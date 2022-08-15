Read full article on original website
Norma Jean Trusty Adams
Norma Jean Trusty Adams, age 84, of Clarkesville, passed away on Friday, August 19, 2022. Born on December 5, 1937, in Clarkesville, she was a daughter of the late Grant Trusty and Nora Ann Wall Trusty. Mrs. Adams moved to Charlotte, North Carolina where she lived and worked in real estate for 20 years before relocating to North Georgia. After moving back, she lived part-time in Atlanta and in Habersham County and eventually retired from The Lighting Loft. In her spare time, Mrs. Adams enjoyed going to the lake. She was of the Baptist faith.
Brian Tracy Payne
Mr. Brian Tracy Payne, age 60, of Oil Mill Road in Martin, Georgia, passed away Friday, August 19, 2022. A son of the late Clarence Norman Payne, Jr. and Annie Pearl Sullens Payne, he was born on February 12, 1962 in Stephens County, Georgia. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Mrs. June Payne Southern.
Johnny Broner
Johnny Broner, age 65, of Cornelia, passed away on Friday, August 19, 2022. Born on August 9, 1957, in Demorest, he was a son of the late Frank Broner and Mary Etta Scott Broner. Mr. Broner was the former owner/operator of Broner Trucking and later retired from Lee Arrendale State Prison. He was known for his outgoing and humorous personality, and enjoyed fellowshipping and with his friends and neighbors. Above all, Mr. Broner loved his family, especially his children. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, partying and playing cards. He was a member of Shady Grove Baptist Church.
Dawn Michelle Chambers
Dawn Michelle Chambers, age 55 of Maysville, GA passed away on Thursday, August 18, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. Born on October 22, 1966 in Athens, GA, Mrs. Chambers was the daughter of the late James and Linda Youngblood Martin. She worked and a caregiver for many years and was preceded in death by a son, Levi Chambers and a brother Perry Martin.
Virginia Dean Nix
Virginia Dean Nix, age 77 of Helen, passed away Friday, August 19, 2022. Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced soon by Barrett Funeral Home, Cleveland. 706-865-3101.
Linda Fay Wagner
Linda Fay Wagner of Maysville, Georgia passed away on Thursday, August 18, 2022. Visitation will be held at Hillside Chapel Funeral Home Tuesday, August 23, 2022 from 11-2pm. Funeral Service will be held at Hillside Chapel Funeral Home Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at 2:00pm. Graveside Service will follow at Hillside...
Amory Harold "Buck" Scoggins
Mr. Amory Harold “Buck” Scoggins, age 74, of Commerce, GA died Thursday, August 18, 2022 at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center. Mr. Scoggins was born in Commerce to the late, Homer Reuben and Isabelle “Bell” Wood Scoggins. He was a member of Academy Baptist Church and a veteran of the United States Air Force. Mr. Scoggins retired from law enforcement after 38 years.
Paul Avery Pilgrim
Paul Avery Pilgrim, age 90, of Cleveland, passed away on Friday, August 19, 2022. Mr. Pilgrim was born on January 6, 1932, in Cleveland, Georgia, to the late Leonard and Anna Johnson Pilgrim. He was a retired engineer for the Georgia Department of Transportation and a veteran of the United States Air Force. In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by his wife, Frances Hulsey Pilgrim; siblings, Ruth Dalton, Larry Pilgrim, Gladys Dean, and Enoch Pilgrim.
Frankie Beard nets Stephen Wragg Memorial at Toccoa
Frankie Beard took home top honors from Saturday night’s Limited Late Model Stephen Wragg Memorial at Georgia’s Toccoa Raceway. The Hartwell, Georgia native powered to the lead in the 58 lap feature, and held off Matt Long to score the win the $5,800 feature at the historic 3/8-mile clay speedway.
The Forsyth Descendants Scholarship awards 9 four-year scholarships
In February 2022, a community in Forsyth County launched The Forsyth Descendants Scholarship to honor the descendants of Black families that were expelled out of the county in 1912. The goal of the foundation is to give each scholarship recipient up to $10,000 per year for four years depending on...
Businesses repurpose former visitors center in Tallulah Falls
Tallulah Falls is seeing a bustling business revitalization in recent months, thanks in part to the town’s downtown development authority. One area where recent business growth is concentrated is on U.S. 441 on the town’s north end at the former Georgia Heritage Center for the Arts beside the bridge over the dam.
Habersham County names Whitmire as parks and recreation director
Brooke Whitmire has been named Habersham County’s new parks and recreation director, effective Monday, Aug. 22. Whitmire served as director of Banks County Parks and Recreation Department for the past six years and has more than 10 years in the industry. Because of her early positive recreation experiences, Whitmire...
Football: Shockley, Banks Co. run over Johnson
HOMER — Andrew Shockley ran for 398 yards and scored six touchdowns to lead Banks County to a 41-20 win over Johnson on Friday at Leopards Stadium. Shockley’s effort was part of a 547-yard ground attack by Leopards (1-0) for the game. Banks County jumped out to a...
Football: No. 1 Buford ready for showdown against No. 1 Thompson, Ala.
BUFORD, Ga. — Buford head coach Bryant Appling said his team is "kind of in playoff mode right off the bat." Of course, he's talking about the massive showdown against three-time defending Alabama Class 7A state champion Thompson. "It's a big game because it's the first," Appling said. "But...
Football: North Forsyth preps for veteran N. Atlanta in Corky Kell Classic
North Forsyth is checking off the "first-time" box left and right this season, beginning with their first Corky Kell Classic appearance on Thursday at West Forsyth High School. It'll also be the first-ever contest against a veteran North Atlanta squad that narrowly missed the Class 6A playoffs last season. North...
Football: East Hall holds on to beat West Hall
OAKWOOD, Ga. — East Hall got their season off in a winning way, taking down West Hall in a low-scoring affair Friday night, 19-14. The Viking offense put up 281 yards of total offense, but the defense, a deficiency in recent years, held West Hall to just 285, forcing four turnovers along the way to secure the win.
AccessWDUN prediction series: Rabun Co., Washington-Wilkes picked to win split 8-A
If you’re having trouble still trying to figure out just which region your favorite high school team will be playing in over the next two years, you’re not alone. The latest round of reclassification by the Georgia High School Association shook things up around the state more than a protein shake in a blender in the morning.
Football: Dawson County scores 22 straight to beat Jackson County
DAWSONVILLE, Ga. — Dawson County scored 22 straight points in the second half as the Tigers were victorious Friday night over Jackson County, 28-21. The Tigers scored on two passing touchdowns of 50 yards each from Davis Glass to Dom LeBlanc, a safety and a pick-six from Christian Webb to turn an eight-point deficit into a 28-14 lead late in the third quarter.
Volleyball: GHS, North Hall sweep tri-matches
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — North Hall and Gainesville both swept volleyball tri-matches on Thursday. North Hall knocked West Hall 25-16 and 25-9 and then beat Flowery Branch 25-11 and 25-22. Gainesville rallied from a set down to beat Forsyth Central 22-25, 25-23, 15-12. The Lady Red Elephants finished the night...
Football: Lakeview rallies to beat King Ridge, 35-28
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A come-from-behind effort from Lakeview got their season off on the right foot Friday night as the Lions took down Kings Ridge, 35-28. Lakeview outscored Kings Ridge 28-7 in the second half after trailing by two touchdowns at halftime. Kings Ridge jumped out to a 14-0...
