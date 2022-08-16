Six interceptions — three by Tua Tagovailoa — at Dolphins’ camp. News from practice No. 13

The 13th practice of Dolphins training camp featured players in shorts — not full uniforms — and featured six interceptions from Dolphins defensive backs (including three thrown by Tua Tagovailoa) and big days from wide receiver Trent Sherfield and tight end Mike Gesicki.

A recap of Tuesday’s session:

STARS OF THE DAY

▪ Sherfield:

He’s very likely going to be on this team. Not only was he wearing the orange practice jersey for his good work in a practice last week, but he followed that up with four touchdowns in red zone drills Tuesday.

On the first set of red zone drills, he caught TDs from Tagovailoa, Teddy Bridgewater and Skylar Thompson.

A half hour later, he hauled in another TD from Bridgewater in red zone drills.

And then he caught a 15-yard pass from Tua Tagovailoa in full 11-on-11 work.

Sherfield also caught one pass for 33 yards in the preseason opener. It would be very surprising if he’s not a Dolphin when the regular season starts.

▪ Gesicki:

The tight end, whose role in the passing game has been limited throughout camp, caught two touchdowns in red zone drills — one from Tagovailoa and one from Thompson. Tagovailoa later connected with Gesicki for a 10-yard reception in 11-on-11 work.

Gesicki was arguably the most accomplished Dolphin who played in Saturday night’s preseason opener, as he continues to learn the nuances of playing tight end in a Mike McDaniel offense.

▪ Dolphins defensive backs, who made six interceptions:

Brandon Jones, Jevon Holland and Nik Needham intercepted Tagovailoa once apiece. Noah Igbinoghene intercepted Bridgewater. And Elijah Campbell and Quincy Wilson picked off Thompson.

PLAYS OF THE DAY

▪ Igbinoghene’s shoestring catch on the Bridgewater pass and long TD return. Igbinoghene, whose spot on the roster is now seemingly in question, picked off Bridgewater and returned it for 90-plus yards, with no defender chasing him. But he was later beaten on a red zone TD pass to Braylon Sanders.

Igbinoghene vented after the interception return by throwing the ball into the net.

▪ Jones made a nice play on the ball, picking off Tagovailoa’s pass in the red zone.

NOTABLE

▪ This wasn’t one of Tagovailoa’s better days; he had three interceptions and was off on a few other passes.

In his first non red zone 11-on-11 work of Tuesday’s practice, Tagovailoa completed a 25-yarder to Cedrick Wilson Jr. on a sideline pattern and then a 25-yarder to Tyreek Hill, who made a sliding catch.

But then he threw two incomplete passes to Gesicki; the first one bounced off Gesicki’s hands and the second one was too high. And that was followed soon after by a red zone interception by Jones.

Later, Needham picked off a Tagovailoa pass that was way too high. Then he made a bad throw on a Jones interception. And the ball picked off by Holland wasn’t a good throw, either.

Earlier Tuesday, Tagovailoa went 2 for 5 in red zone drills, with three throwaways forced by pressure. Of the two completions, one was a TD to Sherfield and the other was a short completion to Mohamed Sanu.

Tagovailoa threw a TD pass to Gesicki in the next set of 11-on-11s.

▪ Zach Sieler got good pressure on Tagovailoa, forcing a throwaway. Sieler has had a strong camp.

▪ In red zone work, Bridgewater threw the interception to Igbinoghene but also threw touchdowns to Lynn Bowden Jr., Cethan Carter and Sanders.

▪ Raheem Mostert dropped a pass from Tagovailoa. He has had a couple of drops in camp.

▪ Center Connor Williams had a couple of high snaps early in practice. Later, there was a bobbled exchange between Tagovailoa and Williams.

▪ Edge player Darius Hodge, who has had a good camp, got a sack on Bridgewater.

▪ Keion Crossen was beaten on one of Gesicki’s TD catches but also broke up a Tagovailoa pass in the end zone.

▪ Preston Williams dropped what should have been a TD pass from Bridgewater but later caught a 20-yard TD pass from Bridgewater.

▪ Sanders, the undrafted Mississippi receiver, had a long catch from Bridgewater, in addition to that TD in red zone drills.

▪ Sam Eguavoen deflected an incomplete pass by Bridegwater.

▪ Elijah Hamilton had good coverage on a Bridgewater pass to Sanders.

▪ Jason Sanders was wide left a 60-yard field goal.

AVAILABILITY REPORT

▪ Four players sat out practice with injuries: offensive tackles Greg Little, fullback John Lovett, edge player Brennan Scarlett and cornerback Byron Jones.

Little is competing with Larnel Coleman for a backup tackle job. Scarlett, who is expected to miss a few days, is competing with Porter Gustin, Hodge and Cameron Goode for backup edge jobs.

Lovett is a long shot to make the roster.

Byron Jones remains on the physically unable to perform list.

▪ Jaylen Waddle was at practice but did not participate for reasons that weren’t made public.