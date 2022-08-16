Read full article on original website
makeuseof.com
How to Replace Your Carrier on Android Using These Fully Open-Source Tools
Carriers aren't known for being the most trustworthy of companies. They have a history of locking people into two-year contracts, overcharging for SMS messages, and tracking web traffic in order to sell ads. That's not even getting into the information they share with law enforcement or intelligence agencies. What if...
makeuseof.com
Bixby Not Working? Here's How to Train Bixby to Respond to Your Voice
Bixby is Samsung's native voice assistant that comes pre-installed on all Samsung phones and tablets. And although it might not be the best voice assistant out there, it's quite underrated given the things it can do. One thing that stops us from recommending it, however, is that it can sometimes...
makeuseof.com
The 5 Best Clock Widgets for Windows
Although Windows displays time on the taskbar, some users prefer to add a clock widget on the desktop. The clock widget can stay on top of other apps, making it easier to keep track of your schedule. Its addition also enhances the appearance of your Windows desktop as a whole.
makeuseof.com
8 Useful Windows Administrative Tools & How to Use Them
The Windows operating system includes a variety of useful applications and tools to enhance your experience. The Windows Administration Tools, or Windows Tools, is one such hidden set of useful utilities that are a huge boon for Windows users. Windows Tools let you access your PC's detailed specifications, schedule tasks,...
makeuseof.com
The Best Windows 11 Themes You May Have Overlooked
Themes play a significant role in customizing the overall look of the Windows operating system. Sure, Windows 11's themes that come out of the box look nice, but how about adding a bit of personality into the mix?. Here are some of our favorite Windows 11 themes to really make...
makeuseof.com
How to Utilize Internet Explorer in Windows 11
Internet Explorer was once, for a few years at least, the world’s favorite web browser. However, along came Firefox and then Google Chrome which toppled IE from its perch. Internet Explorer struggled to compete with those browsers, and Microsoft eventually removed IE from Windows 11 and stopped supporting it altogether in 2022.
makeuseof.com
7 Windows Display Settings You Should Change to Save Power
You usually see laptop users take precautions over how much power their monitor uses. However, even if your PC is always on mains power, it still makes financial and environmental sense to try to use less power overall. Here are a few simple display changes you can make in Windows...
makeuseof.com
How to Fix Your Speakers Playing Audio When Headphones Are Plugged In on Windows
Headphones have come a long way, revolutionizing how we enjoy audio privately without disturbing anyone else in the vicinity. But isn't it a head-scratcher if they suddenly stop working and audio starts streaming from your laptop speakers instead?. Unless it's an issue with the headset, you can tinker with a...
makeuseof.com
It's Now Easier to Set Messages to Disappear on WhatsApp
WhatsApp's disappearing messages feature is probably one of the most useful additions to the app. The feature allows you to set messages to disappear after a certain amount of time, making sure it's only conversations you want to keep that stay around. While the feature seemed good enough when it...
makeuseof.com
These 35 Apps May Have Infected Millions of Android Devices. Check Your Phone Now
35 malicious apps on the Play Store with more than two million downloads combined are attempting to steal personal information and showing unwanted ads, according to security research firm Bitdefender. The apps are spread across a range of popular categories, from GPS apps to photo filters to wallpapers. They've all...
makeuseof.com
The 8 Best VR Video Players for Windows
Virtual reality continues to evolve into new mediums, but watching video has always been one of its intended uses. There are many ways to watch movies, shows, and general video files in VR... but which apps are the best? Let's look at some of the best VR video players for Windows.
makeuseof.com
How to Set Permissions for New Files on Linux With umask
If you've used Linux for any length of time, you'd know how important Linux file permissions are. But what about permissions for when you create new files? A utility called umask lets you set default file permissions for new files on Linux. What Is umask?. A umask is a "bit...
makeuseof.com
What to Do if the Disk Cleanup Utility Is Not Working on Windows
Windows contains a lot of built-in tools to make your experience as smooth as possible. These tools help you troubleshoot problems, clean up any messes, and maintain your system’s overall health. While most of these tools work fine in the background, there are times when you can face issues...
makeuseof.com
How to Fix Ready or Not Crashing With "Createprocess() Returned 570" on Windows
Ready or Not is already a difficult game to get running smoothly on Windows. So what are you supposed to do when it spits out a confusing error?. Sometimes, when trying to play Ready or Not on a Windows PC, it will throw a Createprocess() Returned 570 error. And while it's difficult to tell what, exactly, is causing it, here's how to get it fixed in Ready or Not.
makeuseof.com
3 Reasons Your Smartwatch Could Be a Security Risk
Your smartwatch, as with most internet-enabled devices, is a digital beacon. Most modern smartwatches have location and position-sensing capabilities that raise security and privacy concerns. But should that stop you from using or getting a wrist buddy like a Fitbit, Apple Watch, or Garmin? Not necessarily. You can learn how your smartwatch becomes a privacy or security risk and avoid them.
makeuseof.com
How to Create Barcodes in Google Sheets
Barcodes are a vital part of running any successful business that deals with inventory. While it's great to have barcodes on the physical products, you'll often need to have them on a spreadsheet for stock take or receivables. Read on to learn how to make barcodes in Google Sheets. How...
makeuseof.com
Windows 11 Update Leaked, Android 13 Hits Pixel Phones, Productive Ways to Use Your Phone, and Podcast Mixing Desks
Our podcast this week brings you the important tech news that matters, along with some tips, tricks, and guides to help you make the most out of your tech and purchase the right gear. Shownotes. Our show this week features the following tech news that matters:. We bring you these...
makeuseof.com
How to Remotely Install Apps on Android Through the Play Store Website
Have you ever needed to install an app when you haven't got your phone with you? Or if it's tucked away in a bag and not easily accessible? Or maybe you want to download lots of apps at once, and would find it easier to use multiple tabs in a desktop browser?
makeuseof.com
How to Create a Transparent Phone Effect in Luminar Neo
You've probably seen these transparent phone images all over the internet, of someone holding up their device from a first-person perspective, looking like they are taking a picture of a beautiful landscape. Have you ever wanted to create one of these images?. With a simple composite technique, we'll show you...
makeuseof.com
What Is MyMonero? How to Create a New Monero Wallet With MyMonero
If you're looking to get into Monero, you have a few different wallet choices. The official Monero wallet is often touted as the best, and it's hard to disagree, but an excellent lightweight alternative is available to XMR users. MyMonero is a lightweight, open-source Monero wallet that you download or...
