BATON ROUGE - A woman was killed Tuesday night when she got out of a car on the interstate to look for something and was hit by another car, police say. The Baton Rouge Police Department said a car slowed and stopped on South I-110 to allow Najia Doucette, 24, to get out and look for a lost item around 11:09 p.m. Tuesday.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO