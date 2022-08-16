John DePetro, who hosts 11am-2pm on Bouchard Broadcasting “NewsTalk 1380” WNRI Providence, has taken to live streaming in front of a home that was searched in connection with a case of a missing woman. Since doing so, DePetro has been arrested for trespassing, and, on Wednesday (Aug. 17), he was attacked by a man pushing a lawnmower.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO