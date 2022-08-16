Mark Allen Purdy, age 60, of Clinton, passed away peacefully on August 17, 2022, at his home. He was born on August 23, 1961, in Oak Ridge, TN to the late Ernest and Betty Whited Purdy. Mark loved the Lord and shined through his Mercy and Grace. Mark worked at TTE in Oak Ridge and was a member of many bands, where he played drums. In 1982, Mark joined the group Ambush with friends, Mike Parrett and Bass player, Scott Freels. In addition to his parents, Mark is preceded in death by, brothers, James Richard and Paul Joseph Purdy; sister, Brenda P. Collins; and stepson, Trevor Pettet.

CLINTON, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO