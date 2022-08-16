Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Stimulus proposal would give families in Wisconsin hundreds each monthJake WellsWisconsin State
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
Five charming places in Wisconsin that are considered the best areas to live in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
How Many Murders Have There Been in Milwaukee?Foodie TravelerMilwaukee, WI
Five amazing restaurants in Wisconsin that you should try if you haven't alreadyJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
ABC6.com
Man in custody after Dartmouth standoff
DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WLNE) — A man was taken into custody after a standoff with in the Bliss Corner section of the town Saturday afternoon. Dozens of police, detectives, EMS and SWAT units were stationed outside of a Dartmouth home. Dartmouth police posted on their Facebook ordering people to remain...
ABC6.com
Car rolls over on Interstate 295 in Lincoln
LINCOLN, R.I. (WLNE) — A car rolled over on Interstate 295 south in Lincoln early Friday morning. The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said the crash happened just before 6 a.m. near exit 18.
ABC6.com
Driver flees after crashing stolen car in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A stolen car slammed into a home after crashing into another car in Providence early Thursday morning. The crash happened just before 5:30 a.m. at the intersection of Atwells and Academy avenues. The homeowner told ABC 6 News that the black Toyota crashed into his...
whdh.com
Two people wounded in early morning shootings on Mass Ave. in Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - At least two people are recovering this morning after an early morning shooting in Boston Thursday. Boston Police responded to both a shooting scene at a gas station on Mass. Avenue and then another scene a few blocks down just before 4:30 a.m. Authorities told 7NEWS the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ABC6.com
Woman killed in New Bedford highway crash now identified
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn has identified the woman that was struck and killed by a pickup truck in New Bedford early Saturday morning. Quinn said 45-year-old Joy Swartzendruber, from Assonet, died after a crash that happened along Route 140 North around 2:30...
Car engulfed in flames after North Kingstown crash
The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. Friday near the eastbound exit for Route 1A on Route 138.
wtmj.com
Man dies after Kilbourn bridge opens while he’s walking across
MILWAUKEE – A 77-year-old man died Monday after a bridge opened while he was walking across it. The man was on the Kilbourn bascule bridge when it began to raise around 12:06 p.m. Monday, according to the Milwaukee Police Department. The man, who is from Providence, Rhode Island, fell...
ABC6.com
Firefighters rescue dog from house fire in Cranston
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Cranston firefighters rescued a dog from a house fire in the city Wednesday night. The fire department said that the fire on Riverside Avenue started shortly before 10:30 p.m. Firefighters found that the flames started in the back of the house. Crews on the scene...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ABC6.com
Firefighters worked overnight in Mattapoisett following massive boat yard fire
MATTAPOISETT, Mass. (WLNE) — Firefighters were still working on the scene Saturday after a massive six-alarm fire at a boat yard in Mattapoisett Friday afternoon. The Mattapoisett Fire Rescue posted on Facebook thanking the Onset Fire Rescue for providing an engine to remain overnight. Chief 1 and Engine 2 worked the scene.
Large fire consumes boats, buildings, vehicles at boatyard
MATTAPOISETT, Mass. (AP) — A huge fire at a Massachusetts marina turned several boats, buildings and vehicles into burned-out shells Friday, producing a plume of black smoke so thick it was picked up by weather radar. Aerial video taken by WCVB-TV showed much of the boatyard in Mattapoisett engulfed...
ABC6.com
Boat yard fire in Mattapoisett
MATTAPOISETT, Mass. (WLNE) — Fire officials confirm that multiple structures are on fire at a boat yard in Mattapoisett Friday afternoon. Officials responded to Ned’s Point Road for smoke at a boat yard before 2 p.m. Witnesses sent video to ABC 6 showing heavy smoke billowing. Black smoke...
ABC6.com
Department of Transportation opens new exit on 6/10 connector
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Drivers will notice changes to the Route 6/10 connecter in Providence starting Friday. Here’s what to expect. The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said the the Route 6 west/Route 10 south split on the connector has been shifted 500 feet north of its previous location.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
insideradio.com
WNRI Providence Host Attacked By Man Wielding A Lawnmower.
John DePetro, who hosts 11am-2pm on Bouchard Broadcasting “NewsTalk 1380” WNRI Providence, has taken to live streaming in front of a home that was searched in connection with a case of a missing woman. Since doing so, DePetro has been arrested for trespassing, and, on Wednesday (Aug. 17), he was attacked by a man pushing a lawnmower.
Turnto10.com
Car crashes into Providence restaurant
(WJAR) — A car slammed into a restaurant in Providence on Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened around 2 p.m. at El Caribeno on Academy Avenue. The car went around halfway into the restaurant and had to be towed out. NBC 10 reached out to police for more information.
ABC6.com
Massachusetts State Police identify victim of deadly crash on I-495
HOPKINTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts State Police identified the victim Wednesday’s deadly wrong way crash on Interstate 495. State police said that 72-year-old Samule Ibikunle, of Westborough, was killed when 29-year-old Devin Arroyo, of Taunton, veered onto the opposite side of the highway and hit him head on.
WRGB
3 men charged in Block Island brawls plead not guilty
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — Some of the men accused of fighting at a Block Island bar and during the ferry ride home appeared in court on Wednesday. All three men pleaded not guilty and walked out of Washington County Superior Court. Michael Carvalho, 26, of Providence, and Miguel...
ABC6.com
Weapon scanners now at High School in Fall River
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — With the school year close by, a high school in Fall River is making sure its students are safe. All three main entrances at Durfee High School now have weapon scanners. “Any person that walks into Durfee has to walk into one of these,”...
ABC6.com
Fire officials say brush fire in Burrillville sparked by unattended campfire
BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (WLNE) — Fire officials said Friday that a brush fire in Burrillville was sparked by an unattended campfire. According to Fire Chief Michael Gingell, the fire broke out in the wooded area along Black Hut Road around 5 p.m. Thursday. Crews were on scene until 1:30 a.m....
Brown Daily Herald
DPS finds swastika carved in Barus and Holley wall
A swastika carved into a wall in Barus and Holley was reported to the Department of Public Safety on Thursday, the second incident of antisemitic graffiti on campus this summer. Around 5 p.m. on Thursday, a community member informed DPS about the carving in a wall panel, according to an...
ABC6.com
Motorcyclist crashes with truck in Johnston
JOHNSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — A motorcyclist crashed with a truck in Johnston Tuesday morning. Police said the motorcycle hit the truck taking a left hand turn just after 7 a.m. on Hartford Avenue. The man was launched 135 feet away from the site of initial impact. The motorcyclist was...
Comments / 0