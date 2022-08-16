ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Ridgeville, OH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

So much for break time: Orange Police Blotter

Suspicion, improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, having weapons under disability: Emery Road. After a patrol officer pulled into the Orange Sledding Hill parking lot at 2:40 p.m. Aug. 14, he noticed one car in the lot, with the front driver and passenger seats completely reclined, windows down and two people inside, enveloped in a strong odor of suspected marijuana.
ORANGE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Cars
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
North Ridgeville, OH
Crime & Safety
City
North Ridgeville, OH
cleveland19.com

Police: Alliance teen missing after leaving her home

ALLIANCE, Ohio (WOIO) - A teenage girl is missing after leaving her home and police have asked for the community’s help to find her. 13-year-old Rylynn Teis was last seen at her home, located in the 10000 block of Nellabrook Avenue NE, at around 11 a.m. on Aug. 20, according to a Facebook post from the Stark County Sheriff.
STARK COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Police#Dodge Durango
Cleveland.com

Avon Lake woman steals more than $3,600 from Kohl’s: Fairview Park Police Blotter

On Aug. 9 at 3:31 p.m. an officer on patrol at the Fairview Village Apartment complex saw a man who they recognized as a person wanted by other police departments. He was with a woman. The officers checked and found the man, a 27-year old Fairview Park resident, had a couple of warrants for his arrest. The couple did not live at Fairview Village and snuck into a building. Officers checked the building and found the man on the third floor. While waiting for the warrants to be confirmed, the man swallowed a handful of narcotics in his possession. He was transported to a local hospital.
FAIRVIEW PARK, OH
cleveland19.com

$50,000 bond set for man accused in deadly drunk driving crash in Solon

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 26-year-old Euclid man pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Friday morning for driving drunk and causing a crash which killed his girlfriend. The deadly accident happened on July 1. Solon police said they pulled over Augustin Thompkins for...
SOLON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
cleveland19.com

Eastlake police charge man with shooting woman in the face

EASTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - A 39-year-old Eastlake man is now formally charged with shooting a woman in the face earlier this week. Eastlake police said Pierre Morgan is charged with felony domestic violence for the Aug. 17 shooting. According to officers, the woman was shot in the 1200 block of...
EASTLAKE, OH
cleveland19.com

Man charged in attack resigns from position as Lorain assistant fire chief

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - City officials confirmed on Saturday the Lorain assistant fire chief, who is facing charges in an attack, has resigned from his position. Matthew Homolya is accused of threatening his neighbor and their two dogs during a dispute near Vermilion. He was indicted on charges of aggravated...
LORAIN, OH
cleveland19.com

Wickliffe officer helps catch suspect linked to armed robberies in at least 4 other cities

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Wickliffe patrol officer’s discovery led to the capture of a Cleveland man wanted for a string of armed robberies throughout Northeast Ohio. The officer was patrolling Wickliffe’s streets on Sunday morning when a white Kia that matched the description of a vehicle used in several recent robberies was spotted in the parking lot of a local hotel, according to police.
WICKLIFFE, OH
huroninsider.com

Man allegedly strikes co-worker with rod over missing popsicle

BERLIN HEIGHTS – A 57-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly struck his co-worker several times with a rod over a dispute about a missing popsicle. According to the report from the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, on the morning of July 21, police were called to Elite Industrial Controls for a report of an assault between two employees. When police arrived, according to the report, the complainant told police that Dale Ezell had entered the workshop with a stick and struck another employee in the head. The complainant claimed that he then fired Ezell and ordered him off the property, the report states.
ERIE COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

1 in custody after deadly crash in Wayne County, highway patrol says

PAINT TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said troopers took a driver into custody Thursday afternoon after he fled a deadly crash in Wayne County. According to a news release, the two-car crash happened around 4:13 p.m. on State Route 241 in Paint Township. OSHP said...
WAYNE COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy