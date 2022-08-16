ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Austin's weirdest festival returns with sharks, Viennese cocktail robots, Park Chan-wook

By Eric Webb, Austin American-Statesman
Austin American-Statesman
Austin American-Statesman
 4 days ago

The weirdest fall film festival is almost upon us, and it’s bringing cocktail-making robots from Austria, so if you’ve bemoaned the death of Austin, keep that in mind.

Fantastic Fest , the annual celebration of genre film from the folks at Austin-based Alamo Drafthouse, on Tuesday revealed its 2022 films, as well as a wild-and-wacky round of parties and events, marking the return of a few traditions sidelined by the pandemic after 2019.

Crucially, there will be a lot of movies about sharks, and also, there will be a new Timothée Chalamet flick. Here’s what to know about the 17th edition of Fantastic Fest, running Sept. 22-29 at Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar.

From the archives Apocalypse or not, Fantastic Fest will be bloody good, Alamo Drafthouse's Tim League says

A South Korean filmmaking legend will come to Austin.

Fantastic Fest loves to salute a master – Alamo Drafthouse’s South Lamar theater was honorarily named for Bong Joon Ho when the director came to screen “Parasite” in 2019 – and this year, the spotlight’s on Park Chan-wook. The mind behind Korean classics like “Oldboy” and “The Handmaiden” will come down to Texas to accept a lifetime achievement award. The fest also will screen the U.S. premiere of his new movie, “Decision To Leave.”

Fantastic Fest has lined up some big movie premieres.

Speaking of notable premieres, here are a few biggies to look out for at the fest. Expect to hear more about these when they hit theaters:

  • “Call Me By Your Name” fans, take note. “Bones and All,” the film that will reunite director Luca Guadagnino and actor Timothée Chalamet, will make its Texas premiere at the fest. Guadagnino will be in attendance.
  • Satire “The Menu,” starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Ralph Fiennes, will make its U.S. premiere.
  • Another U.S. premiere: “The Banshees of Inisherin,” the latest from acclaimed director/writer Martin McDonagh. He’ll be in attendance.
  • The world premiere of “Smile,” a psychological thriller, will open the fest.
  • Director Ruben Östlund’s “Triangle of Sadness,” which won the prestigious Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival, will close out Fantastic Fest this year.
  • Fan-favorite studio A24 will screen “Medusa Deluxe,” a murder mystery about competitive hairdressing, in its North American premiere.

Sharks? Sharks.

Fantastic Fest this year will dedicate an entire programming track to those carnivorous cartilage creatures, those dorsal divas, those great white frights: sharks. “Fantastic Fest programmers dug deep to bring audiences the most entertaining shark movies from around the world,” the lineup announcement reads, adding that many have never before been screened in the U.S.

One to note: “Tintorera!” It’s a Mexican film, and the fest will show a 35mm print that belongs to none other than Quentin Tarantino.

The weirdness of Fantastic Fest comes alive at its parties.

OK, the cocktail robots. Fantastic Fest promises that Roboexotica, a Vienna, Austria-based festival and conference, will bring its mechanized mixologists to the opening night party.

Longtime Fantastic Fest attendees will be happy to know that three of the festival’s signature events – 100 Best Kills, the Fantastic Feud and the Fantastic Debates – are back on for 2022.

More non-film-screening fun: a performance by the music performance group Itchy-O and podcast recordings (including with movie meister Leonard Maltin).

More: See movies on the water with Austin's Blue Starlite

How to get a badge for Fantastic Fest 2022

Badges, $275-$1,495, are now on sale at fantasticfest.com , though at least one tier is already sold out. There’s also a virtual version of the fest, FF@Home, that’s $175.

Check out the full lineup at the Fantastic Fest website.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Austin's weirdest festival returns with sharks, Viennese cocktail robots, Park Chan-wook

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Entertainment
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Austin, TX
Lifestyle
Austin, TX
Entertainment
City
Austin, TX
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ruben Östlund
Person
Bong Joon Ho
Person
Leonard Maltin
Person
Luca Guadagnino
Person
Martin Mcdonagh
Person
Ralph Fiennes
Person
Timothée Chalamet
Person
Quentin Tarantino
Person
Park Chan Wook
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Austin American-Statesman

Austin American-Statesman

2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
548K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Austin, TX from Austin American-Statesman.

 http://statesman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy