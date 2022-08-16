ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensburg, LA

Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Woman Killed in Crash on I-49 After Colliding with a Bridge Railing

Louisiana Woman Killed in Crash on I-49 After Colliding with a Bridge Railing. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on August 19, 2022, that on Thursday, August 18, 2022, just before 5:00 p.m., Troopers assigned to Louisiana State Police Troop G began investigating a one-vehicle fatality crash on I-49, just north of LA Hwy 175. Tracey Shaver, 54, of Shreveport, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
SHREVEPORT, LA
At least one person shot along Scenic Highway on Saturday night

BATON ROUGE - At least one person was injured in a shooting along Scenic Highway on Saturday night. According to Baton Rouge police officers, the shooting happened around 9 p.m. in the 7500 block of Scenic Highway near 75th Avenue. Officers said the injuries were non-life-threatening.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Louisiana deputy comforts little girl at crash scene

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was recently photographed “calming a scared little girl involved in” a single-vehicle accident. The accident took place in the Gardere neighborhood on Tuesday, August 16. A deputy nicknamed “Deputy Deeds,” responded to the scene along with emergency responders. “Deputy Deeds,” aka, […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
Woman killed in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 24 in Pike County

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) responded to a multi-vehicle crash that killed a 79-year-old woman in Pike County. The crash happened on Thursday, August 18 just before 2:00 p.m. on Highway 24. Troopers said a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 67-year-old John Robinett, of McComb, was traveling west on Highway […]
PIKE COUNTY, MS
EBRSO: 34-year-old man wanted for domestic abuse, strangulation

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 34-year-old Baton Rouge man accused of strangling his girlfriend. According to EBRSO, deputies were responding to a call about a reported battery. When deputies arrived, they noticed the victim had a bloody nose, busted lip, scrapes on her knees, and discoloration of the neck.
BATON ROUGE, LA
#Louisiana State Police
Tips sought to find missing man last seen in Reserve

LAPLACE, La. (WVUE) - The St. John The Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help to locate a man reported missing for the past eight days. Cleveland Carter Jr., also known by his nickname Boe-Enus, was last seen in Reserve on Aug. 12, but has not contacted his family since.
RESERVE, LA
Louisiana Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash On US 61 After Colliding With a Utility Pole

Louisiana Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash On US 61 After Colliding With a Utility Pole. Louisiana – On August 18, 2022, Louisiana State Police stated that on August 17, 2022, at about 4:15 p.m., Troopers from LSP Troop B began investigating a single-vehicle crash on US 61 near Evangeline Road in St. Charles Parish. James Kennedy, 52, of Sorrento, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
SORRENTO, LA
Car crashes into Family Dollar store on Plank Road

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A car crashed into a Family Dollar store early Thursday morning. A spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed authorities responded to the 2300 block of Plank Road, near Choctaw Drive, in reference to a reported business alarm around 4 a.m. Once officers arrived,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
One injured in shooting on Seneca Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A shooting on north Baton Rouge’s Seneca Street reportedly occurred Thursday (August 18) evening and at least one person was injured, officials say. It was around 5:30 p.m. when the incident was reported. Officials say the wounded person was taken to an area...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Man stabbed while defending wife at Kenner convenience store; suspect arrested

A McComb, Mississippi, man was jailed after stabbing the husband of a woman he'd insulted at a Kenner convenience store, authorities say. Kenneth Royal, 59, was arrested by a Louisiana State Police trooper who intervened in the altercation, which happened Monday evening in the 2100 block of Airline Drive. Police booked him with attempted second-degree murder.
KENNER, LA
One killed in traffic crash on I-110

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating a fatal traffic crash that happened on Tues., Aug. 16. Police say the accident happened just after 11 p.m. on South I-110 involving a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado and a 2014 Hyundai Sonata. The driver of the...
BATON ROUGE, LA

