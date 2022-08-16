ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Krakow to stage Scotland’s final Nations League game against Ukraine

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uegwF_0hJIcoFJ00

Scotland’s final UEFA Nations League game will take place in Krakow, the Ukrainian football association has confirmed.

Ukraine have hosted their first two home games in neighbouring Poland following Russia’s invasion of their homeland.

The game, on September 27, will take place at the Marshal Jozef Pilsudski Stadium, the home of Cracovia.

The ground has a 15,000 capacity, meaning tickets could be hard to come by for Scotland fans.

The ground is not the biggest in the city – Wisla Krakow’s Henryk Reyman’s Municipal Stadium holds more than 33,000 fans.

Scotland host Ukraine at Hampden on September 21 and Republic of Ireland three days later.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Ukraine’s Zelensky hosts talks with UN chief and Turkey leader

Turkey’s president and the UN chief met with Ukrainian president Volodymr Zelensky on Thursday in a high-stakes bid to ratchet down a war raging for nearly six months, boost desperately needed grain exports and secure the safety of Europe’s biggest nuclear power plant. The gathering, held far from...
POLITICS
newschain

Russia deploys hypersonic missiles to Baltic enclave

The Russian military said on Thursday it had deployed warplanes armed with state-of-the-art hypersonic missiles to the country’s Kaliningrad region, a move that comes amid soaring tensions with the West over Moscow’s actions in Ukraine. Russia’s defence ministry said three MiG-31 fighters with Kinzhal hypersonic missiles arrived at...
MILITARY
Business Insider

Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine says troops are deliberately shooting themselves in the leg to escape the war and get a $50,000 payout

A Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine wrote a 141-page memoir about his time there. Pavel Filatyev described how soldiers were so depleted that they injured themselves in order to leave. Filatyev, who has since fled Russia, told The Guardian he couldn't "stay quiet any longer." A Russian paratrooper who...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Krakow#Ukraine#Uefa Nations League
Business Insider

Ukrainian spies snuck into Russia ahead of the invasion and found a lot of drunk Russian troops had traded supplies for alcohol: report

Ukrainian spies slipped into Russia ahead of the invasion and saw drunk Russian troops, the Washington Post reported. The troops reportedly traded fuel and other supplies for alcohol, leaving vehicles stranded. The Post's report details how intelligence failures saw Russia's war plans in Ukraine to fall flat. In the days...
POLITICS
Reuters

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Aug 8 (Reuters) - International alarm over weekend artillery attacks on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear complex grew on Monday with Kyiv warning of the risk of a Chornobyl-style catastrophe and appealing for the area to be made a demilitarised zone. read more.
POLITICS
newschain

US announces new military aid and drones for Ukraine

The US has said it will give Ukraine Scan Eagle surveillance drones, mine-resistant vehicles, anti-armour rounds and howitzer weapons to help regain territory and mount a counter-offensive against Russian invaders. A senior defence official told reporters that a new 775 million dollars aid package will include 15 Scan Eagles, 40...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Twins go separate ways after identical success in A-levels

Twin sisters Elena and Rosa Launder are heading their separate ways after getting identical top results in their A-levels. The Millfield School students each achieved three A* grades but are splitting up for the first time since birth and heading to opposite ends of the country for university. Elena will...
EDUCATION
newschain

Russians down Ukrainian drones in Crimea as war broadens

Russian authorities claimed they shot down Ukrainian drones on Saturday in Crimea, while Ukrainian officials said Russian forces continued to attempt to seize one of the few cities in eastern Ukraine not already under their control. The Russian military also kept up its strikes in Ukraine’s north and south.
MILITARY
newschain

Female Afghan judge hiding from Taliban appeals against denial of entry to UK

A former female Afghan judge who is in hiding from the Taliban has appealed to the Home Office after it denied her application for permission to enter the UK. Lawyers from Kingsley Napley announced on Saturday that they have filed the first appeal at the Immigration Tribunal on behalf of their client named only as “Y” and her son.
WORLD
newschain

Russia steps up battle for city in eastern Ukraine

Russian forces have stepped up their battle to seize one of the dwindling number of cities in embattled eastern Ukraine not already under their control, while continuing to fire on towns and villages in the country’s north and south. Ukrainian officials said on Saturday that Russian shelling had collapsed...
POLITICS
newschain

US buying large shipment of Ukrainian grain for food aid

The United States is to buy about 150,000 metric tons of grain from Ukraine in the next few weeks for an upcoming shipment of food aid from ports no longer blockaded by war. The final destinations for the grain are not confirmed and discussions continue, World Food Programme (WFP) chief David Beasley said.
U.S. POLITICS
newschain

Mexico arrests ex-attorney general in missing students case

Federal prosecutors arrested a former Mexican attorney general on charges he committed abuses in the investigation of the 2014 disappearances of 43 students. Jesus Murillo Karam served as attorney general from 2012 to 2015, under then president Enrique Pena Nieto. The office of the current attorney general, Alejandro Gertz Manero,...
EDUCATION
newschain

Killie boss Derek McInnes felt Ross Callachan should have seen red earlier

Derek McInnes was left frustrated that Ross County were not reduced to 10 men far earlier as Kilmarnock lost in the Highlands. Ross Callachan was shown a yellow card in the first half for a lunge from behind on Ryan Alebiosu as Killie tried to counter-attack at pace. There was...
SOCCER
newschain

Steven Hammel turns attention to next game following Motherwell’s latest win

Steven Hammell made it two wins out of two as permanent Motherwell boss against Livingston on Saturday and immediately turned his attention to Kilmarnock next week. After an uninspiring and almost incident-free first half the home side pushed ahead in the 67th minute when Dutch striker Kevin van Veen scored a controversial penalty given by referee Nick Walsh who judged that the ball had hit Cristiano Montano’s arm from a Sean Goss header.
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy