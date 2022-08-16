Read full article on original website
Charlotte does pride a bit differently compared to the rest of the country
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte does pride a bit differently compared to the rest of the country. Most cities celebrate pride in June, during pride month. Back in 1981, a precursor to Charlotte Pride was celebrated near the campus of UNC Charlotte during June. For the latest breaking news, weather...
This Is The Best Mexican Restaurant In North Carolina
Taste Of Home found the best restaurants around the country serving up authentic Mexican cuisine.
Charlotte steakhouse named among best restaurants in US for business meetings
CHARLOTTE — Steak 48 in Charlotte has landed on a list of the “100 Best Restaurants for a Business Meeting in America.”. The high-end steakhouse is in SouthPark. Steak 48 delivers the standard, high-quality steak and mashed potatoes as well as a raw bar and an extensive fresh seafood selection.
WBTV
Centene backs out of Charlotte HQ move, city loses thousands of promised jobs, left with massive property with no tenant
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Centene has confirmed that the healthcare company is no longer moving its headquarters to Charlotte, even after construction of the massive complex in University City is completed. City of Charlotte sources tell WBTV that the massive public-private partnership that would have brought 3,200 jobs and $1...
I-85 crash causes major backup near Belmont
BELMONT, N.C. — A crash on I-85 southbound near Exit 27 in Gaston County caused a major buildup around the area. The crash caused travel delays for motorists in Gaston County. Even after I-85 southbound lanes reopened, the area continued to see heavy congestion due to a car wreck.
Fixing the 'hole' in Charlotte's weather radar
The Charlotte area does not have a dedicated National Weather Service radar unit. The nearest one is in Greer, South Carolina almost 100 miles away. That’s led to long-running concern over whether Charlotte is at risk of having too little warning before storms because of inadequate radar coverage. Now one TV station is trying to fill in that radar gap. That’s according to the Charlotte Ledger Business Newsletter. For more, WFAE's Woody Cain talks to the Ledger’s Tony Mecia.
Large oak tree by Freedom Park pond has to come down, officials say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The large oak tree by the pond at Freedom Park in Charlotte will be removed Friday, county officials said. According to Mecklenburg County’s Park and Recreation Department, the tree has reached the end of its life cycle and started to split. Officials said it has become “a hazard to […]
WCNC
York Summerfest is here!
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by:. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. The end of August is just around the corner and that can only mean one thing in the city of York....It's time for Summerfest presented by Comporium.
1 killed following early morning homicide in Steele Creek
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man died after being found shot in front of a convenience store in southwest Charlotte early Thursday morning, police said. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were called to the 7-Eleven near the interchange of South Tryon Street and Interstate 485 around 2 a.m. When officers got to the scene, they found a 26-year-old man in a vehicle parked in front of the store. The victim, who hasn't been identified, was rushed to a hospital where he died from his injuries.
Annual festival featuring art, music and food returns to Freedom Park
Festival in the Park runs from Friday, Sept. 16, through Sunday, Sept. 18, in Freedom Park. Why it matters: It’s one of Charlotte’s longest-standing traditions, featuring art, music, food and family activities. The festival is still run by the same family who came up with the idea in 1964. Flashback: The idea originated when John […] The post Annual festival featuring art, music and food returns to Freedom Park appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
power98fm.com
List: Fall Festivals to Enjoy in the Charlotte Area for 2022
Are you a fan of fall like me? From the cooler weather, cute sweaters, pumpkin patch visits, Halloween, and more! Fall is honestly my favorite season of the year. I enjoy being able to go outside and not be too hot or too cold and enjoying all the cute fall activities that happen around the city. But, there are some other things that happen around the fall. Festivals! That’s right. If you need something else to do this fall, then there are some great fall festivals happening in the Charlotte area this year.
NBC 29 News
American Airlines cutting flights out of Charlotte, impacting CHO
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Delays and cancellations are all too familiar words now in the travel world. Now, American Airlines is cutting more than 1000 flights out of Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLS). The Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport (CHO) uses the route to Charlotte quite a bit, and while there will be...
Charlotte neighborhood unsettled after squatters take over vacant home
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Residents in a Ballantyne neighborhood are calling for a rental company to up its security measures after they say squatters took over a rental property next door. WCNC Charlotte recently reported on a mother getting scammed by a fake landlord that claimed to own a house...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Charlotte FC announces permanent 52,000-square-foot HQ, training facility
The Charlotte Football Club is getting a permanent home and training facility, the team said Wednesday. The site is where the club already has its practice fields. The Charlotte FC announced a deal for a 52,000-square-foot training facility and headquarters. The facility in southeast Charlotte will have four fields and space for the club's business operations.
'We tried to be understanding' | Charlotte couple demanding refund from contractor for incomplete work on new fence
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte husband and wife came to WCNC Charlotte to try to recoup some of their deposit from a local contractor. Mary Beth Eastridge said she and her husband wanted to put up a new privacy fence back in March. After talking to neighbors and seeing his work on social media, they chose Terry Wayne of Bluewood Fencing to do the work.
She’s choreographed Beyoncé and J.Lo, but Charlotte raised her
Who runs the world? James Alsop. The Charlotte native and choreographer extraordinaire has worked with big names like Beyoncé, Tina Fey and Jennifer Lopez, to name a few. She’s also worked on shows such as Emily in Paris, Pose and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. Right now, she’s in Chicago creating choreography for The Devil Wears Prada: […] The post She’s choreographed Beyoncé and J.Lo, but Charlotte raised her appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
'You’ll hear the horns blaring' | Charlotte neighborhood pleads for CMPD to step in as people run stop signs
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — WCNC Charlotte received dozens of videos of people running stop signs at the Marsh Road and Selwyn Farms Lane intersection outside the entrance to a Charlotte neighborhood. Neighbors said it's a huge safety concern and have asked the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Neighbors said the calm neighborhood...
South Charlotte has one of the hottest ZIP codes for homebuying
The affluent enclave in south Charlotte that includes Ballantyne, Piper Glen and Providence Crossing is among the hottest spots in the nation for homebuying, according to an analysis by Realtor.com. To determine its rankings, Realtor.com analyzed listings data for more than 29,000 ZIP codes across the U.S. from January through...
WBTV
Crash causes ‘significant delays’ on S. Tryon St. in southwest Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A portion of South Tryon Street is closed in southwest Charlotte following a traffic crash Wednesday morning. According to the Charlotte Fire Department, outbound South Tryon Street is closed at the 1100 block of Garden Oaks Lane due to the collision. Medic said paramedics are...
WBTV
Charlotte FC announces plan for new headquarters, training facility
The university announced the move to Division I sports back in May. The facility is set to open in the spring of 2023. CCU QB Grayson McCall making big moves on and off the field. Updated: Aug. 15, 2022 at 5:50 AM EDT. McCall has signed a deal with Darlington...
