country
Brazil
spectrumlocalnews.com

Charlotte FC announces permanent 52,000-square-foot HQ, training facility

The Charlotte Football Club is getting a permanent home and training facility, the team said Wednesday. The site is where the club already has its practice fields. The Charlotte FC announced a deal for a 52,000-square-foot training facility and headquarters. The facility in southeast Charlotte will have four fields and space for the club's business operations.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

'We tried to be understanding' | Charlotte couple demanding refund from contractor for incomplete work on new fence

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte husband and wife came to WCNC Charlotte to try to recoup some of their deposit from a local contractor. Mary Beth Eastridge said she and her husband wanted to put up a new privacy fence back in March. After talking to neighbors and seeing his work on social media, they chose Terry Wayne of Bluewood Fencing to do the work.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

She’s choreographed Beyoncé and J.Lo, but Charlotte raised her

Who runs the world? James Alsop. The Charlotte native and choreographer extraordinaire has worked with big names like Beyoncé, Tina Fey and Jennifer Lopez, to name a few. She’s also worked on shows such as Emily in Paris, Pose and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.  Right now, she’s in Chicago creating choreography for The Devil Wears Prada: […] The post She’s choreographed Beyoncé and J.Lo, but Charlotte raised her appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy