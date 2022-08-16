Read full article on original website
ClickOnDetroit.com
Family-friendly festival is full of summer fun
There’s a big summer celebration on tap that has all of the greatest hits for a fun festival. The St. Malachy Summerfest in Sterling Heights will feature a variety of food, live music and other activities for the family. Of course, food is always a big highlight during a...
Michigan’s largest free festival celebrating 120 years with music, food and rides
LAPEER, MI – Michigan’s largest free festival returns for its 120th year this weekend. The Lapeer Days festival will feature an arts and craft show, helicopter rides, a talent showcase, and many more activities for the family. The three-day event runs from Friday, Aug. 19 to Sunday, Aug....
ClickOnDetroit.com
Medieval times, carnival rides, and animals
There’s plenty to do this weekend around Detroit for the entire family, even our four legged friends!. Going on now is the Armada Fair. The event is celebrating 150 years and will feature carnival rides, food, evening events, animals and more. On Friday it’s the Super Kicker Rodeo, then on Saturday and Sunday is the Tractor and Truck pull. The fair runs through Sunday, August 21 at the Armada fairgrounds.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Port Huron Past and Present : Wills Sainte Claire Part 65
Blue Water Healthy Living is proud to present to you…. “Port Huron Past & Present” is a series of historical videos created by Port Huron native Bob Davis. Through his historical photographs and films Bob is able to place the viewer back in time. For many of our readers these photos and videos will be a walk down memory lane, but for the younger crowd they will learn about the fascinating history of this great town. In this episode we look back at Wills Sainte Claire in Marysville, Michigan.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Catching up with Biggest Snack emcee Chuck Gaidica
For a first-time contest the Biggest Snack Competition in the U.S., to be hosted in Port Huron next month, has garnered plenty of attention. In all 42 companies from across the state of Michigan entered the contest with five of those having multiple entries for a total of 50 snacks. A team at All Star Services, Inc. then selected the top 20 based on the following criteria: company story and vision, branding and packaging, company engagement, marketability of the product and finally taste.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Health Department Offering Free Vision and Hearing Screenings for Children
The St. Clair County Health Department is offering free vision and hearing screenings for any child entering preschool or kindergarten in the fall of 2022. Call ahead to schedule an appointment with a technician beginning on August 23 at (810) 987-5300. Screenings start on Monday, August 29 through Friday, September 2, 2022. Beginning in October, appointments at the Health Department can be made for the 1st Monday and the 4th Wednesday of each month. The Health Department is located at 3415 28th Street in Port Huron.
The Oakland Press
Dream Cruisin’ for tourism dollars
This story has been corrected to reflect the accurate time for Imperial Car Wash’s grand opening on Friday. The annual Woodward Dream Cruise holds the promise of fun for more than a million car lovers. Some will be behind the wheel, chasing nostalgia. Others line Woodward Avenue, phones and...
Where is the Biggest Home in Michigan? Not Too Far and It’s Amazing!
We have some stunning homes here is West Michigan that most of us can only dream about. Multiple bedrooms, bathroom, rec rooms, pools, 5,8, 10,000 square feet of space, the whole nine yards. But, how would you like to live in a 32,000 square foot home? It's not for sale, but it is amazing.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Boil water advisory lifted for impacted Metro Detroit communities
A boil water advisory that initially impacted 23 communities has been lifted for the last seven cities affected. The Great Lakes Water Authority announced Saturday that the Village of Almont, Bruce Township, Burtchville Township, Imlay City, City of Rochester, Shelby Township, Washington Township, and an industrial park in Romeo will no longer need to boil water in order to use it. According to the latest update, the business in Greenwood still remains under a boil water advisory.
Warren Animal Shelter Seeking Donations After Rescuing Badly Injured Dog
WARREN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A local animal shelter is asking for the community’s help as they care for a badly injured dog rescued after being shot multiple times. A Facebook post by the I Heart Dogs Rescue and Animal Haven in Warren says the dog, named Adira, was rescued from a home in Southwest Detroit on Wednesday. They say the animal had been shot multiple times with birdshot, with one shot piercing her eyeball. The facility had to transfer Adira to a specialist with Blue Pearl and treatment is getting costly. Adira needs eye surgery and possible CT scans to determine what happens next. Officials at the facility are hoping to receive donations for financial support and say they need as much as $20,000 to cover the medical expenses. Anyone that would like to help out can do so by clicking here. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Longtime Detroit-area radio host let go after 34 years -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Longtime Detroit-area radio host let go after 34 years; ‘My heart was broken’. Roberta Jasina, the voice of morning news in southeastern Michigan, said...
Great Lakes Water Authority gives repair update on massive water main break in Metro Detroit
Progress is being made to repair the massive water main break that continues to affect several Metro Detroit communities. GLWA announced that they are planning on Saturday to remove the damaged section of pipe that led to the break in Port Huron.
fox2detroit.com
Boil advisories and water distribution; water resources for affected Metro Detroit communities
(FOX 2) - The pressure is on to keep water pressure up in Metro Detroit after a water main break affected nearly a million residents in Southeast Michigan last weekend. Cities under boil advisories are continuing to hold water distribution events while others near the break are requiring residents cut back on watering grass and lawn irrigation to buoy water pressure problems.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Holy Cross Update with Principal Betsy Davenport & Cardinal Mooney’s Director Dan Kilian
Betsy Davenport is the Principal of Holy Cross Catholic School , coupled up with Dan Kilian , Director at Cardinal Mooney. Two Schools , sharing one campus on the beautiful Saint Clair River in downtown Marine City. Betsy and Dan will be sharing student success stories , impactful educators and...
The Oakland Press
Commerce Township teen reported missing
The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a 15-year-old Commerce Township girl, last seen Thursday, Aug. 18. Laken Elezabeth Lewis reportedly left her house at the Stratford Villa mobile home park to go for a walk, around 6:15 p.m. Thursday. She was due to come home around two hours later, but never returned.
UpNorthLive.com
Spotted lanternflies could have significant impact on Michigan orchards
MICHIGAN -- A new invasive species has made its first appearance here in Michigan. Spotted lanternflies are indigenous to parts of China and have invasively spread to Korea and Japan. They were found in Oakland County earlier this month. Prior story: First detection of invasive species 'spotted lanternfly' found in...
Water at last: Boil advisory lifted for 7 communities as crews continue work to fix damaged water main
A Boil Water Advisory that has affected numerous communities in Southeast Michigan since last weekend has been cancelled, officials announced Saturday morning.
Ford calls on Mustang owners to welcome the next version of the Pony Car. What you can do
A few lucky Ford Mustang owners — and their beloved cars — will get to participate in the unveiling of the seventh generation of the original Pony Car as part of the Detroit Auto Show on Sept. 14, the automaker announced Friday. Mustang owners can register now for...
abc12.com
Imlay City residents receive bottled water as Boil Water Advisory continues
IMLAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - With over two weeks left in a Boil Water Advisory, residents in Imlay City received a gift from the Great Lakes Water Authority. Residents picked up 6,000 one-gallon containers of water from the utility on Wednesday at the Eastern Michigan State Fairgrounds. The community is one of six included in a Boil Water Advisory until Sept. 3.
The Oakland Press
Troy bans lawn sprinklers temporarily
The city of Troy ordered an emergency suspension of outdoor water sprinkling on Wednesday. The ban will last until the Great Lakes Water Authority repairs the recent water main break that forced numerous communities into having to boil water due to potential reduced pressure. “The Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA)...
