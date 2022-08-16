ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

ABC6.com

Man in custody after Dartmouth standoff

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WLNE) — A man was taken into custody after a standoff with in the Bliss Corner section of the town Saturday afternoon. Dozens of police, detectives, EMS and SWAT units were stationed outside of a Dartmouth home. Dartmouth police posted on their Facebook ordering people to remain...
DARTMOUTH, MA
ABC6.com

Car rolls over on Interstate 295 in Lincoln

LINCOLN, R.I. (WLNE) — A car rolled over on Interstate 295 south in Lincoln early Friday morning. The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said the crash happened just before 6 a.m. near exit 18.
LINCOLN, RI
ABC6.com

Driver flees after crashing stolen car in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A stolen car slammed into a home after crashing into another car in Providence early Thursday morning. The crash happened just before 5:30 a.m. at the intersection of Atwells and Academy avenues. The homeowner told ABC 6 News that the black Toyota crashed into his...
PROVIDENCE, RI
whdh.com

Two people wounded in early morning shootings on Mass Ave. in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - At least two people are recovering this morning after an early morning shooting in Boston Thursday. Boston Police responded to both a shooting scene at a gas station on Mass. Avenue and then another scene a few blocks down just before 4:30 a.m. Authorities told 7NEWS the...
BOSTON, MA
ABC6.com

Woman killed in New Bedford highway crash now identified

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn has identified the woman that was struck and killed by a pickup truck in New Bedford early Saturday morning. Quinn said 45-year-old Joy Swartzendruber, from Assonet, died after a crash that happened along Route 140 North around 2:30...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
wtmj.com

Man dies after Kilbourn bridge opens while he’s walking across

MILWAUKEE – A 77-year-old man died Monday after a bridge opened while he was walking across it. The man was on the Kilbourn bascule bridge when it began to raise around 12:06 p.m. Monday, according to the Milwaukee Police Department. The man, who is from Providence, Rhode Island, fell...
MILWAUKEE, WI
ABC6.com

Firefighters rescue dog from house fire in Cranston

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Cranston firefighters rescued a dog from a house fire in the city Wednesday night. The fire department said that the fire on Riverside Avenue started shortly before 10:30 p.m. Firefighters found that the flames started in the back of the house. Crews on the scene...
CRANSTON, RI
ABC6.com

Boat yard fire in Mattapoisett

MATTAPOISETT, Mass. (WLNE) — Fire officials confirm that multiple structures are on fire at a boat yard in Mattapoisett Friday afternoon. Officials responded to Ned’s Point Road for smoke at a boat yard before 2 p.m. Witnesses sent video to ABC 6 showing heavy smoke billowing. Black smoke...
MATTAPOISETT, MA
ABC6.com

Department of Transportation opens new exit on 6/10 connector

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Drivers will notice changes to the Route 6/10 connecter in Providence starting Friday. Here’s what to expect. The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said the the Route 6 west/Route 10 south split on the connector has been shifted 500 feet north of its previous location.
PROVIDENCE, RI
insideradio.com

WNRI Providence Host Attacked By Man Wielding A Lawnmower.

John DePetro, who hosts 11am-2pm on Bouchard Broadcasting “NewsTalk 1380” WNRI Providence, has taken to live streaming in front of a home that was searched in connection with a case of a missing woman. Since doing so, DePetro has been arrested for trespassing, and, on Wednesday (Aug. 17), he was attacked by a man pushing a lawnmower.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Car crashes into Providence restaurant

(WJAR) — A car slammed into a restaurant in Providence on Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened around 2 p.m. at El Caribeno on Academy Avenue. The car went around halfway into the restaurant and had to be towed out. NBC 10 reached out to police for more information.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Massachusetts State Police identify victim of deadly crash on I-495

HOPKINTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts State Police identified the victim Wednesday’s deadly wrong way crash on Interstate 495. State police said that 72-year-old Samule Ibikunle, of Westborough, was killed when 29-year-old Devin Arroyo, of Taunton, veered onto the opposite side of the highway and hit him head on.
WRGB

3 men charged in Block Island brawls plead not guilty

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — Some of the men accused of fighting at a Block Island bar and during the ferry ride home appeared in court on Wednesday. All three men pleaded not guilty and walked out of Washington County Superior Court. Michael Carvalho, 26, of Providence, and Miguel...
PAWTUCKET, RI
ABC6.com

Weapon scanners now at High School in Fall River

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — With the school year close by, a high school in Fall River is making sure its students are safe. All three main entrances at Durfee High School now have weapon scanners. “Any person that walks into Durfee has to walk into one of these,”...
FALL RIVER, MA
Brown Daily Herald

DPS finds swastika carved in Barus and Holley wall

A swastika carved into a wall in Barus and Holley was reported to the Department of Public Safety on Thursday, the second incident of antisemitic graffiti on campus this summer. Around 5 p.m. on Thursday, a community member informed DPS about the carving in a wall panel, according to an...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Motorcyclist crashes with truck in Johnston

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — A motorcyclist crashed with a truck in Johnston Tuesday morning. Police said the motorcycle hit the truck taking a left hand turn just after 7 a.m. on Hartford Avenue. The man was launched 135 feet away from the site of initial impact. The motorcyclist was...
JOHNSTON, RI

