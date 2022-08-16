Read full article on original website
Louisiana Woman Killed in Crash on I-49 After Colliding with a Bridge Railing
Louisiana Woman Killed in Crash on I-49 After Colliding with a Bridge Railing. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on August 19, 2022, that on Thursday, August 18, 2022, just before 5:00 p.m., Troopers assigned to Louisiana State Police Troop G began investigating a one-vehicle fatality crash on I-49, just north of LA Hwy 175. Tracey Shaver, 54, of Shreveport, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
wbrz.com
At least one person shot along Scenic Highway on Saturday night
BATON ROUGE - At least one person was injured in a shooting along Scenic Highway on Saturday night. According to Baton Rouge police officers, the shooting happened around 9 p.m. in the 7500 block of Scenic Highway near 75th Avenue. Officers said the injuries were non-life-threatening.
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed in Rollover Crash on LA 118 After Colliding with Tree Stump
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed in Rollover Crash on LA 118 After Colliding with Tree Stump. Louisiana – On August 19, 2022, at approximately 6:20 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a deadly crash on Louisiana Highway 118. (Clifton Road). Gregory Shackleford, 51, of Mora, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
theadvocate.com
After a fatal hit-and-run, Southern could build a 'skywalk' near dangerous intersection
After the hit-and-run death of Southern University student Q'Ryon Williams last year, members of Southern's board of supervisors are working with the state to create safer passage for students at the intersection where Williams was killed — including a potential overhead pedestrian bridge. While crossing the Scenic Highway and...
Louisiana deputy comforts little girl at crash scene
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was recently photographed “calming a scared little girl involved in” a single-vehicle accident. The accident took place in the Gardere neighborhood on Tuesday, August 16. A deputy nicknamed “Deputy Deeds,” responded to the scene along with emergency responders. “Deputy Deeds,” aka, […]
Woman killed in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 24 in Pike County
PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) responded to a multi-vehicle crash that killed a 79-year-old woman in Pike County. The crash happened on Thursday, August 18 just before 2:00 p.m. on Highway 24. Troopers said a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 67-year-old John Robinett, of McComb, was traveling west on Highway […]
wbrz.com
Police need help identifying man involved in North Baton Rouge shooting earlier this month
BATON ROUGE - Police are asking for the public's help to identify a man they believe is responsible for a shooting in North Baton Rouge earlier this month. Friday, authorities posted a surveillance photo of the man at a convenience store. Officials said the suspect shot a person Aug. 3 on Sycamore Street.
brproud.com
EBRSO: 34-year-old man wanted for domestic abuse, strangulation
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 34-year-old Baton Rouge man accused of strangling his girlfriend. According to EBRSO, deputies were responding to a call about a reported battery. When deputies arrived, they noticed the victim had a bloody nose, busted lip, scrapes on her knees, and discoloration of the neck.
Man killed on Louisiana highway after traveling off the roadway striking a pole
According to reports, on Wednesday afternoon, Kennedy was driving a 2019 Hyundai Elantra north on US 61 near Evangeline Road when drove off to the center of the highway and crossed the southbound lanes of US 61.
24-Year-Old Najia Doucette Killed In A Fatal Crash In Baton Rouge (Baton Rouge, LA)
Tuesday night, a woman was killed after she got out of her car on the interstate to look for something and was hit by another vehicle. The victim was identified as 24-year-old Najia Doucette, said the [..]
fox8live.com
Tips sought to find missing man last seen in Reserve
LAPLACE, La. (WVUE) - The St. John The Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help to locate a man reported missing for the past eight days. Cleveland Carter Jr., also known by his nickname Boe-Enus, was last seen in Reserve on Aug. 12, but has not contacted his family since.
Louisiana Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash On US 61 After Colliding With a Utility Pole
Louisiana Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash On US 61 After Colliding With a Utility Pole. Louisiana – On August 18, 2022, Louisiana State Police stated that on August 17, 2022, at about 4:15 p.m., Troopers from LSP Troop B began investigating a single-vehicle crash on US 61 near Evangeline Road in St. Charles Parish. James Kennedy, 52, of Sorrento, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
WDSU
St. John Parish Sheriff's Office seeking missing man
ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. — St. John Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking public assistance in locating Cleveland Carter Jr., also known as "Boe-Enus," who was reported missing by his family on Aug. 12. Deputies report that Carter was last seen in Reserve wearing black pants, a black...
Car crashes into Family Dollar store on Plank Road
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A car crashed into a Family Dollar store early Thursday morning. A spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed authorities responded to the 2300 block of Plank Road, near Choctaw Drive, in reference to a reported business alarm around 4 a.m. Once officers arrived,...
brproud.com
One injured in shooting on Seneca Street
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A shooting on north Baton Rouge’s Seneca Street reportedly occurred Thursday (August 18) evening and at least one person was injured, officials say. It was around 5:30 p.m. when the incident was reported. Officials say the wounded person was taken to an area...
wbrz.com
Woman struck and killed while looking for lost item on Interstate, police say
BATON ROUGE - A woman was killed Tuesday night when she got out of a car on the interstate to look for something and was hit by another car, police say. The Baton Rouge Police Department said a car slowed and stopped on South I-110 to allow Najia Doucette, 24, to get out and look for a lost item around 11:09 p.m. Tuesday.
NOLA.com
Man stabbed while defending wife at Kenner convenience store; suspect arrested
A McComb, Mississippi, man was jailed after stabbing the husband of a woman he'd insulted at a Kenner convenience store, authorities say. Kenneth Royal, 59, was arrested by a Louisiana State Police trooper who intervened in the altercation, which happened Monday evening in the 2100 block of Airline Drive. Police booked him with attempted second-degree murder.
“Father figure” accused of raping 12-year-old in Louisiana
Terrebone Parish Sheriff's Office Special Victim's Unit met with a 12-year-old girl, and her mother regarding abuse of the young girl.
One killed in traffic crash on I-110
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating a fatal traffic crash that happened on Tues., Aug. 16. Police say the accident happened just after 11 p.m. on South I-110 involving a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado and a 2014 Hyundai Sonata. The driver of the...
wbrz.com
Grand jury declines to charge suspect in brazen Mall of La. killings; prosecutors plan to revisit case
BATON ROUGE - Jurors decided there was not enough evidence to formally charge a man accused in a midday double murder outside the Mall of Louisiana earlier this year, though prosecutors will likely bring the case back before a grand jury once they review the evidence. The jury opted to...
