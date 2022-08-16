Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five restaurants in Ohio that are among the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
4 Places To Get Great Indian Food in OhioIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Great Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
This Ohio Farm has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in the CountryTravel MavenAvon, OH
Garfield Heights Recieve 1.3 Million Dollars From Governor DeWine's Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program.Brown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
Related
Woman senses someone tracking her: Bay Village Police Blotter
On Aug. 8 at 8:22 p.m. a resident reported her phone was alerting to an Apple AirTag somewhere within her car, and she felt as though someone was tracking her. A search of the car found the AirTag and it was removed. Officers are investigating. Warrant, Wolf Drive. On Aug....
Drunk woman found lying in resident’s yard: Avon Lake police blotter
On August 11, an officer was flagged down by residents in the area of Walker Road and Treeside Lane to report a woman lying in a yard who appeared to be in distress. A squad was dispatched to transport her the Cleveland Clinic. She was cited for public intoxication. Railroad...
So much for break time: Orange Police Blotter
Suspicion, improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, having weapons under disability: Emery Road. After a patrol officer pulled into the Orange Sledding Hill parking lot at 2:40 p.m. Aug. 14, he noticed one car in the lot, with the front driver and passenger seats completely reclined, windows down and two people inside, enveloped in a strong odor of suspected marijuana.
Theft suspect’s possible infection may be cause for alarm: Highland Heights Police Blotter
Home Depot loss prevention reported Aug. 11 that a shoplifter was concealing batteries and was suspected of a theft at the store the previous day. While detaining the suspect, an officer came into contact with the Brook Park man, 35, who had open sores and a possible staph infection. A...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man racks up parking violations using deceased wife’s handicap placard: Richmond Heights Police Blotter
Officers located a vehicle parked in a handicapped space at the Marcella Arms apartments Aug. 14 and learned that the placard belonged to a deceased woman. The vehicle also had three outstanding tickets for parking violations. A man approached officers and explained that he has health issues and did not...
Man who wanted to be paid for repairing car is beaten by car’s owner: Cleveland Heights Police Blotter
Just after midnight Aug. 16, officers were called to an apartment on a report of a physical disturbance during which one party brandished a gun.
cleveland19.com
Police: Alliance teen missing after leaving her home
ALLIANCE, Ohio (WOIO) - A teenage girl is missing after leaving her home and police have asked for the community’s help to find her. 13-year-old Rylynn Teis was last seen at her home, located in the 10000 block of Nellabrook Avenue NE, at around 11 a.m. on Aug. 20, according to a Facebook post from the Stark County Sheriff.
Man’s flirting falls flat after crash: Mayfield Heights Police Blotter
Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Avon Lake woman steals more than $3,600 from Kohl’s: Fairview Park Police Blotter
On Aug. 9 at 3:31 p.m. an officer on patrol at the Fairview Village Apartment complex saw a man who they recognized as a person wanted by other police departments. He was with a woman. The officers checked and found the man, a 27-year old Fairview Park resident, had a couple of warrants for his arrest. The couple did not live at Fairview Village and snuck into a building. Officers checked the building and found the man on the third floor. While waiting for the warrants to be confirmed, the man swallowed a handful of narcotics in his possession. He was transported to a local hospital.
cleveland19.com
$50,000 bond set for man accused in deadly drunk driving crash in Solon
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 26-year-old Euclid man pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Friday morning for driving drunk and causing a crash which killed his girlfriend. The deadly accident happened on July 1. Solon police said they pulled over Augustin Thompkins for...
cleveland19.com
Drugs a suspected factor in deadly Stark County crash, highway patrol says
LOUISVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said an 86-year-old man died Friday in a two-car crash in Stark County. OSHP said drugs are suspected as a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation. The collision happened around 12:30 p.m. on State Route 44 in Louisville,...
Beachwood repeatedly hands lucrative contracts to single company without bidding process; city says there’s no need
BEACHWOOD, Ohio – The city of Beachwood has paid invoices on 11 jobs to a single company without any type of bidding process in the past year, and officials say they don’t have to obey laws prohibiting that practice, partly because they claim laws passed by previous administrations do not apply to them.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cleveland Police investigate 3 fatal shootings, 5 others within 12 hours
Cleveland Police are investigating five separate shootings that happened within 12 hours, leaving three dead.
cleveland19.com
Eastlake police charge man with shooting woman in the face
EASTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - A 39-year-old Eastlake man is now formally charged with shooting a woman in the face earlier this week. Eastlake police said Pierre Morgan is charged with felony domestic violence for the Aug. 17 shooting. According to officers, the woman was shot in the 1200 block of...
cleveland19.com
Man charged in attack resigns from position as Lorain assistant fire chief
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - City officials confirmed on Saturday the Lorain assistant fire chief, who is facing charges in an attack, has resigned from his position. Matthew Homolya is accused of threatening his neighbor and their two dogs during a dispute near Vermilion. He was indicted on charges of aggravated...
cleveland19.com
Wickliffe officer helps catch suspect linked to armed robberies in at least 4 other cities
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Wickliffe patrol officer’s discovery led to the capture of a Cleveland man wanted for a string of armed robberies throughout Northeast Ohio. The officer was patrolling Wickliffe’s streets on Sunday morning when a white Kia that matched the description of a vehicle used in several recent robberies was spotted in the parking lot of a local hotel, according to police.
huroninsider.com
Man allegedly strikes co-worker with rod over missing popsicle
BERLIN HEIGHTS – A 57-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly struck his co-worker several times with a rod over a dispute about a missing popsicle. According to the report from the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, on the morning of July 21, police were called to Elite Industrial Controls for a report of an assault between two employees. When police arrived, according to the report, the complainant told police that Dale Ezell had entered the workshop with a stick and struck another employee in the head. The complainant claimed that he then fired Ezell and ordered him off the property, the report states.
cleveland19.com
1 in custody after deadly crash in Wayne County, highway patrol says
PAINT TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said troopers took a driver into custody Thursday afternoon after he fled a deadly crash in Wayne County. According to a news release, the two-car crash happened around 4:13 p.m. on State Route 241 in Paint Township. OSHP said...
Neighbor blares music in counter-attack against wind chimes: Parma Heights Police Blotter
On July 30, a West Ridgewood Drive resident called police about a neighbor blaring her music. An arriving officer talked to the caller, who showed them the neighbor’s speaker in the window pointed at his house. The officers talked to the neighbor, who said she had put the speaker...
Summit County woman pepper sprays man who assaulted and nearly carjacked her
The woman is sharing her story in hopes the people who assaulted and nearly carjacked her are caught
Comments / 1