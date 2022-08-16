Read full article on original website
WECT
Novant Health growing partnership with UNC Health to expand pediatric specialty care
WECT
New Hanover Co. Fire Rescue receives first international accreditation
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Fire Rescue announced Aug. 17 that the Commission on Fire Accreditation International has awarded them with Accredited Agency status. Per the announcement, NHCFR joins approximately 300 agencies around the world in achieving Internationally Accredited Agency status with the CFAI and...
WECT
New Hanover County shares updated COVID-19 guidelines
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County has shared the latest CDC COVID-19 community level along with the updated guidelines for precautions after being exposed to COVID-19. “At this point it’s safe to say that COVID isn’t going anywhere and as the virus continues to change and evolve, how we keep each other safe continues to do the same,” said County Health Director David Howard in a release.
WECT
‘Be excited about the potential, but also be cautious’: Expert weighs in on pros and cons of FDA-approved over-the-counter hearing aids
whqr.org
A visit to Good Shepherd's Lakeside, as Wilmington considers a new land donation for housing
Good Shepherd’s Liz Carbone, gave WHQR a tour of Lakeside Reserve, a permanent supportive housing complex next to Greenfield Lake. Its baby blue and navy buildings are flanked by rocking chairs where a couple of residents are sitting. WHQR's Kelly Kenoyer, described the scene, “it's just very peaceful. You...
WECT
New Hanover County school resource officers participate in training ahead of school year
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Deputies with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office and a few officers with the Wilmington Police Department make up the more than 60 school resource officers in New Hanover County Schools. School resource officers took part in simulation training Saturday. The biggest focus,...
WECT
First move-in day begins at the University of North Carolina Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The rainy weather has done no favors for the University of North Carolina Wilmington students attempting to move in ahead of the Fall 2022 semester. The first day of classes will begin on Wednesday, August 24. Anyone driving up College Road can expect to see some heavier traffic than usual throughout the move-in weekend.
WECT
Dosher Memorial Hospital announces drive-thru drug drop off event
SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - Dosher Memorial Hospital will host a drive-thru drug drop off event on October 6 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Solid and liquid narcotics are accepted; the hospital collected 30,000 pills and 3,700 milliliters of liquids at its drug drop in April 2021. Anything dropped off will be collected by law enforcement, who will incinerate the drugs if it is safe to do so. Per Dosher Memorial Hospital:
nrcolumbus.com
Lake EMS leaders protest service contract cancellation
Current and former Lake Waccamaw EMS chiefs and an assistant chief pleaded with the Columbus County Board of Commissioners Monday night to reconsider its Aug. 1 decision to terminate the service contract between the two parties. “People in the community depend on us, and we depend on them,” Interim Chief...
WECT
Wilmington Fire Department adding new positions for the first time in years
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - For the first time in years, Wilmington’s Fire Department is not only hiring new firefighters, but actually expanding the department’s size. That’s because the city is working to open a new station in Riverlights – and with a shortage of firefighters already, the city is stepping up their recruitment efforts.
WECT
Historic Wilmington Foundation to host fundraiser for Giblem Lodge
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Historic Wilmington Foundation announced Aug. 18 that they will be hosting a fundraiser to support the rehabilitation of Giblem Lodge No. 2. Named “Hell of a Night,” the event will support the restoration of the historic lodge. Built in 1871, Giblem Lodge is the second-oldest Black Masonic Temple in North Carolina.
WECT
Brunswick Regional Water District closed after Leland and Belville H2Go legal battle concludes
SBI investigating after S.W.AT. team officer’s weapon discharges, injures person. One dead, one injured in Chadbourn shooting, police and SBI investigating. One dead, one injured in Chadbourn shooting, police and SBI investigating. New Hanover County commissioners discuss future of West Bank of Cape Fear River across from Downtown Wilmington.
WECT
Medicare regulators: NHRMC remains “under review”
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A spokesperson for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) confirms regulators went back to New Hanover Regional Medical Center on August 11 to do a follow up inspection, following a June visit that found serious “deficiencies” at the hospital that put patient health and safety at risk.
foxwilmington.com
Woman located following missing person report
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Wilmington Police Department put out a missing person notice for Judy Wittstein on Friday, August 20. Just a few hours after it was first posted, Wittstein was located and the notice was updated accordingy.
WECT
New Hanover County commissioners discuss future of West Bank of Cape Fear River across from Downtown Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County commissioners met for a work session on Thursday to discuss potential plans for developing the West bank of the Cape Fear River, across from Downtown Wilmington. Commissioners left with more questions than answers, but said they certainly know more now than before the...
WECT
Winnabow to receive $500,000 grant for historical site preservation
WINNABOW, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources announced Aug. 16 that Brunswick Town Fort Anderson State Historic Site will receive a $500,000 grant for preservation work. The grant is part of the Semiquincentennial Grant Program, a program administered through the Historic Preservation Fund for the purpose of commemorating the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
N.C. Forest Service demobilizes certain resources for the Juniper Road Two Fire
HAMPSTEAD, NC – The NC Forest Service has announced that resources for the Juniper Road Two Fire are slowly being pulled back, as the service says the fire is now 79% contained. Several personnel have been demobilized, but adequate resources remain on the scene to fight the fire. Expected rainfall throughout the weekend will help crews work to extinguish remaining hot spots that have been detected by infrared drones. The Juniper Road Two Fire remains 1,226 acres in size.
PhillyBite
