Naples Real Estate Market Begins to Cool OffPSki17Naples, FL
This Florida City has been Called the Safest City in the Nation, and it is Part of the Blue Zone ProjectL. CaneNaples, FL
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
3 amazing places for a short holiday in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of PeaceJoshua ShefferBonita Springs, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com
Vacation resort proposed for northwest Cape Coral
White Stone Developments LLC, a Cape Coral-based real estate developer, announced the proposed development of a resort in northwest Cape Coral. In July, the City of Cape Coral accepted permits from White Stone to begin construction of Lake Shadroe Resort. Once approved, construction will begin on the 48-unit, four-floor resort development complete with a marina, pool with jacuzzi, a private mini-beach, retail stores, a restaurant and tiki lounge, a coffee shop franchise and a bait and tackle shop. The development will be at 218 Burnt Store Road on property purchased in March for $2.75 million, and upon approval is expected to be completed and open to the public by early 2025.
WINKNEWS.com
Bridge installation brings Margaritaville Beach Resort closer to completion
A pedestrian bridge for the upcoming Margaritaville Beach Resort was installed late Thursday night, bringing the much-anticipated attraction in Fort Myers Beach closer to completion, but mixed feelings remain about the resort. The Margaritaville Resort is expected to bring more people to Fort Myers Beach, which means more traffic. The...
WINKNEWS.com
Watch: Shark swims close to shore along Vanderbilt Beach
A shark was caught on cam by a WINK News viewer swimming close to shore along Vanderbilt Beach in North Naples. Nikola V. captured it all on video earlier week. Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent. Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.
Marconews.com
3 To Do: Pints for Parrots, BaconFest, more
The annual Pints for Parrots event is 3-7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at KC's Parrot 41 in East Naples and benefits The Hyacinth Macaw Project in Brazil to help the world’s largest macaws, which has faced increased threats from wildfires. KC's Parrot 41, 3340 Tamiami Trail E., will donate...
coastalbreezenews.com
Patrick Wilkins Breaks Marco Real Estate Sales Record
Patrick Wilkins, a reputed name in the real estate industry, has been representing buyers and sellers in Marco Island and Naples, Florida since 1981. Patrick is a Broker Associate with RE/MAX Affinity Plus where he has been named as Top 1% of agents in the U.S. and Top 100 Agents in America.
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various...
Florida Weekly
WHAT TO DO, WHERE TO GO
— Submit calendar listings and high- resolution photos to events@floridaweekly.com. Email text, jpegs or Word documents are accepted. No pdfs or photos of fliers. The deadline for calendar submissions is noon Saturday. Readers are advised to double- check with venues to ensure that events have not been canceled or rescheduled.
WINKNEWS.com
Vacation resort coming Burnt Store Rd in Cape Coral
The proposed development of the Lake Shadroe vacation resort is coming to Cape Coral. The resort would be at 218 Burnt Store Road, next to the Burnt Store Tavern boat ramp. If approved here is what the community should expect. White Stone Development wants to build the Lake Shadroe resort...
WINKNEWS.com
Frog Watch keeps an eye on SWFL’s frog population
Frogs symbolize fertility in ancient Egypt, Luck in Japan and in some Native American cultures, the frog symbolizes rain. But in Southwest Florida, they’re all about water quality. Heidi Randall is a first-time frog watcher. And the croaking creatures already love her. “So frogs are an indicator species. When...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Central Bank announces new location in Naples
Missouri-based Central Bank opened at 3701 Tamiami Trail N., Suite 100, in Naples as a full-service financial institution providing traditional banking services, mortgage loans, commercial and personal loans, private banking, investment management and trust services. Central Bank, as part of Central Bancompany, was recently ranked 16th in Forbes magazine’s Best Banks in America for 2022. It has 265 locations in more than 75 communities throughout Missouri, Illinois, Kansas, Colorado, North Carolina, Tennessee, Oklahoma and Florida. The wealth management divisions are comprised of Central Trust Company and Central Investment Advisors, with combined assets of more than $12 billion.
Crews install new bridge for Margaritaville Resort
Part of Estero Boulevard in Fort Myers Beach was shut down until early Friday morning to make room for a new pedestrian bridge at the incoming Margaritaville Resort.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Tutti Pazzi Italian Kitchen celebrates ribbon cutting on Sanibel
The Sanibel & Captiva Islands Chamber of Commerce celebrated the ribbon cutting of Tutti Pazzi Italian Kitchen on Wednesday at 1200 Periwinkle Way, following the end of the restaurant’s first season of operation. Owners Pasquale and Leanna Russo and Jeramie and Debra Campana evolved the former Matzaluna Italian Kitchen during a six-month planning phase and seven-week renovation that included the installation of a special dough mixer imported from Italy and other new equipment, new reclaimed-wood tables and reupholstered seating and new lighting throughout the dining area. The restaurant also has event space for special occasions and functions. Specialties include pizza classico baked in a wood-fired oven, pasta, seafood and house-made desserts paired with Italian-themed specialty cocktails and an extensive wine and beer list designed by the team.
Florida Weekly
Pulte Homes townhome model to highlight maintenance-free lifestyle in Sonoma Oaks
Pulte Homes has broken ground on its model home in Sonoma Oaks, a new gated community of 114 luxury townhomes coming to north Naples in late 2022. The professionally decorated model will showcase the flexibility, livability and quality construction which have made Pulte Homes one of the nation’s most recognized and trusted brands in homebuilding for 70 years.
WINKNEWS.com
Darden plans 4 new restaurants in Collier, Lee counties
In this Gulfshore Business report, foodies listen up, a popular restaurant company is expanding its footprint in Southwest Florida. You may or may not know the name Darden, but chances are you’ve eaten at one of the company’s restaurants. A Longhorn Steakhouse, still under construction in Cape Coral,...
Florida Thrift Store and Garage Sale Finds that Were Worth Thousands
Andreasperelli3, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Common. It's exciting to hear about thrift store purchases that made the buyer a fortune, such as a man who bought a $3 painting at a South Carolina Goodwill store and found out later that it was a 17th-century work of Flemish art worth $190,000. Or the man who bought what he thought was a copy of the Declaration of Independence in a Nashville thrift store, only to discover that it was an original worth $477,650.
WINKNEWS.com
Developer withdraws 100,000-acre Florida panther habitat conservation plan
A developer promised to set aside more than 100,000 acres for a panther preserve to give the endangered animals room to roam, but delays in the review process are why eastern Collier County property owners said they withdrew the habitat conservation plan. Ultimately, it means there will be less government...
4 Florida Cities Among The Most Humid Cities In The U.S.
House Method ranked the most and least humid cities in the U.S.
coastalbreezenews.com
Rookery Bay Classic Car Show Gets New Location
The Fourth Annual Rookery Bay Classic Car Show will be held from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM on Saturday, Nov. 19 at Florida SouthWestern State College, 7505 Grand Lely Drive, Naples. Hosted by Island Automotive to support Friends of Rookery Bay, the event will have over 140 cars representing everything from pre-1930s antiques, icons from the ‘30s, ‘40s and ‘50s, muscle cars from the ‘60s and ‘70s, and exotic/high performance race cars from yesterday and today. The day will include vendors, activities, entertainment, and food trucks.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Suncoast Aluminum Furniture facility sells for $5.9 million
Indian Creek Ranch purchased a fully-leased 55,000-square-foot leased industrial complex at 6293-6295-6297 Thomas Road in Fort Myers from Suncoast Aluminum Furniture for $5.9 million. Jim McMenamy with RE/MAX Realty Group Commercial Division represented the buyer, and Maddie Sawatzky with Colliers International represented the seller.
NBC 2
Exotic Lizard found wandering in Fort Myers neighborhood
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A massive lizard was spotted Monday, wandering through the Briarcliff neighborhood of Fort Myers. It’s called a Monitor Lizard, one of several species of exotic reptiles that are popular pets in Florida. FWC said it’s likely an escaped pet, which is what can lead to them becoming invasive.
