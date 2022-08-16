Read full article on original website
Woman drowns in Destin near Marler Bridge
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drowning death near Marler Bridge Wednesday, Aug. 17 in Destin. Around 2:15 p.m., a “woman was spotted floating in the water,” according to a Facebook post from the OCSO. Boaters pulled the woman from the water and began CPR. She was taken […]
Man who died after eating raw oysters in Florida was formerly from Collin County
PENSACOLA, Fla. — Two people have died – including a man reportedly from Dallas – of a bacterial infection after eating raw oysters in Florida, according to the Associated Press. Both cases involved oysters from Louisiana. The Pensacola News Journal identified the Dallas man as Rodney Jackson,...
Northwest Florida women fighting against U.S. Rep. Matthew Gaetz
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A group of women are gaining a following on Facebook after painting the Graffiti Bridge pink to show their combined opposition to U.S. Representative Matthew Gaetz. The Facebook group, Women against Matt Gaetz has gathered a following of 10,000 in just a few days. Samantha Herring, one of the group’s […]
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Florida
A popular restaurant chain recently opened another brand new location in Florida, and local customers are already giving it the thumbs up. Earlier this week, the popular restaurant chain, Slim Chickens, opened a new location in Callaway, Florida.
Florida woman suffers 'immediate paralysis' after leaping into shallow water feet-first off boat and is rescued by deputies
A Florida woman suffered 'immediate paralysis' after she leapt into shallow water over the weekend. The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office reported on Sunday that a woman jumped feet first from an anchored pontoon into 'very shallow water' in Choctawhatchee Bay near the sea wall. She immediately lost feeling in her...
